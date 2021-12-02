Driven-Toyota GR Yaris.

Had the opportunity recently to drive the GR Yaris, which is a pure performance car, born from Toyota’s title-winning experience in the World Rally Championship (WRC). Forged from success in the heat of competition, it brings motorsport technology and design directly to the world of the road car, true to Toyota Gazoo Racing’s ethos of making ever-better cars that are intrinsically rewarding and fun to drive.

It represents Toyota’s second global GR model, following the GR Supra. This model arrived almost simultaneously, to the VW Golf 8 GTI, which was lauded with great fanfare. Well, to be frank, this little pocket rocket, took the shine off of that model a bit. It has more authentic sound, seems quicker( never did a direct comparison, but saw numerous drags online, all of which resulted in a win for the GR Yaris)

Every aspect of the car has a performance focus: an all-new platform and engine, new suspension, lightweight construction, aerodynamic styling and a new GR-Four permanent all-wheel drive system.

The afore mentioned model has a cult following, but the GR Yaris can build it’s own army of fans.

Heritage

The new GR Yaris is Toyota’s first genuine all-wheel drive sports car and its first homologation model for World Rally Championship competition since the end of production of the Celica GT-Four in 1999.

Across two generations and three models, the Celica GT-Four featured in Toyota’s most successful WRC campaigns, a golden age of rallying that brought the company 30 rally victories, four drivers’ and two manufacturers’ championship titles. In a reference to its illustrious predecessor and its all-wheel drive technology, the GR Yaris features a GR-Four logo on its tailgate.

As a homologation model, the GR Yaris will support the development of a new competition car for the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team’s WRC campaign. Since re-joining the championship in 2017, Toyota has won both the manufacturers’ championship, in 2018 and, with Ott Tänak, the drivers’ championship in 2019.

Exterior Design

The GR Yaris looks rally, it looks fast, and like it can handle itself. At the front, the grille design and spoiler express the car’s authentic GR status featuring the signature GR “functional matrix” design. Cooling air is fed to the radiator, intercooler and engine compartment through a large, rectangular lower grille with a wide honeycomb mesh inset.

The grille is flanked by large vertical inlets for the brake duct and intercooler, with circular LED fog lights positioned at the far edges of the bumper. The wide track and flaring of the rear wings emphasise the car’s wide and low silhouette. GR badging is featured on the lower grille, the front fenders and back door.

Interior Design

The interior is a very driver-oriented design. The gear shift lever has a high position on the centre console, raised by 50 mm and set close to the steering wheel, helping the driver make quick shifts. The GR-FOUR selector control is placed just forward of the gear shift, for easy changes between Normal, Sport and Track modes. A ‘racy’ GR-branded, 3-spoke steering wheel with red stitching, circular hub and conveniently-placed steering switches maximise driving pleasure.

The interior is finished in black with Smoke Silver trim details around the door handles, centre console, steering wheel and side air vents. A twin-hooded binnacle frames easy-to-read analogue instrumentation which features a 4.2-inch TFT colour multi-information display in the centre. The MID features an all-wheel drive indicator showing the torque distribution, mode selected for the GR-FOUR system and a turbo pressure monitor.

1.6-litre Turbo engine

Lets get to the heart of the matter. The GR Yaris’s all-new, three-cylinder turbocharged engine produces a maximum output of 198kW @ 6500 rpm and 360Nm of torque between 3000 and 4600 rpm. It feels very quick, and the superb handling helps it’s cause. Wish I could have experienced it on a track, but was unluckily not there.

Fuel consumption is listed as 7.6 l/100 km with CO2 emissions registering 172 g/km.

This little baby can surely shift, and we had a ball dicing around the streets. Handled excellently around corners as well. Did not get to test a top-end speed, but the claimed 0 to 100km/h was pretty close.

The engine is matched to a six-speed manual transmission, engineered to accommodate high torque levels. It features a short and light shift throw, while a motorsport-style clutch provides smooth yet solid engagement.

The GR Yaris’s performance is supported by a new GR-Four all-wheel drive system designed to optimise drive power to each wheel, while also being simple and lightweight. The distribution of torque between the front and rear axles is governed by a high-response coupling.

The driver can adjust four-wheel drive performance to suit their preference or the driving situation using a 4WD mode dial switch. In normal mode the base front/rear torque distribution is 60:40; in Sport mode the balance shifts to the rear, with a 30:70 split to achieve a fun-to-drive quality on winding roads and circuits; and in Track mode the base setting is 50:50 for fast, competitive driving on circuits or special stages. In each mode, the torque balance will automatically adjust in response to the driver’s inputs, vehicle behaviour and road or track conditions.

The GR Yaris has a new, dedicated platform that uniquely combines the front end of Toyota’s GA-B platform – debuting in the all-new Yaris model– with the rear of the GA-C (Corolla & C-HR) platform.

All models ride on 18-inch alloy wheels, with a design inspired by a Japanese sword. A ‘square’ tyre arrangement is used with 225-40-R18 rubber at all four corners.

Two Grades to Choose From

Two derivatives of the GR Yaris are on offer; the GR Yaris and GR Yaris Rally. The GR Yaris features all the core performance items, and is aimed at the regular user with an ‘on-road’ bias. The Rally suffix indicates the addition of the Circuit Pack (as referenced in some overseas markets).

This equips the car with a Torsen limited-slip differential on both the front and rear axle, performance-tuned suspension, revised power-steering assistance and an upgrade to 18-inch BBS forged alloy wheels – shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4s tyres.

In addition to the mechanical upgrades, the Rally model also boasts combination leather/Alcantara sports seats in the front with enhanced bolstering, leather rear seats, Heads-up Display (HUD), the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) active safety suite and Active Noise Control. Active Noise Control amplifies the engine sound by cancelling out opposing frequencies – adding a vocal soundtrack.

Specification Levels

All models boast keyless entry with push start, LED-headlamps with Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and auto function, LED foglamps, heated and power-retractable exterior mirrors, plus rain-sensing wipers. On the inside, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, dual-zone climate control, Multi-Information Display (MID), 12-volt power outlet and a tilt-and-telescopic adjustable steering column deliver on convenience.

A 6-speaker touchscreen audio system is standard on all models, and features Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality for smartphones as well as Bluetooth and USB inputs.

A full suite of active and passive safety features includes ABS, EBD, Brake Assist (BA), VSC and Hill Assist Control (HAC). A four-wheel tyre pressure monitor system acts as both safety and performance feature.

On the Rally model, the aforementioned TSS-package adds Pre-Collision System (PCS), Automatic High Beam (AHB), Lane Trace Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Model Line-up and Pricing

Toyota GR Yaris – R 606 600

Toyota GR Yaris Rally – R715 600

All GR Yaris models are sold with a 9-services/90 000 km service plan (intervals set at 10 000 km) and 3-year/100 000km warranty. Customers can also purchase a variety of service and/or warranty add-ons at their local dealership.

Not much else to say actually, the car has the street cred, it will be interesting to see if the GTI army look at this car. Myself, I think it it is awesome.