Driven- Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota’s sub brand Gazoo Racing keeps bringing the heat, It took long enough, but the day finally came that I hopped into the fire-breathing GR Corolla which was launched a while ago. It comes badged with the regalia from the Toyota sub-brand Gazoo racing, it certainly looks the part of a pocket rocket hot-hatch.

Joining the GR86, GR Supra and GR Yaris in the high-performance TOYOTA GAZOO Racing family, the GR Corolla features a turbocharged petrol engine, all-wheel drive, wider track front and rear, completely overhauled suspension, and design features and styling enhancements that clearly set it apart from the rest of the Corolla family.

Based on the popular Corolla hatch, the GR Corolla is underpinned by the acclaimed TNGA-C platform, significantly enhanced for high-performance driving dynamics.

EXTERIOR STYLING.

I believe that the styling is great, showing a sporty look that makes cars move out of the way when you approach them. It’s wider and that gives it presence, and an almost completely revised front end, centred around the signature Functional Matrix grille that adorns other GR products.



The Functional Matrix grille features a powerful square design offering superb cooling performance, with airflow to the radiator, turbocharger and brakes assisted by an air guide below the grille. The blacked-out grille is embossed with a ‘G’ mesh pattern, signifying it as a member of the GR performance family. Flanking the expansive grille is a pair of side air curtains that channel air into the wheel arches and out via ducts placed behind the fenders.



LED headlights with automatic high beam offer excellent night-time vision, surrounded by a sweeping daytime running light signature shared with the Corolla hatch. A newly installed rear diffuser surrounds arguably the GR Corolla’s most iconic visual feature – a unique triple-exit exhaust system that not only offers a striking look but also helps to reduce exhaust backpressure and improve engine output.



The GR Corolla rolls on 18-inch ENKEI cast aluminium wheels with a 15-spoke design, shod in 235/40R18 Yokohama Advan rubber. The GR Corolla’s aluminium monobloc calipers are also painted red on all variants. The car handles well, and I was not afraid to power out of corners.



GR Corolla is offered in four exterior paint colours, including Fierce Red, Raven Black, White Glacier and Midnight Grey (Circuit models only). We tested the black colour, which looked the business.

GR-THEMED CABIN.

Driver-focused, the GR Corolla gains a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel adapted from the GR Yaris, providing an ergonomic fit with better grip perfectly suited to dynamic driving.



The centre console has been redesigned with a new short-throw shift lever emblazoned with a GR logo, while the console trim, manual parking brake and shift gate are upholstered in leather with contrast silver stitching.



The centre console box has been replaced by an open tray with USB-C and 12V ports to ensure unobstructed operation of the manual transmission, and features two cupholders and a wireless phone charger.



Aluminium pedals create a sporty impression and are perfectly spaced for heel/toe driving techniques. The front seats too have been upgraded to cater for enthusiastic driving with heated sports seats based on those in the GR Yaris, upholstered in a mixture of BRIN-NAUB suede and leather.





A unique 12.3-inch instrument cluster display is offered on GR Corolla, allowing the driver to customise layout based on their preference. The first layout shows a linear tachometer running along the top of the screen with selected gear and vehicle speed shown below, and is ideal for track driving.



The GR Corolla’s 7.0-inch touchscreen display houses Toyota’s advanced multimedia system, offering compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Unique front bucket seats have been adopted with a special two-tone black and red / black and white upholstery scheme. The two-tone theme is reflected throughout the cabin with contrast red stitching applied to the steering wheel, gear shifter, parking brake and armrest. All of this adds to a sporty car that really is so far from the Corolla nameplate, but The GR sub-brand has gained traction and this is what it represents.

ENGINE.

It comes with a high-performance turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder petrol engine developed using Toyota’s extensive motorsport expertise, tuned to offer superb output in a small, lightweight package.



Based on the same engine powering the acclaimed GR Yaris hot hatch, the 1.6-litre powertrain has been further developed and modified for the GR Corolla, delivering increased peak outputs of 221kW at 6500rpm and 360Nm from 3000-5550rpm. Official combined fuel consumption is 8.4l/100km with CO 2 emissions of 191g/km. We had the car for three days, so I cannot attest to the accuracy of the fuel usage. All I know is that it is highly drivable, and it goes like billy oh. Quite a short first gear, but it all unfolds through the later gears.

The incredible dynamic ability of the GR Corolla would not be possible without the rigid, sophisticated TNGA-C architecture, that offers excellent torsional rigidity, low weight and precise handling.



Using the acclaimed TNGA-C platform that underpins the Corolla hatch, engineers have further strengthened the chassis with an additional 349 spot welds placed throughout the body. Stopping power comes courtesy of four-piston aluminium monobloc front calipers and 356mm ventilated two-piece disc brakes, with two-piston aluminium monobloc calipers and 297mm ventilated discs at the rear. All versions feature red brake calipers emblazoned with the GR logo.



SAFETY.

Emergency steering assist can help drivers evade roadside obstacles including pedestrians, bicycles and parked cars, with mild steering assistance that still keeps the vehicle from leaving its lane.



The high-speed active cruise control is operable at speeds above approximately 30km/h and now offers a fourth pre-set distance setting, as well as turn signal-linked control. Front and rear parking sensors and the reverse camera are included. Seven SRS airbags are also included as standard for excellent passive occupant protection.

MODEL LINE-UP & PRICING

– GR Corolla 1.6T Core: R841 000

– GR Corolla 1.6T Circuit: R902 400 A 9-services/90 000km service plan is provided as well as a 3-year/100 000km Warranty.