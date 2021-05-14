Driven-Subaru Forester Sport.

Recently had the MY2021 Subaru Forester on test, which comes with more power, new derivatives as well as more tech and practicality.

Long been a fan of the Subaru brand, it felt good to drive the halo model of Subaru, being the updated Forester SUV.

The new 2021 line-up will have the addition of 2 new flagship variants from which to choose from. We drove the new Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport ES CVT, this is an entirely new derivative that brings a refreshing and sporty design to the model line-up. Designed for those seeking a car with practicality and sporty aesthetics, the Forester Sport exudes power and athleticism.

Nteo Nkoli of Subaru said that ‘’The introduction of the 2.5-litre models and the Sport model to the line-up is so important for us as a brand, because it gives our customers more options and a more personalised experience,” “These long-awaited models are what many of our customers have been asking for, models that suit a particular lifestyle.” Extra power, coupled with fuel efficiency has always been what customers are looking for. In the past the later was a problem for the Forester.

New Powerplant.

This 5th generation Forester, Subaru Southern Africa gains the new direct injection 2.5-litre Boxer® Engine. The engine is mated to a lightweight Lineartronic® CVT transmission with shift paddles behind the steering wheel for stepped / manual control. The 2.5-litre engine delivers 136kW of power, an additional 21kW over the 2.0-litre engine. Maximum torque is 239Nm, an increase of 43Nm over the 2.0-litre. Might be my imagination, but the CVT does not ‘’hunt’’ for gears as much as before.

The Forester features the Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive) function that allows the driver to select a more efficient driving programme or something a little more sporty. The SI-Drive system will recalibrate the engine mapping to deliver the desired output. In Sport mode, the 2.5 Forester will accelerate from 0 – 100km/h in 9,3-seconds. The Forester delivers decent performance without all the bells & whistles as vrrr pah.

Despite the increase in power and performance, the 2.5-litre remains as efficient as the 2.0-litre model, delivering impressive fuel consumption figures of 7.6l/100km on the combined cycle. CO2 emissions are 193g/km. We definitely saw an improvement here, as the latter figures are the claimed figures from Subaru.

With a class-leading 220mm of ground clearance, the Forester inspires confidence on any terrain. So it has the ability to get you off-road as well.

Exterior Styling.

The Forester is a good looking SUV. from the front, key highlights are the modern ‘Hawkeye’ LED headlamps, a large grille, fog lamps and an underguard treatment for added protection during off road excursions. The roof rails have also been redesigned, now featuring loopholes on the higher spec models, for easier use of ropes and straps when tying down cargo.

The base spec 2.0i-CVT sports 17-inch alloys while the 2.0i-S ES and 2.5i-S ES are shod with 18-inch alloys. The Subaru Forester 2.5i-Sport is a fresh new model added to the line-up with its own signature aesthetics and features.

Featuring 5 exclusive colour combinations, the Sport contrasts the body colour with distinctive orange and black trim pieces. The grille and bumper elements are finished in black as are the side sills, wheel arch surrounds, rear bumpers and the top section of the boot lid. All of these elements are energised by vibrant orange accents that run along the lower half of the Forester Sport as well as on the corners of the roof rails.

The 2021 Forester Sport version is also set apart from other derivatives with the use of 18-inch Dark Metallic alloy wheels.

The Cabin.

The interior materials are of a high quality, and the layout within gives the sense of space and comfort.

The wide-opening rear doors are unlike any other within the segment. The rear doors have been designed to allow the easiest and most comfortable access to the rear for general entry and loading but also for child seat accessibility and space. The Forester also features slip-resistant side sill steps at the rear.

Other convenience features include rear seat pockets designed to fit smartphones and tablets alike, a pair of USB ports for rear passengers in addition to the 2 USB ports up front and a new air-conditioning ventilation design for improved air flow to rear passengers.

In similar fashion, the boot features a wide-opening lid and a low sill for ease of loading into the 520-litre, rubberised boot. The boot space can be increased to 1 770-litres by flipping the switches either from the side of the boot opening panel or on top of the seatbacks themselves. The motorised bootlid can also be raised and lowered in just over 3-seconds, one of the fastest and therefore most convenient in the segment

The S and ES Forester derivatives are fitted with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes AUX, Bluetooth connectivity as well as the use of Apple CarPlay / Android Auto through the USB-A ports in the front. Also included in ES and Sport models there are electrically-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof and rain-sensing wipers to name just a few of the features. Forester is a full house vehicle.

Safety.

The Subaru comes with a five-star safety rating. Forester has no less than seven Airbags: 2 front airbags, 2 side airbags, 2 curtain airbags and 1 driver’s knee airbag. Visibility is a keynote of the Forester, and it has large windows and a high drive feel to achieve this.

It’s in the layout of the instrument clusters and Multi-Function Displays which are all designed in full colour to be easily readable, understandable and easy to operate. The multi-function steering wheel too, is there to assist driver’s to focus on the road ahead without getting distracted.

Subaru’s Preventative safety technology called Vehicle Dynamics Control(VDC). VDC controls a number of vehicle systems such as braking, torque distribution and engine output to ensure maximum traction and control when driving. The system includes Anti-Lock Braking, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Brake Assist and Traction control technologies. All of the above safety features come standard on all new Foresters.

A Reversing Camera, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are all standard features on the ES models as well as a smart High Beam Assist which automatically switches the headlights between the high and low beams when needed. This technology is coupled with Steering Responsive Headlights that turn in conjunction with the steering angle for increased vision when navigating around bends at night.

Reverse Automatic Braking is also included on EyeSight-equipped models. When reversing, the RAB system uses sensors to detect objects and can automatically stop the vehicle if the driver does not take action in time. This is the only vehicle in its segment with this technology.

Pricing.

Subaru Forester 2.0i-CVT R486 000

Subaru Forester 2.0i-S ES CVT R564 000

Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport ES CVT R599 000

We drove the Forester Sport, and enjoyed the distinctive sporty decals and styling, and also the updated engine.