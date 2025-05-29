Driven-The Honda Amaze.

Drove the the all-new Honda Amaze last week in Cape Town, which now comes with fresh styling, enhanced comfort, and upgraded features—setting a new benchmark in the compact sedan segment.

Having made its global debut in India in December 2024, the third-generation Amaze was developed under the concept of “Iconic x Impactful x Innovative.” The result is a sleek and confident sedan with a contemporary exterior and a minimalist, premium interior that blends practicality with sophistication.

Exterior Styling.

We were invited to the fairest Cape to for launch of the Amaze, and of course drove some of it’s best roads. Over Chapmans Peak drive, the views are awesome, so it set the scene for some great pics.

No slouch in the looks dept, the Honda Amaze is a head turner of note. Featuring a bold and confident grille with a distinctive chequered pattern, stylish LED headlights, and a low stance. The front fascia is further enhanced by sleek design lines extending from the grille to the standard LED DRLs.

A dynamic swage line runs from the headlights to the rear taillights, accentuating the Amaze’s sporty and elegant appeal. Standard LED headlights and taillights across the line-up add a modern and progressive look, while the Comfort derivatives further enhance this with LED front fog lights. For added convenience and comfort, the Comfort derivatives also feature Automatic Headlights.

Shod with 15 inch alloys and some dual-tone ones for the Comfort variant. The rear design is equally striking, featuring a strong bumper that enhances the sedan’s bold and progressive stance. LED taillights further add to the modern aesthetic, mirroring the sharp and sleek design of the front headlights.

Into The Cabin.

The Amaze has an amazing dash area, with it’s 7-inch driver display and 8inch Touch screen infotainment system & wireless smartphone charger it looks the business.

Throw in automatic climate control, smart keyless entry and walk-away lock, and it gets silly. It has a great sound system in all derivatives. The bootat 416L is pretty big, and in the words of my colleague, it’s a one and a half Alan boot.

Coming in three derivatives—Trend, Comfort, and Comfort CVT—the All-New Honda Amaze is powered by the tried-and-tested 1.2L SOHC i-VTEC engine, producing 66 kW and 110 Nm. Paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a smooth CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), the Amaze offers an ideal balance of performance and fuel efficiency—achieving a frugal 5.5L/100 km and CO₂ emissions of just 131g/km*.

Safety Features.

Honda has always had a good reputation for upholding safety standards. The Amaze comes with rear seatbelt reminders, Smart Keyless Entry, and rear parking sensors with a reverse camera.

The Comfort models also include a full suite of six airbags, while the Trend model comes equipped with dual front SRS airbags for robust protection. For added driver confidence, Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) are now standard, ensuring a safer and more controlled driving experience on every journey.

Lets look at Pricing.

Amaze 1.2 Trend MT – R254 900

Amaze 1.2 Comfort MT – R274 900

Amaze 1.2 Comfort CVT – R294 900

The All-New Honda Amaze comes standard with a 4 Year/60 000km Service Plan, a 5 Year/200 000km Warranty and 3 Year AA Roadside Assistance.

Summation.

The Honda Amaze seems a step up on it’s competition in terms of quality of build and features. It’s look are also very pretty, and whilst pricing seems a bit more, some people will go for the quality on offer.