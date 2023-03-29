Driven-Toyota Fortuner Enhanced.

Spent a day or two driving the enhanced Toyota Fortuner, which comes with catamaran inspired styling, it stands tall as a leader of it’s segment. Suv segments continue to grow more crowded, so it is imperative that models stay up to speed on the latest tech and styling etc.

The natural progression for Fortuner customers within the Toyota SUV line-up would be a move to larger SUVs such as Prado and LC300. The Fortuner still commands the largest slice of the medium SUV segment, clocking in average sales of more than 800 units per month with a market share of over 40%. Fortuner’s highest market share was recorded in 2020 with a staggering 57%.

New Styling

The enhanced Fortuner for me seems more assertive and composed, catamaran inspired, according to the team at Toyota, it seems to be more angular now, and definitely is an improvement. The all-new, sharply angular front and rear bumper treatment featuring exclusive, aero-corner moulding is complemented by black trapezoidal foglamp housings upfront and L-shaped reflector inserts at the rear, thus reinforcing this new-found style aggression.

With a slimmed down black mesh upper grille and a grey contrast skidplate, it doesn’t only upscale functionality, but helps with improved aesthetics as well. Further, the exclusively designed headlamps comprising split-quad LEDs with a waterfall LED Line Guide Signature, in combination with the LED L-shaped daytime running lamps and apron-framing LED indicator lamps (featuring sequential functionality on 2.8 models), tie up the front end’s more modern look.

A more delicate touch has been applied to the rear styling. Reworked elements include the aforementioned bumper treatment, a new design for the taillight clusters and a piano black numberplate garnish. Another touch of class is the black badge treatment offered across the model line-up.

We liked the bi-tone roof, in this case black roof with a pearly white body, really pops. And the 18-inch alloys give it class.

Cabin Refinements.

Maroon & black leather is the interior colour palette, which personally I liked, matching maroon stitching is on various surfaces for effect.

All the 2.8 variants further benefit from the addition of a USB points for rear passengers. One other discernible differentiator on these models is the revised instrument cluster which features all-new graphics, new black background ornamentation and revised opening animation for the TFT display.

(The on-board satellite navigation function was deleted due to the preferred usage of Apple CarPlay/Android Auto which is a standard feature.)

Safety.

Safety is a key note for the 2023 Fortuner and comes with a Lane Keeping System with Land Departure Alert (LDA), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Adaptive Cruise Control and a brake-synchronised Pre-Crash System were added as part of the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance technologies. Additionally, at that time all Fortuner models received an enhanced Smart Entry system with additional security measures.

A full set of airbags including driver knee and curtain bags as well as must-have equipment such as ABD with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), Vehicle Stability Control and Traction Control (electronic Active Traction Control in the case of VX models which automatically detects wheel spin and distributes torque between front and rear wheels to suppress unnecessary wheel spin and control skidding).

All 4×4 grades offer a low-range transfer case for enhanced off-road ability (2.8 4×4 variants chip in with Downhill Assist Control as well), while all Fortuner grades incorporate a rear differential lock as standard.

Engine line-up & transmissions

As before, Fortuner is offered with the choice of two engines headlined by the strong and durable 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, developing a meaty 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque – it’s mated exclusively with the six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.4 GD-6 produces a healthy 110 kW and 400 Nm and is available in both 6-speed manual and 6-speed auto transmission configurations.

We drove only the 2.8L GD 6 variant and this was great, plenty of power and grunt up the various mountain passes. The drive feel is much improved, and whilst there is no apparent official change to this, it seems to be a thing.

The fuel index ranges from 6.8 l/100 km to 7.9 dependent on variant and transmission type selected.

Model Line-up & pricing

2.4 GD-6 RB MT – R653,500

2.4 GD-6 RB AT – R677,500

2.4 GD-6 4×4 AT – R709,800

2.8 GD-6 RB – R794,600

2.8 GD-6 RB VX – R837,800

2.8 GD-6 4×4 – R873,500

2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX – R915,400

* Bi-tone models command a R10 200 premium

Peace of Mind

All Fortuner models are covered by the three-year/100 000 km warranty and a 9-services/90 000 km service plan. Service intervals are set at 10 000 km and customers can purchase a variety of service plan and warranty extensions from their nearest Toyota dealer (220 countrywide).

Connectivity

All Toyota owners can sign up for a personal MyToyota profile. MyToyota is designed by Toyota SA to provide a platform for owners to quickly and conveniently access all information and services related to their vehicle(s). Additionally, all new Toyota vehicles are fitted with a device that opens up a whole new world of features. Simply opt in and you have access to Wi-Fi capability along with a host of supplementary Connect services.

Summary.

Thoroughly enjoyed the day and a half driving this enhanced Fortuner through the beautiful Karoo. It looks better, drives better, and I have no reason to believe that it will lose ground in it’s segment.