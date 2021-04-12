Driven-Toyota Urban Cruiser.

So last week we drove the new Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is the collaboration between Suzuki and Toyota, the Vitara Brezza being the offering from Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser has been touted as a fun, affordable and compact crossover that can be driven in the city, and off for a bit of fun in the country as well.

It is the second of this kind of collab, between Suzuki and Toyota, with the Starlet coming earlier this year, which is similar to the Baleno. Obviously the Toyota footprint in SA in terms of dealerships, parts & service, will give the Cruiser a leg up.

Looks.

Nice looking crossover, from the front grille, which has two horizontal slats, & centrally mounted Toyota badge, flanked either side by chrome accent strips & LED projector headlamps.

It has a raised stance, and the large rectangular taillights are complemented by a large tailgate embossed with Urban Cruiser. Roof rails and a and a roof spoiler add to the aesthetic effect.

The Cabin.

The cabin is quite spacious for a compact SUV, and due to the raised nature of the car, it offers good visibility. It has a large infotainment touch screen, whereby the Toyota Connect telematics system which includes an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot and complimentary 15Gb data can be used. Once linked to their profile, customers can manage their vehicle via the MyToyota App.

The lower section incorporates the climate control switchgear, a storage compartment and power/USB outlets. A sporty 3-spoke steering wheel (leather-sheathed for the Xr model) with metallic inserts and steering switches provides classic control. The black fabric seats feature a honeycomb pattern, with the rest of the interior finished off in hard-wearing black, featuring a textured pattern.

Engine & Transmission

The Urban Cruiser is powered by 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine delivering 77 kW and 138 Nm – providing fuss-free motoring. Fuel consumption is registered at a frugal 6.2 litres per 100km, while CO2 emissions fall within the 145 to 147 g/km range. Top speed is 170 km/h.

Buyers have the option of a 5-speed manual transmission or 4-speed automatic (depending on grade chosen) – all driving the front wheels. We drove the auto version, which is smooth changing, but it does do a lot of hunting, which CVT gearboxes are apt to do. Personally, I prefer the manual version. It has plenty of power however, even on the Highveld.

Competition .

So the obvious competition is the Ford Eco-Sport, and the Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Other contenders such as the VW T-Cross & Hyundai Venue. It bats very well against all of these, but the top contenders wont lose any sleep.

Grade Strategy & Specification

A three-grade strategy has been adopted, using the now-familiar Toyota grade names Xi, Xs and Xr. The entry-level Xi model features keyless-entry with push start, electric windows all round, air-conditioning, tilt-adjustable steering, power-adjustable mirrors, LED headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) offers drivers additional peace of mind.

The aforementioned touchscreen infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing users seamless smartphone connectivity. With this functionality, occupants can access and display Google Maps, Waze and Apple Maps for navigational duty while also streaming their favourite music from apps such as Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud and JOOX.

We drove the top spec Xr which inherits LED fog lamps, automatic headlights, cruise control, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, dual 12-volt power outlets, front armrest, leather steering wheel and the inclusion of two tweeter speakers. The convenience factor is also amplified by glove box illumination, a cooled storage compartment, map reading and front foot well lights, as well as luggage compartment illumination.

Safety & Security

The safety and security specs include ABS and EBD, side protection beams, driver and passenger airbags and ISOFIX. An alarm and immobilser system is also included on all models.

Model line-up & Pricing

Urban Cruiser 1.5 Xi MT – R 247 900

Urban Cruiser 1.5 Xs MT – R 267 800

Urban Cruiser 1.5 Xs AT – R 289 000

Urban Cruiser 1.5 Xr MT – R 294 500

Urban Cruiser 1.5 Xr AT – R 315 700

Warranty & Maintenance

All Urban Cruiser models are sold with a 3-services/45 000 km service plan. A 3-year/100 000 km warranty is also provided. Service intervals are pegged at 12 months/15 000 km. Customers can purchase an additional service plan and warranty options via the extensive dealer network of 220.

We expect the Urban Cruiser to out perform the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, despite Suzuki being the current darling of the Industry, with record sales. It does make a difference wearing the Toyota badge.