Driven-Suzuki Swift.

Japan’s sprightly new Suzuki Swift range has arrived in South Africa. And we had the opportunity to drive it this past week. Not personally making the launch of this popular runner was disappointing, so it was a priority for Ride & Drive to get behind the wheel. It has long been one of Mzanzi’s favourite best-loved B-segment hatchbacks, this fourth-generation model builds on the strengths of its best-selling predecessors with fresh exterior styling, a revamped interior, advanced digitisation and upgraded safety features.

Some of the hallmark features include better fuel economy, if that is even possible, as the returns were good anyway. You don’t mess with a winning recipe. With over nine million units sold globally since 2004, it’s clear the Swift’s youthful and energetic exterior styling is a big part of its all-round appeal.

Let’s unpack some of the styling differences now.

Restyled headlight clusters with L-shaped signature lamps are new; with an oval radiator grille with a piano black finish and a muscular new bumper beset with a more pronounced lower intake. Adding extra front-end spice is a clamshell bonnet with shut-lines that blend effortlessly into the creased shoulder line.

The iconic blacked-out A/B-pillars remain (elements essential to the ‘floating roof’ design), but the hidden rear door handles of the outgoing model have been replaced by conventional units for improved useability.

Finishing touches to the wide-stanced fourth-generation Swift include a sculpted tailgate with an integrated hatch spoiler and high-level brake lamp; 3D LED tail light clusters and a new rear bumper with horizontal reflector panels either side of the licence plate aperture. This paints a pretty picture and is one that is more useable than before.

Cabin changes ?

Some nice changes inside, with a new wrap-around dashboard design, more driver focused, with horizontal air-vents.

On the dash display area ahead of the sporty wheel design is an instrument cluster with analogue and LCD display and allows a plethora of information to to be available to the driver.

Cloth seats with an embossed centre panel are comfy, and there is more than enough space in the car for it’s purpose. Lot’s of storage binnacles are inside as well.

Ticking the box on practicality, the Swift offers 265l of boot space expandable to 580l.

The Drive?

The Swift is a car for people of many generations. Take me for instance at middle age, I found it immensely enjoying whizzing around in the Swift. Easy to park, it’s zippy in and out of traffic, and doesn’t break the bank when you refill with fuel. What’s not to love?

In order to take this driver enjoyment to the next level, Suzuki has employed its latest ‘HEARTECT’ platform that delivers class-leading dynamics due to being both light and extremely rigid. This means the fourth-generation Swift not only handles like a dream but, tipping the scales between 908kg and 945kg, has a lively power-to-weight ratio allowing for snappy acceleration and better responsiveness. Bolstered by recalibrated suspension (MacPherson strut front, torsion beam rear) with optimised geometry, the new Swift adds excitement to even the most mundane drive.

Engine.

A new Suzuki’s Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine making 60kW at 5,700rpm and 112Nm or torque at 4,300rpm is available in the Swift. Lighter and more compact than the outgoing four-cylinder motor, it offers strong performance right through the rev range courtesy multipoint fuel injection and four valves per cylinder. I found the power to be adequate even on the Highveld, we drove the 5-speed manual variant, and you need to drive it in the rev range to really make it perform. But that is the fun part for me.

It’s efficient too, returning a (claimed) combined fuel consumption figure as low as 4.4l/100km or 22.72km/l – an 11% improvement over its predecessor. We gott 5.6 around town which is good in my book.

Depending on the model grade, this unit can be paired to either a five-speed manual (with an Engine Auto Stop/Start system) or continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Grade Walk.

The fourth-generation Swift offers a choice of three distinct model grades to help suit any budget. Riding on 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, the entry-level and manual-only Swift GL comes generously equipped with projector headlamps; digital air-conditioning controls, front and rear electric windows, electrically adjustable and folding side mirrors, a height adjustable driver’s seat, an alarm with central locking and rear parking sensors.

Next in line is the Swift GL+. Immediately identifiable by its handsome 15-inch alloy wheels and available with either a manual or CVT transmission, this mid-tier model amps things up with the addition of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system wired to four speakers. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it’s also linked to a rearview camera as well as Suzuki’s Vehicle Alerts system with fuel consumption monitoring. This allows drivers to track and monitor their fuel usage in detail. Distraction-free access to key audio controls is provided by a multifunction steering wheel.

Sitting on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the flagship Swift GLX can be paired to both available transmissions and offers a substantial amount of extra features over its GL and GL+ stablemates. These include automatic LED projector headlamps with a guide-me-home function and L-shaped LED daytime running lights; LED front fog lamps, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, automatic climate control and a leather multifunction steering wheel (with paddle shifters on CVT variants). Further upgrades over the GL+ include a nine-inch touchscreen, a pair of front tweeters and automatic folding side mirrors. Pretty comprehensive features in any given model, so something for most pockets.

Safety.

The Swift comes standard with six airbags (front, side and curtain); ABS brakes with EBD, Brake Assist Function, Electronic Stability Programme and rear ISOFIX anchors. In addition, all occupants now have access to three point seatbelts (two front, three rear) with audible/visual reminders.

Pricing

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL manual: R219,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ manual: R239,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT: R259,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX manual: R264,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX CVT: R284,900

Pricing includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km promotional warranty.

Summation.

The Suzuki Swift did not disappoint. It comes at a good price, is well specced and the styling is improved. Young buyers, older buyers wanting a runner around town, young families. This is the car for you. It has enough power, and the fuel economy is great. Always one of my fav hatchbacks.