Driven-Toyota C-HR

Drove the Toyota C-HR crossover recently, which is well known for its Avant Garde styling, high-specification level and ultra-refined turbocharged powertrain. Following the facelift in 2020, the top-of-the-line Luxury grade has received some notable aesthetic and safety upgrades.

Styling Changes.

The front end has been given a new look with new lights with a Y shape, sequential turn indicators, and daytime running lights with LED high intensity bi-beam.

Night vision in particular has been improved dramtically. The rear lamps are also updated with three-segment LED designwith smoke light surrounds, and this compliments the black roof treatment very well.

Five striking colour combinations – White Pearl, Passion Red, Lunar Metallic, Cosmic Blue and Inferno Orange Metallic – offer expressive buyers a hue to match their personality.

The active safety system aka Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), has been upgraded with the addition of all-speed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), while the Lane Departure Alert (LDA) system now boasts Lane Trace functionality.

Lane Trace Assist is a further evolution of LDA, where the system will not only help avoid unplanned lane departure, but assist with centring the vehicle within the lane while following the natural arc of the road. These features are in addition to the existing Pre-Collision System (PCS), Auto High Beam (AHB), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) – as part of the TSS suite.

Engine Performance

The acclaimed 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine continues as the anchor of the range – delivering effortless mid-range punch and cruising ability paired to either a CVT or 6-speed manual transmission. It produces 85kW and 185Nm across a broad rpm range, whilst using just 6.3 litres per 100 km of fuel (6.4 for the CVT). CO2 emissions are pegged low at 141 – 144 g/km.

This we found was plenty of power ,even on the Reef. The C-HR feels comfortable on the road, but is a tad tight in the rear, with leg room not that optimal.

Features are a plenty with the Luxury model offering keyless entry, push start operation, auto-retractable side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Park Distance Control (PDC), automatic climate control, heated seats, Multi-Information Display, a touchscreen audio system with CarPlay/Android Auto functionality and luxurious leather interior (with diamond motif) round it off.

The Toyota Connect in-car telematics and Wi-Fi system (with complimentary 15GB) is naturally included. This is great for the tech age and you are always connected.

Model Line-up & Pricing

C-HR 1.2T – R 402 300

C-HR 1.2T Plus – R 436 300

C-HR 1.2T Plus CVT – R 449 300

CHR 1.2T Luxury CVT – R 519 900

All C-HR models are sold with a 6-services/90 000 km service plan (intervals set at 15 000 km) and 3-year/100 000km warranty. Customers can also purchase a variety of service and/or warranty add-ons at their local dealership.

This model is not everyone’s cup of tea, as styling is a bit polarizing. But for me personally, I like the looks, and the drive is great.