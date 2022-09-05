Driven-Volkswagen Caddy.

Drove the VW Caddy last week, and was mightily impressed. A well known Motoring colleague, working for an opposition brand, told me that he rates the Caddy highly. It was first launched in the local market in 1992 and has to date sold 35 617 units. In 2020, the fourth generation Caddy sold1 730 units achieving an impressive share of 88% in the A City Van segment. Over three million units have been built worldwide since 1979.

The fifth generation Volkswagen Caddy will be launched with a new naming convention; Caddy, Caddy Maxi, Caddy Kombi, Caddy Maxi Kombi, Caddy Cargo and Caddy Maxi Cargo.

Design features.

The styling is very attractive, and in the saphirre blue hue, it garnered it’s fair amount of admiring glances. The new Caddy is built on the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform, the same as the Golf 8. The vehicle body has been redesigned to be more charismatic than ever before.

In terms of engineering and specification, the exterior of the Caddy offers a number of new features. Exterior features include new LED headlights and LED rear lights, painted body-coloured bumpers and black roof rails. Optional exterior features include a panoramic sunroof with a large glass area of 1.4m², a removable tow bar that can tow a maximum weight of 1 500kg as well as 16-inch Wien alloy wheels.

Caddy and Caddy Maxi – for passenger and lifestyle use

Even as a short wheelbase, the Caddy is broader and longer. A stand-out feature is the optional panoramic glass roof, which is the largest in the segment.

The Caddy entry-level derivative comes as a short wheelbase with five seats and an optional seven-seat selection. The Caddy Maxi (long wheelbase) comes standard with a seven-seat configuration.This is the derivative that we drove, and it was comfortable and had loads of space.

Caddy Kombi and Caddy Maxi Kombi – for carrying more people.

The Caddy Kombi is ideal for everyday use as well as for sport, leisure, work and holidays. The vehicle can be easily converted to suit various personal and business needs. Recent conversions include for people living with disabilities, mobile offices, K9 units and hearses. The Caddy Kombi comes available as a short wheelbase with seven seats and the Caddy Maxi Kombi is available in a long wheel base version with five seats and an optional seven-seat configuration. Both model lines feature easily removable and folding seats as well as easy-access sliding rear passenger doors.

Features of the Caddy Kombi include black coated bumpers, steel wheels, H7 Halogen headlights and an electronic brake with auto-hold. Optional features include a Rear View Camera, LED headlights, App-Connect, multi-function steering wheel, 16-inch Wien alloy wheels, tow bar (fixed or removable), rear wing doors, front fog lamps with cornering lights and cruise control.

The indicator and control elements have been completely redesigned: the interactive interfaces for the driver and front-seat passenger are formed by the new radio and infotainment systems of which the Composition Comfort radio is smartphone compatible (App-Connect).

The modern instrument cluster now has the traditional rotary switch for lights. In addition, LED interior lights enhances the interior of the car. Another new feature is a roof vent for better climate control and faster stationary ventilation in the back.

The new Caddy range showcases some of Volkswagen’s most advanced driver assistance systems. With Cruise Control, the new Caddy offers a relaxing drive for longer journeys. Park Assist paired with the Rear-View Camera takes the hassle out of parking in tight spaces, while Trailer Manoeuvring will give drivers the confidence to guide a trailer easily. The Caddy was remarkably easy to drive, and we had the six-speed manual gearbox, with 2.0 TDI engine which has got some zip. It pushes out 81kw and 300Nm of torque.

Fuel consumption is 5.5 litres/ 100km. The 2.0 TDI engine is available in the Caddy, Caddy Maxi (LWB), Caddy Kombi (SWB), Caddy Maxi Kombi (LWB), Caddy Cargo (SWB) and Caddy Maxi Cargo (LWB).

The passenger version Caddy and Caddy Maxi come standard with a 3-year / 120 000km warranty while the Caddy Kombi, Caddy Maxi Kombi, Caddy Cargo and Caddy Maxi Cargo come standard with a 2-year / unlimited kilometre warranty. The entire Caddy range also comes standard with a 12-year anti corrosion warranty.