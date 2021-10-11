Driven-Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Drove one of my favourite models from Volkswagen recently, namely the Volkswagen Tiguan, which was a SUV that I nearly purchased a while back. It was for my female partner, and ultimately we chose the Audi Q5, but that was probably due to the fact she got a higher trade-in price from Audi, more than anything else.

Launched in the South African market for the first time in 2008, it’s getting a new look in 2021.

The third generation Tiguan has sold over six million units globally since launch and over 41 000 units in South Africa. The Tiguan was the best-selling medium SUV in South Africa last year, with 4 280 units sold and a 16.2% share of the A SUV segment.

The Tiguan is currently manufactured at four Volkswagen plants spread across four time zones; China, Germany, Mexico and Russia. The Tiguan for the local market, which will be manufactured in Germany.

What’s new?

The Tiguan will come with a host of new interior features; a new steering wheel with touch controls is among the key interior highlights. The air conditioning functions have also been digitalised by means of touch sliders and touch buttons. A first for the Tiguan and the Volkswagen model range is the premium and optional Harmon Kardon sound system, with a 16-channel amplifier, eight speakers and a subwoofer.

One of the striking new exterior features of the Tiguan includes the redesigned front bumper. The bonnet is more concise in its appearance and the new radiator grille with LED headlights is also wider. The Tiguan’s new IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights features 22 individual LEDs per headlight offering enhanced convenience for night-time driving At the rear, the Tiguan lettering is now central below the Volkswagen badge. New exterior metallic colours include Ginger Brown, Kings Red, Lapiz Blue, Night Shade Blue and Dolphin Grey.

Driver assistance systems.

Lane Change Assist and Side Assist – this system helps drivers to stay in their lane with reaction to vehicles moving in parallel as well as oncoming traffic.

Emergency Braking with Front Assist – assists with the detecting obstacles in the front of the vehicle. Response is by means of an acoustic warning and the initiation of emergency braking.

New specification lines for the Tiguan model range.

The model range comes in three specification lines; the base derivative called the Tiguan, the Tiguan Life and the Tiguan R-Line. We drove the R-Line top of range, and it certainly is good. Standard features include the R-Line exterior package, 19-inch Valencia alloy wheels, ambient lighting with 30 interior lighting options, Vienna leather seats with the R-line Logo in the two front seats, Active Info Display, Composition Media Radio with App Connect, multi-functional steering wheel with touch and swiping actions and the R-line logo as well as keyless entry. Optional alloy wheels on the R-Line derivative are the 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels in chrome and black.

One diesel and two petrol engines.

The Tiguan model range will come with a choice of three engines which are carried over from the previous model; two petrol and one diesel with power outputs ranging from 110kW to 162kW.

1.4 TSI with 110kW of power. The entry engine in the Tiguan model range is a 6-speed DSG with a power output of 110kW and torque of 250Nm. With a top speed of 200km/h, it reaches 0 – 100km/h in 9.2 seconds. This is the baby we drove, and it is responsive and nippy through traffic. Great on the open road as well.

New Tiguan pricing.

R654 200.00

This is where it becomes a bit of a problem. Price is almost the same as a Audi Q3.