Driven-Suzuki Dzire.

Drove the fourth generation Suzuki Dzire on launch recently. Playing in the AB segment this sedan from Suzuki brings comfort, safety and looks, at a price that won’t hurt the pocket.

Styling.

The new Dzire has been designed to look progressive, and that begins with the wide front fascia, a raked widscrreen, shark-fin antennaand Tshaped LED tail-light clusters paint a pretty picture. Dependent on model, they are shod by 14 inch or 15 inch wheels.

Chrome accents also give a bit of pizzaz, and, and folding side mirrors look great. It’s available in some great colours:

Alluring Blue Pearl Metallic, Gallant Red Pearl Metallic, Nutmeg Brown Pearl Metallic, Arctic White Pearl, Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic, Magma Gray Metallic and Bluish Black Pearl.

Into the Cabin.

The new Dzire has adecently sized cabin, we travelled three up on our test drive, and an adult man sat comfortably in the rear seat every time. Borrowing it’s inner styling from the award-winning fourth-generation Swift, this means it features a wrap-around dashboard design with horizontal air vents and centre controls angled towards the driver for improved ergonomics. Boasting a unique beige and black colourway for an airy and upmarket ambiance, the cabin is equipped with a tilt-adjustable urethane steering wheel and stylish metre instrument cluster combining analogue dials with a crisp segment LCD display.

The Dzire comes standard with a number of storage binnacles including a glove box, front door pockets, two front cup holders and a console box tray for stashing smartphones and other oddments. Rear occupants are treated to a folding centre armrest with built-in cup holders, and directional air vents for the ultimate in commuting comfort. Dzire GA and GL+ variants both feature digital air conditioning, USB ports (a type-A/type-C combo in the rear), front/rear loudspeakers, rear parking sensors, hill hold control, electric windows, height adjustable driver’s seat, manual headlight levelling, central locking with an immobiliser/alarm and 12V power socket.

Finished with chrome accents, the GL+ adds extra creature comforts such as cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel, 7-inch display audio system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, a reverse camera, a front type-A USB port, hands-free phone control and a luggage area light.

The Engine.

The new Dzire is not going to win any accolades for performance, but the plucky 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 60kW at 5,700rpm and 112Nm or torque at 4,300rpm gets one around surprisingly nimbly.

Smaller and lighter than the outgoing four-cylinder motor, it delivers punchy performance throughout the rev range thanks to multipoint fuel injection and four valves per cylinder. It’s frugal too, returning a combined fuel consumption figure as low as 4.4l/100km (or 22.72km/l). Depending on the model grade, this unit can be paired to either a five-speed manual (with an auto stop/start system) or continuously variable transmission (CVT). We drove both of these variants, but I only drove the manual.

Safety Features.

The new Dzire models come standard with six airbags (front, side and curtain), side impact door beams, ABS brakes with EBD, brake assist function, electronic stability programme, rear parking sensors and rear ISOFIX anchors.

In addition, occupants have access to pretensioning and force-limiting three-point seatbelts (two up front and three rear) with audible/visual reminders. This impressive specification saw the new Dzire achieve a five-star adult and four-star child occupant protection rating in a recent Global NCAP.

Pricing.

Suzuki Dzire 1.2 GA MT R224 900

Suzuki Dzire 1.2 GL MT R246 900

Suzuki Dzire 1.2 GL CVT R266 900

5- Year/200 000km warranty

4-year/ 60 000km service plan

Summation.

The Suzuki Dzire is certainly a value proposition. But whether it resonates with buyers in SA who are SUV/Crossover obsessed is another story. Up on the Highveld it lacked a little power. Has good looks and a nice interior though.