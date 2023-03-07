Driven-Toyota GR 86.

Drove the Toyota GR 86 last week, the rear wheel drive sports car, described as an “analogue car for the digital age” and embodying all the qualities that defined its acclaimed GT86 Hachi-Roku predecessor, this new model stays true to that original “Waku Doki” fun-to-drive brief – and that is to offer pure, unadulterated driving pleasure. And this it delivered in spades, as we had fun going sideways, fast and everything in between during the weeks test.

The new GR86 is Toyota’s third global GR model, providing a fitting entry point to the current GR range and creating a powerful triad of pure-bred sports cars, alongside GR Supra and GR Yaris. Like its GR stablemates, the newcomer benefits directly from Toyota’s multi-championship-winning involvement in top-level international motorsport with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing.

New 2.4-litre Engine

To the heart of the matter, and enter the 2.4 litre engine, naturally aspirated, that offers more power, more torque and faster acceleration. The engine gives a smooth acceleration feel, right from the bottom to the top of the rev band (also keeps things more affordable by not going the turbocharged route)

Retaining the same high, 12.5:1 compression ratio, the engine delivers more power: maximum output has risen by around 17% from 147 kW to 174 kW at 7,000 rpm. As a result, the 0-100 km/h acceleration time has been cut by more than a second, to 6.4 seconds (6.8 seconds auto).

The GR86’s maximum speed is 226 km/h when mated to the manual box; 216 km/h for the auto. The auto turns the tables when it comes to fuel consumption however, consuming 8,8 litres per 100km in the combined cycle, while the manual settles for 9,5 l/100km. The GR 86 can now really move, and we found it way more rapid than it’s fairly pedestrian predecessor.

To combat noise and vibration, the GR86 has a new aluminium engine mount bracket and the damping characteristics of the liquid-filled mounts have been optimised, contributing to passenger comfort, even on long journeys. There is also a revised, stiffer oil pan structure with a new cross-rib shape and engine mount attachment points. Sound was good, and it looks and sounds the part of a GR sports car now.

Chassis & Handling

Superb handling was a hallmark of the GT86, something Toyota wanted to take to an even higher level with the GR86, to deliver the thrill of a car that moves exactly how the driver wants it to.

Aluminium is now used for the roof panel and front wings as well as the bonnet, with further weight savings from new front seat, silencer and prop shaft designs. These are key in giving the GR86 a 53:47 front/rear weight balance and making it the lightest four-seat sports car on the market, with the lowest centre of gravity.

In terms of drivetrain specifics, the newcomer retains the rear Torsen limited-slip differential which provides reassuring traction when cornering. Heat dissipation fins have been added to the casing to assist with cooling and the rubber used for the differential mounts has been optimised for better heat resistance, in line with the increased engine output.

Likewise with the suspension, the GR86 carries forward the front independent MacPherson strut and rear double-wishbone setup of its predecessor but with considerable performance tuning for an even higher level of response and stable handling.

Shock absorber damping and coil spring characteristics have been optimised throughout to give the car planted, predictable handling. The new electric power steering system (EPS) has a 13.5:1 ratio and requires just 2.5 turns of the GR86’s three-spoke steering wheel to move from lock to lock, giving easy manoeuvrability. The wheel has a tactile genuine leather trim and features the GR logo on the bottom edge.

Switches are integrated into the wheel for frequently used functions – audio and phone controls to the left and meter operation and voice recognition to the right. These are shaped for a natural feel and intuitive operation. The automatic model has additional black cast-metal paddles mounted on the wheel.

Ventilated disc brakes are fitted front and rear, with 294- and 290 mm diameters respectively, and the pad friction material has been optimised. The floor-mounted, lever-type parking brake is appropriate for the car’s performance profile.

Braking control systems – ABS, Brake Assist (BA), Traction Control (TRC), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)– are provided as standard, together with an emergency brake signal system. These have been refined to improve performance and safety.

Styling.

The GR 86 is a stylish looking sports car, it has always looked the part, now finally it has some performance to match that.

