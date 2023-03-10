Driven- Suzuki S-Presso.

We drove the updated Suzuki S-Presso recently, which has been around for a while now. It has established itself as a popular entry level car. It features a high ground clearance, and has a very enviable fuel consumption. So let’s look at that. Coming with a new Dualjet 1.0 K10C engine, it has a claimed 4.6 L /100km consumption for the manual variant we drove. We got around 5.1, but pretty close all the same. It also has stop/start technology.

We drove over the scary Chapmans Peak drive, and at no time did we feel power was an issue, and the handling was top notch.

The S-Presso has excellent ground clearance at 181mm, and comes in an array of edgy colours, which makes it fun to drive around. For the upgraded version, Suzuki has added alloy wheels to both the GL+ and S-Edition models. These models now have 14” alloy wheels fitted with 165/70 rubber. The GL model has steel wheels with full wheel covers and all models have a full-sized spare wheel.

The S-Edition also has a new exterior upgrade kit, which includes the silver-coloured bumper inserts and new silver detailing on the front bumper.

As before, the full range now has body-coloured bumpers and door handles.

Into the cabin, and what awaits is a cool touch-screen infotainment system, going forward, the S-Presso GL+ will have the much-loved 7” Suzuki infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and digital vehicle alerts as standard. This system allows for touch input, and it has Bluetooth and steering wheel controls for hands-free cell phone use.

Suzuki fans who pick the S-Edition will now find a larger, 9” infotainment system installed. It has a high-resolution screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality and it now also shows the feed from the newly fitted reverse camera that is standard on this model.

As before, the entire S-Presso range has Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted controls, central locking, front electric windows, air conditioning and power steering as standard.

Safety is taken care of with a Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) to the entire range, much needed over the cliffs of Chapmans Peak where we did the launch in Cape Town..

With the addition of ESP, the S-Presso now becomes one of the most affordable vehicles on the market to have this important safety feature.

The S-Presso is also one of the most affordable models to be equipped with Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform, which uses high tensile steel, energy dispersing impact channels and clever design to offer a very rigid safety cell at the lowest possible vehicle weight.

As before, the S-Presso has an impressive array of safety equipment for the price.

Every S-Presso is now also fitted with ISOFIX top and lower child restraint anchors as standard and every model, from the most affordable to the best-equipped, has two airbags as standard.

As an additional safety feature, the AMT models now have Hill Hold Control as standard. Hill Hold Control keeps the vehicle from rolling backwards when pulling away from standstill on an incline.

Suzuki has upgraded the S-Presso line-up to offer five models and incorporate the S-Edition as a standard model option.

The range consists of the following models:

S-Presso 1.0 GL Manual R162 900 vatincl

S-Presso 1.0 GL Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) R176 900

S-Presso 1.0 GL+ Manual R169 900

S-Presso 1.0 GL+ Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) R183 900

S-Presso 1.0 S-Edition Manual R185 900

S-Presso 1.0 S-Edition Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) R199 900

All models are available in a choice of six colours, including White, Granite Grey Metallic, Fire Red, Silky Silver Metallic, Starry Blue Pearl and the very popular Sizzle Orange.

All S-Presso models are sold with a 2 year / 30 000 km Service Plan and 5 year / 200 000 km promotional mechanical warranty.

Summary.

The S-Presso is a solid car for first time buyers, or students, as well as older people that like a zany car with excellent fuel consumption.