Driven-Updated Toyota Corolla Cross.

Drove the best selling compact SUV in SA last week. This time the updated version thereof- The Toyota Corolla Cross, around the Magaliesburg area. Having sold around 22,000 units last year alone. The Corolla Cross can lay claim to being it’s segment leader.

According to Glenn Crompton, Vice President of Marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), “The latest iteration of the Corolla Cross elevates this model to new heights, introducing a range of exciting improvements. These include refined design elements, cutting-edge technologies, and enhanced safety features that are in line with the evolving needs of our customers.”

The Corolla Cross plays a key role in supporting the company’s objectives. Toyota remains the leader in local New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales, commanding 67% of the market share in 2024.

Exterior Design.

The new exterior look includes a geometric bumper & grille design that looks great, and makes a bold statement. It features redesigned headlamps, which have the catching sequential turn signals, also on the XR & GR-S models the BI-beam LED lamps and daytime running lights add some finesse.

A sleek new carbon-neutral badge further highlights Toyota’s dedication to sustainability. Customers can also choose from two stunning new colours – Brass Gold and Oxide Bronze – for added personalisation. The Brass Goldwas very subjective, but the Oxide Bronze was good to my eye.

Cabin Upgrades.

Premium materials abound in the interior, and the softer dash is great with stitching as an attractive look. It still has good space in front & rear.

Convenience is also a focus, with the addition of an electric parking brake, USB Type-C ports, and Rear Occupant Detection for added safety. The seating has been upgraded with rear reclining seats for added comfort and newly designed seat trims that feature sophisticated dark brown accents. The interior trim colours remain unchanged: Black and Terra Rosa. I prefer the Black.

Advanced and Intuitive Technology

The Corolla Cross now offers a larger, high-resolution Display Audio screen, providing three customisable display options. Now coming standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smartphone connectivity is seamless.

The system also includes multi-touch control with a soft-touch interface, improved Bluetooth connectivity, and an enhanced end-user interface for a smoother experience.

The newly digitised instrument cluster (available on XR and GR-S grades) offers improved visibility and personalised driving themes, tailoring the experience to suit individual preferences.

The new Corolla Cross makes loading and unloading easier than ever before with the introduction of a hands-free luggage and back door release system (Power Back Door + Kick Sensor) on the XR and GR-S models – a first for the Corolla Cross.

The back monitor now provides clearer image views, with customisable view modes that assist with parking and reversing. The Park Distance Control system offers intuitive parking assistance, with clear warnings and easy navigation of tight spaces.

The XR and GR-S grades also come with a 360° Panoramic View Monitor for enhanced visibility when driving and convenience when parking. Additionally, the introduction of an Electric Parking Brake across all grades further adds to the vehicle’s convenience and ease of use.

The Grade Line-up

Xi Models

LED Headlamp

Smart Entry

ABS + EBD + VSC + HAC

Cruise Control

5 airbags (D + D-knee + P + Side)

Electric Parking Brake

8” Display Audio

4.2” Combination Meter

Parking Sensors (Rear x2)

Rear Aircon Ducts + 2x USBs Seat B

Xs Models

Leather Seats, Shift Lever & Knob

3 spoke leather Steering Wheel

10” Display Audio + Wireless CarPlay

7” Combination Meter

Auto Dual Zone Air conditioner

Black Roof Rails

Parking Sensors (FR x2 + RR x4)

XR and GR-S Models

Toyota Safety Sense (Adaptive Cruise Control; Pre-crash with front cross traffic alert and Lane Keeping System with Lane Trace Assist)

7 Airbags including Curtain Side

Auto High Beam + Sequential Turn Signal

12.3” Full Digital Meter

Electrochromatic Rear View Mirror

360° Panoramic View Monitor

Power Back Door + Kick Sensor

Connected Service

All Toyota owners can sign up for a personal MyToyota profile. MyToyota is designed by Toyota SA to provide a platform for owners to quickly and conveniently access all information and services related to their vehicle(s). Additionally, all new Toyota vehicles are fitted with a device that opens up a whole new world of features. Simply opt in and you have access to in-car WiFi capability (with a complimentary 25Gb), along with a host of supplementary Connect services.

The Models & Pricing

The Corolla Cross retains its two-engine strategy (a 1.8-litre petrol engine and ultra-fuel efficient 1.8-litre Hybrid). This in combination with the grade strategy results in a seven-model matrix:

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi – R414 800

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs – R452 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs HEV – R494 400

Corolla Cross 1.8 XR – R501 500

Corolla Cross 1.8 XR HEV – R545 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S – R518 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S HEV – R561 700

– All Toyota Corolla Cross models come standard with 6-services/90 000km service plan and a 3-year /100 000km warranty. HEV models carry an 8-year warranty on the hybrid battery. Customers can purchase additional service/maintenance/warranty extensions via the comprehensive Toyota dealer network (220 outlets).

Summation.

The Toyota Corolla Cross will remain in my opinion the segment leader. It’s closest competitor, the Haval Jolion does not have the same premium feel to it. Coupled with the legendary dealer footprint, the reliability factor, it cannot be beaten.