The GR86’s exterior design is an evolution of the taut, low-slung look of the GT86, expressing its classic front engine/rear-wheel drive set-up. The overall dimensions are close to those of the GT86, but notably the height has been lowered by 10 mm (to 1,310 mm) and 5 mm have been added to the wheelbase (2,575 mm). The successful lowering of the centre of gravity (by 1.6 mm) is central to the car’s handling and the driving experience – supported by a 5 mm lowering of the driver’s hip-point.

The new, parabola-shaped LED headlights have an internal L-shaped arrangement like those on the GR Supra, while the grille has a GR-exclusive “G” motif mesh pattern. Together, the low-set grille and front ducts form the “functional matrix grille” that is a trademark design feature of Toyota’s GR models.

The rear light clusters have a strong three-dimensional form and blend into a garnish that runs across the width of the car; the licence plate has been moved down to the bumper – another detail in the drive for a lower centre of gravity.

The new black-finished door mirrors have a gently curved design and the mirror mounting posts are also slightly curved, to prevent the air flow being blocked.

The slim, blade-like spokes of the anthracite 18-inch rims are inspired by a Japanese sword motif. The tyre pressure warning system gives individual pressure readings for each tyre in the multi-information display and can be calibrated for two different sets of tyres. There’s a full-size spare wheel.

The exterior colour choices for the GR86 include three GR-specific finishes inspired by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s famous white, red (Phoenix Red) and black (Night Shadow) competition livery. Other hues include Storm Blue, Magnetite Grey and Bright Blue. Phoenix Red is a highly saturated red, created using an unprecedented high-saturation solid colour achieved by multi-layering – with three coats instead of two. The model I had , had a bit of Japanese lettering which certainly attracted attention on the road.

The Cockpit.

The cockpit is tight in space, and the rear area room is negligible. But who buys the car to cart their kids or siblings around? Driver focused, the function controls are designed and located for intuitive recognition and operation, including an air conditioning panel in the centre console with large LED-illuminated dials and piano key switches, and door armrests with integrated release handles and long pull handles.

The functionality of the centre armrest has been improved with cup/small bottle holders, two USB ports and an AUX socket. The cupholder has a new split-opening lid that can be used as an armrest when closed. The eight-inch multimedia display is angled for easy viewing from the driver’s seat.

Detail changes in the cabin include new-shape air vents for a better direction control and spread of air flow. The two rear seats can be folded down using release catches in the cabin, or a release strap in the boot. When folded, there is load space big enough to take four wheels – ideal for those driving their GR86 to and from track days.

Multimedia

The multimedia system has increased CPU computing power, giving faster response. Standard features include DAB reception, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® smartphone integration. USB ports and AUX socket are also provided for device connection and recharging. The centre screen also provides a real-time view from the car’s reversing camera, with steering guidelines.

The driver’s instrument binnacle features a multi-information display, to the left of the single-dial tachometer with central speed read-out. The display contents can be selected, reset and scrolled using switches on the steering wheel. In Sport mode, the meter gains red highlights.

When the driver switches to Track mode, a different display appears, designed with help from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s professional drivers. The display has an opening animation which builds the GR logo before presenting the meters, adding a sporting prologue to every journey.

Safety

The GR86’s body structure has impact-absorbing elements to soak up and channel forces in the event of an impact. At the front, a crush box structure has been adopted in front of the A-pillar and the reaction support components – torque box, upper front pillar and rocker panel – have been strengthened, giving better performance in front-overlap collisions.

Side impact protection includes the use of high-strength materials around the cabin: a hot-stamped steel door ring framework and door beam, plus a new inner frame structure with reinforced connections.

Seven airbags are provided as standard in the cabin: front side and curtain shield airbags, plus a driver’s knee airbag.

Pricing.

Toyota GR86 6MT – R698,100

Toyota GR86 6AT – R733,700

Peace of Mind

All GR86 models are sold with a 6-services/90 000 km service plan (intervals set at 15 000 km) and carry a 3-year/100 000km warranty. Service and warranty plan extensions can also be purchased from any Toyota dealer (220 outlets).

Summary.

The GR 86 has come of age, finally fulfilling it’s promise of a proper sports car, with sporty and racy looks, and performance worthy of that image. We had great fun in the car, and are sure that many buyers will do so at the track, and on the road.