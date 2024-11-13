Driven-Suzuki Swift.

I had the privilege of attending the media launch of the brand new 4th generation Suzuki Swift last week in sunny Stellenbosch for Ride&Drive. #FEELICONIC being their new slogan, we were treated to a titular iconic experience by the Suzuki team.

Stunning venues, great food and the scenic views of Stellies’ long and winding mountainous roads, complemented by the gorgeous backdrop of the crystal blue sky, this was the perfect setting for Suzuki’s launch. The new Swift is a simple yet effective vehicle entering into the popular and saturated South African hatchback market.

Affordable without stripping the car of competitive luxuries, Suzuki boasts their new entry as the most cost-effective option in an ever increasing competitive field. I drove the 1.2GL+ 5-speed manual transmission which is an upgrade on the standard model. The main differences between the two being a 1” wheel size, touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera and the option of a CVT gearbox.

Priced above the entry model (R219 900 incl. VAT), the 1.2GL+ comes in at R239 900 incl. VAT. It features the all new standardised Z12E engine, a 3 cylinder naturally aspirated powertrain which puts out 60kW and 112Nm of Torque. Marketed as lightweight and fuel efficient, Suzuki promises an 11% improvement with their estimate of 4.4l/100km. Enough stats, let’s talk about how it looks and drives.

The 4th generation Swift still bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor albeit with a rather enviable rear end. It comes in a myriad of new fancy colourways like Luster Blue, Sizzling Red or Magma Grey Metallic. Class leading safety features, high-end illumination and new-gen infotainment sum up the Swift’s marketing strategy but how does it drive? Surprisingly well actually .

As someone who has driven the previous generation Swift, I was taken aback at the punchy power the new iteration possesses. Excellent handling around treacherous bends and corners, even at higher speeds. An intuitive gearbox that you become well acquainted with almost immediately, it was a pleasure driving the manual 1.2GL+. Smooth over the bumpier sections of road, nippy acceleration and interactive handling, it was easy to get lost in the scenic views and take the drive for granted.

Put to the test in a Gymkhana obstacle course, even the rookie drivers looked comfortable hitting the pedal to the metal. My only real complaint with the Swift is the plasticity of its interior. This appears to be where costs were cut and it’s a little distracting when you feel like you can separate the plastic on the door from its metal frame.

Plastic aside, I must credit Suzuki for an excellent launch and a really enjoyable driving experience. The new Swift is a delightful hatchback that won’t break the bank and should be very popular upon its release. It’s fun and easy to drive with just the right amount of kick for some of the more aggressive motorists in our beautiful country. A car I’d purchase and recommend to friends, family and strangers alike .

Full Suzuki Swift Pricing.

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL manual: R219,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ manual: R239,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT: R259,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX manual: R264,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX CVT: R284,900

Pricing includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km promotional warranty.

