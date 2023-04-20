Driven- Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Drove Suzuki’s new flagship SUV in the Outeniqua mountains this week, the Grand Vitara certainly made a splash on it’s launch. Filled to the brim with new technology, luxury features and head turning looks.

The Grand Vitara is available with the choice of two different drivetrain options, including the first ever mild hybrid petrol-electric powertrain from Suzuki Auto South Africa, three gearbox options and the choice between two- and four-wheel drive.

The new Suzuki Grand Vitara is the newest model from the partnership between Suzuki and Toyota for the development and production of a range of compact vehicles. In this instance, the model has been designed and developed by Suzuki, and it is manufactured in the Toyota Kirloskar factory in India.

Let’s talk about those looks.

The new Grand Vitara shares no technology or platforms with its predecessor, its new design does nod the head to this iconic vehicle. It has really nice looks, with a more modern clamshell bonnet, and an assertive and bold grille, flanked by three-point LED daytime running lights on either side, which are uniquely positioned higher than the headlamps. The headlamps, which function automatically on all versions, are recessed in their own dark polycarbonate surrounds. Iconic roof rails round off this sculpted design.

At the rear, a thin and imposing LED light bar stretches the width of the car. This is also fitted with three-dimensional LED lights. Reverse and turn signal lights are fitted in a deep, sculpted section at the very edges of the lower bumper.

All models feature roof rails and 17” alloy wheels. In the GL model, the alloy wheels are painted, while the GLX versions have machine-polished rims of the same size. All this interprets into a pretty attractive package.

Into That Cabin.

The cabin has some great features, comfy and plush seats welcome you, and the dashboard has been designed with multiple layers to create a sense of spaciousness. In the centre console, a large digital display takes centre stage. On the GL-models, this touch-sensitive display measures 7” and also hosts the reverse camera.

On the GLX models, the centre-mounted screen is a high-resolution touch screen of 9”. The panoramic video display from the multiple cameras mounted in the side mirrors, luggage door and grille is also displayed here and mirrored, while additional driving information is shown on the standard Head Up Display (HUD).

The HUD is quite handy and displays a host of pertinent info for the driver, including vehicle speed, engine speed, gear selection, the instant fuel consumption figures, vehicle alerts and even climate control settings.

Safety is a hallmark of Suzuki vehicles, & all models have a full-colour TFT display between the speed- and tachometer for vehicle settings and vehicle information.

All models also have keyless access, keyless start/stop, electric windows, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, a leather covered steering wheel with remote controls for the audio, cruise and phone features and a powerful audio system.

GLX-versions of the Grand Vitara further receive a full leatherette interior, wireless charging tray, ambient lighting (including in the footwells), and additional USB-charging sockets for rear passengers.

In addition to this high specification level, all GLX models are fitted with a panoramic sunroof and additional speakers, including high-end tweeters. The 6-speed four-wheel drive Hybrid model also has paddle shifters that allow the driver to shift gears right from the steering wheel.

New Engines.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered with the choice of two versions of Suzuki’s K15 engine.

The first engine is the K15B, a naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 77 kW at 6 000 rpm and 138 Nm at 4 400 rpm.

This engine uses multipoint fuel injection and variable valve timing to offer the largest amount of torque from low engine revolutions all the way to the torque peak.

The second engine on offer, and a first for Suzuki in South Africa, is the K15C petrol engine with mild hybrid electric power (code named SHVS or Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki). We drove this one, and found it to be powerful enough at sea-level, quite zippy in fact. But a test at Highveld conditions will be needed to close that ring.

The mild-hybrid system works continuously to support the petrol engine to deliver similar power to a naturally aspirated engine across a wide torque band, while dramatically lowering fuel consumption and emissions.

In the Grand Vitara Hybrid, this system lowers the average fuel consumption from 6 litres / 100 km to 5.6 litres / 100 km, despite the additional 125 kg of the all-wheel drive system. This was not apparent with our drive, and we had around 8.7 L/100km.

There are three transmission options available in the Grand Vitara. The two-wheel drive K15B-engined Grand Vitara models can be purchased with either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic transmission.

The K15C-powered mild-hybrid version of the Grand Vitara has a six-speed automatic transmission with switchable all-wheel drive.

This latter version of the Grand Vitara boasts the sixth generation of Suzuki’s AllGrip Select system. In contrast to the version available on the Jimny, this AllGrip system will automatically switch its power between the various wheels depending on road conditions and driver input. This we found to be great, and it handled a tricky rocky mountain track with steps, with aplomb. It also handled the dirt well, but it has a knob for different surfaces that can be changed easily.

Under the skin, the Grand Vitara drives on a new generation monocoque TECT-platform that is renowned for its safety and rigidity.

All models have four-disc brakes (vented in front), with MacPherson front struts and a torsion beam rear suspension system.

The Grand Vitara has a ground clearance of 210 mm, matching that of the go-anywhere Suzuki Jimny. This was handy on the mountain track, as the grass had grown a lot in the centre, and was in danger of being set alight.

Safety

This starts in the vehicle’s design, which includes the newest generation of Suzuki’s Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) to not only absorb crash energy but disperse it along energy channels to prevent the cabin from deforming as far as possible and keep all occupants safe.

All models have six airbags as standard, including side curtain airbags that stretch across the length of the cabin.

All models also feature electronic stability control (ESP), ABS brakes with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Hold Assist (HHA) and rear parking sensors as standard.

ISOFIX, with both top and bottom tethers, are also standard across the range.

A large range of colours were available on launch to suit any taste.

Pricing.

Grand Vitara 1.5 GL Manual R339 900 vat incl

Grand Vitara 1.5 GL Auto R359 900 vat incl

Grand Vitara 1.5 GLX Manual R 397 900 vat incl

Grand Vitara 1.5 GLX Auto R417 900 vat incl

Grand Vitara 1.5 GLX Hybrid All Grip Auto R 529 900 vat incl

Summation.

A really nice SUV, with good looks, a well appointed cabin filled with tech and space. It has a good drive feel, and on launch showed that it can definitely go off-road, on gravel and more challenging terrain. Looks like a winner to us.