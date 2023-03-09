Driven-The Superb Kia Sportage.

Drove the All New Kia Sportage recently, and what an upgrade from the previous generation. This SUV doesn’t deserve to be called a mid-range SUV, as it is positively premium.

With its bold, sporty design, Sportage once again brings innovation and excitement to the popular compact SUV segment with its hearty blend of driver-centric design, advanced driver-assistance systems and state-of-the-art interior finishes. A finalist in the prestigious Old Mutual Car of The Year compition, along side it’s sibling, the more luxurious Sorrento, they both stand a very good chance.

Exterior.

From the front, the all-new Sportage showcases a precise and intricate design form with its detailed-orientated black grille graphic stretching across the width of the face. The technical graphic pulls together the main frontal features of the all-new Sportage, linking Kia’s modern signature Tiger Nose grille to the distinctive futuristic-styled boomerang-shaped LED DRLs (daytime running lamps), which in turn create solid boundary lines for the striking Matrix LED head lamps. Personally, I really like the new Kia logo on the car, making it look modern and sophisticated.

Paying homage to its sports utility heritage, the side profile of the all-new Sportage creates a stirring road presence with taut lines cutting across clean but refined body surfaces that seamlessly blend the contrasting volumes together. The addition of a chrome beltline kicks up onto the rear of the all-new Sportage and into the D-pillar, creating harmonious lines with the rear spoiler which further add to the sporting pedigree of the car.

The all-new Sportage maintains its strong road presence at the rear with a muscular, swooping fastback design that flows into the rear lamps, which have been crafted to give the impression that they cut into the body with fine precision. The razor rear lamps are connected by a slim horizontal design, giving the all-new Sportage a stunningly wide impression from the back.

Depending on the model, the all-new Sportage rides on 17-inch, 18-inch or range-topping 19-inch wheels, with a choice of 12 different exterior colours.

The Cabin.

The interior of the all-new Sportage looks premium, starting with the curved double screen, very driver focused on the dash. The high-tech 12.3-inch touchscreen acts as the nerve centre for driver and passenger connectivity, functionality and usability needs, designed for highly intuitive and soft-to-touch ease-of-use and equipped with the latest-generation full thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display for incredibly precise and clear graphics.

Quality materials have been used and soft touch is the order of the day. Depending on the model, a smartphone charging bay offers high-speed wireless charging. Space again, is at a premium, and the luggage bay is a creditable 591 L

At the front, all-new Sportage benefits from a MacPherson strut type suspension while the rear gets a four-link type set-up. Stopping power is provided by ventilated discs at the front (325 mm) and solid discs at the rear (300 mm). This results in a smooth and quiet drive, very cultured indeed.

Now powered for the first time, with a 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol engine, and mated to a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The turbocharged engine endows the all-new Sportage with a hearty balance of power and performance, while the DCT aids in delivering exceptional fuel consumption.

The engine delivers 132 kW of power at 5,500 r/min, with 265 Nm of torque available between 1,500 and 4,500 r/min. It allows the Sportage to reach the 100 km/h mark in 8,8 seconds, with a top speed of 201 km/h.

Safety has always been a top priority when developing Kia vehicles, and the all-new Sportage is no exception. All Sportage models feature a total of six airbags: a driver’s airbag, front passenger airbag, side airbags, and side curtain airbags. ISOFIX child seat anchors are also a standard inclusion across the range.

All models are furthermore equipped with an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC), as well as Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DBC) and Trailer Stability Assist (TSA). All models feature Smart Entry with Push Button Start, as well as an electric parking brake with auto-hold functionality.

GT-Line by design. GT-Line by impression.

Coming in three different variants, from the entry level LX, if you can call it that, it is so premium, to the EX & top of the line GT-Line, this coming in Plus and S as well as the normal GT-Line. We drove the latter, a finalist in Old Mutual Coty 2023.

The Sportage GT-Line.

The Sportage GT-Line features the same 18-inch alloy wheels as the Sportage EX, but its exterior is distinguished by deluxe scuff plates that add a sportier touch. Additional cosmetic and convenience features include the addition of alloy pedals and an electric tailgate, as well as paddle gear-shifters for those who want more control over the Sportage’s performance and acceleration. Its interior upholstery is upgraded to a combination of artificial leather and suede.

The Sportage GT-Line gains significant additions in terms of driver assistance systems, including Lane Follow Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. A further addition is Kia’s industry-leading Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which helps avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving.

Pricing.

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi LX: R 539,995

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi EX: R 593,995

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line: R 649,995

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Plus: R 677,995

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S: R 734,995

All Sportage models ship as standard with Kia’s industry-leading Unlimited Kilometre/5-year warranty, inclusive of Roadside Assistance. In addition, a pre-paid 6-year / 90,000 km service plan is included to give customers peace of mind and predictability when it comes to vehicle maintenance.

Summary.

Having driven the previous gen models, this latest iteration is superb on all levels. It is not a mid-level SUV, and stands up well to it’s competition, as well as it’s sister company siblings. I would buy this car in a hot minute.