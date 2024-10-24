Driven-Revised Volkswagen Touareg.

Drove the updated Volkswagen Touareg this past week, which will be available for sale in South Africa from 1 August 2024. The Touareg, Volkswagen’s premium SUV has received an update that includes new design elements and high-tech features.

The ultimate family SUV from Volswagen that is premium as well as functional. Let’s look at the styling.

Exterior.

Volkswagen has revamped the front end of the Touareg, giving the whole upper radiator grille an empasis on vehicle width. Particularly striking are the new IQ.Light HD matrix headlights with three LED modules and three L-shaped LEDs for the daytime running lights, as well as the new illuminated center horizontal strip that extends from both sides of the Volkswagen logo. This gives the car a particularly planted and agressive look, not to be messed with.

The new IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights have a glare-free main beam: this continuous main beam can permanently be left switched on outside of towns because the interactive LEDs make sure that the masking area for oncoming traffic and vehicles driving in front is more precise than ever before.

The design of the rear end is also sharper: it now has a continuous horizontal LED strip for the taillight clusters and incorporates a Volkswagen logo which is illuminated in red.

The Cabin.

So much room in this interior you could amost play a game of padel in it. Premium touches everywhere, with soft touch materials, and plush leather seats. The boot is cavernous. The standard equipment of the new Touareg has been enhanced. The standard voice control has also been improved. USB-C connections with a charging capacity of 45 watts (previously 15 watts) permit significantly faster charging of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops.

In addition, by evaluating customer feedback, the high-quality level of the Touareg interior has been further improved. For example, the centre console trims are now softer than before, providing extra comfort.

Efficient driving assistance systems. The Touareg is equipped with several convenience and assistance systems as standard. In addition, an extensive range of optional systems is available. These include among others the following technologies.

Travel Assist (assisted driving up to maximum speed)

Area view camera (assistance with checking blind spots when parking)

Night Vision (assistance for night drives)

The Volkswagen Touareg comes in two trims: the Elegance, and the R-Line. The updated equipment on the Elegance and R-Line include:

New IQ. Light HD matrix headlights

New IQ. Light LED tail light clusters with dynamic brake and turn signal functions, as well as an illuminated Volkswagen logo.

30 colour ambient lighting with adjustable colour settings. across three zones, now with footwell and drink holder illumination.

Updated interior trims featuring a specific design.

New radiator grille with a specific design.

Electrically adjustable leather seats.

Updated alloy wheels in a specific design.

New bumpers with a specific design

New Volkswagen logo projection via exterior mirror housings, providing surrounding lighting.

Engine.

The new Touareg will be offered with the 3.0 TDI 190 kW engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and the 4MOTION permanent all-wheel drive. This was powerful, and with the different modes activated, including Sport, it can really say giddyup. Handling is good on a car this size as well.

New Touareg retail price (VAT and emissions tax included)





3.0 V6 TDI 190kW (Elegance) R1 457 900

3.0 V6 TDI 190kW (R-Line) R1 763 900

The new Touareg comes standard with a 5 year/100 000km Maintenance Plan, 3 year/120 000km warranty, 12-year anti-corrosion warranty and space saver spare wheel. Service Interval is 15 000k

Summation.

A perennial favourite, the updated Touareg continues to be relevant. It has a style about it that is timeless.