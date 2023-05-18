Driven-Toyota Vitz.

Drove the all-new Toyota Vitz this week, which is the new Agya which has been phased out. Another JV with Suzuki, the Vitz is on the same platform as the Celerio. Toyota seem to be in a great place at the moment, and continue to trot out a number of models that just seem to suit each segment.

The Vitz looks another winner winner chicken dinner for the Gen Z & millenials, and coupled with the exciting Kinto initiative that will be launched soon, it looks good. Kinto is simply put, a revolutionary new pay-for-use mobility solution that makes driving a new Vitz, not just hassle free, but more affordable too. In more ways than one, this compact newcomer really does live up to its marketing tagline – Vitz for Victory – proving that sometimes big things do indeed come in small packages.

Styling.

The Vitz looks cool, very Daihatsu/ micra looking, but it’s own thing. We like the bold swept-back headlights, teardrop rear light clusters and distinctive grille dissected by a single chrome line, and unique detailing on the range-topping XR models further enhances the aesthetic by adding niceties such as front fog lamps, glossy smoked 15-inch alloys as well as colour-matched door handles and exterior mirrors.

Cabin.

The cabin is fairly simple, but has nice space, especially in the front, and boot is very deep with around 295L boot space. The dashboard features a swoopy design with a contrasting carbon-fibre-look insert in line with the infotainment system for some visual relief. This insert is replicated on the door panels. Silver satin-finish flourishes adorn the speedo, rotary ventilation dials and circular air vents, while the vent sliders are tipped with chrome.

Comes with remote central locking*, air conditioning, steering wheel controls for telephony and audio functions, electric mirrors/windows* and a four-speaker sound system* as part of the integrated touchscreen infotainment system featuring Bluetooth* and USB* functionality. Apple Carplay* and Android Auto*

The Engine.

It’s a runner, not a performance vehicle, pushing what seems like a diminutive 49kw, but it seemd enough through the traffic, and the 5-speed manual gearbox managed well. It also has an AMT auto gearbox, but we did not sample that.

The big plus here is that you’ll be able to pump those additional savings straight back into your wallet thanks to the economical habits of the new Vitz – the manual returns an overall consumption of just 4,4 L per 100km while the auto sips at an even more miserly 4,2 L per 100km.( These are claimed figures)

Safety.

With our younger ones, safety is key, and the Vitz features an all-inclusive list of active and passive systems on the standard safety menu, setting the Vitz apart from many of its price competitors. These include ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) which helps keep you in control regardless of the road conditions, bringing you to a complete stop every time. Another must-have is VSC (Vehicle Stability Control) – this assists by maintaining traction even when things get really slippery.

HAC (Hill-Assist Control) is a standard feature on AMT models which prevents the car from rolling back when you stop on an incline. When it comes to occupant safety, there’s a comprehensive package of standard kit comprising dual front driver and passenger airbags, pretensioners with force limiters for the front seatbelts, child locks and ISOFIX child restraint systems.

Pricing and Servicing

Vitz 1.0 MT – R 189 900

Vitz 1.0 XR MT – R 219 900

Vitz 1.0 XR AMT – R 239 900

All Vitz models are sold with a 2-year/30 000 km Service Plan. A 3-year/100 000 km warranty is also provided. Service intervals are pegged at 12 months/15 000 km. Customers can purchase an additional service plan and warranty options via the extensive 220-strong dealer network.

Summation.

The Toyota Vitz will pick up where the Agya left off, and should supply steady sales for Toyota in this segment. The car looks good, drives well and is competitively priced.

Kinto.

In a nutshell KINTO ONE is the ultimate mobility solution, combining the use of the vehicle, service and maintenance, in one monthly transparent payment with no additional hidden fees when you return the vehicle at the end of the contract. (KINTO SA will roll out other mobility product services in line with market requirements.) KINTO SA will announce a limited introductory offer on Toyota Vitz 1.0 MT in due course.

Initially KINTO SA will debut with KINTO ONE, a pay-for-use service available through all Toyota and Lexus dealers that offers the following: