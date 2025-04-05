Driven-Volvo EX90.

Drove the new Volvo EX90 recently, the Swedish brand’s all-electric luxury SUV, following on the heels of the Volvo EX 30, it looks attract those who appreciate sophisticated design and quiet luxury.

Launched out in the winelands of the Cape, we were treated to a media session of the car, with a very short drive afterwards. So it was difficult to form an opinion on the car.

Rest assured, it looks and feels the part, from the stunning styling on the exterior, to the plush cabin. According to Volvo’s Head of Marketing & Communications ‘’It’s more than just the most luxurious car we’ve ever made—it embodies a bold new chapter for Volvo in South Africa. The EX90 delivers an unparalleled blend of sophistication, sustainability, safety and cutting-edge technology, redefining what our customers expect from a modern luxury SUV.’’

“I can confidently say that the EX90 is the best car we have ever made,” said Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars. “After driving it for 950 kilometres through three states in the US in various driving conditions and road surfaces, I only have positive memories. The charging, the handling, the ride comfort, the silence of the cabin and the epic sound system, the reliability, the tech and the feel of the UI – I’ve never driven a Volvo car like it. The EX90 is the start of a new era for Volvo Cars, and it begins now.”

Enough of the quotes, lets look at the styling.

Exterior.

The EX90’s LED Thor hammer headlights, glossy black roof rails, high-gloss black lower bumper trims, and a body-coloured grille cover are all standard. The SUV also has an electrically operated tailgate, a panoramic glass roof, 22-inch 5-spoke aero wheels, and laminated side windows. It paints a pretty picture and comes in the following colours:

Crystal White

Denim Blue

Mulberry Red

Onyx Black

Platinum Grey

Sand Dune

Silver Dawn

Vapour Grey

Into The Cabin

The new Volvo EX90 has premium cabin, to say the least, from it’s power-adjustable seating with four-way lumbar support and side bolsters makes finding the perfect position effortless. A standard massage function and heated front seats elevate comfort even further, while heated seats for the second row and a heated steering wheel add a refined touch to the cabin.

Attention to detail is evident throughout the cabin. Customers can personalise their space with Birch Wood or Light Ash decor panels, while elegant jewel-like touches on the air intake controls and rotary media knob complete the sophisticated ambience, reflecting the EX90’s status as Volvo’s top-of-the-range offering. It has a 14.5 inch infotainment screen and has wireless ApplePlay. The Bowers and Wilkins sound system delivers audio fit for an auditorium. Other tech features include a wireless inductive smartphone charger, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and a nine-inch driver’s display

Safety.

Always a hallmark of Volvo is safety. Designed to be the safest vehicle Volvo has ever built, the EX90 has a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features. Standard offerings include adaptive cruise control with steering support (Pilot Assist), a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, Lane Keeping Aid, Park Pilot Assist, Run-off Road Mitigation, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with cross-traffic alert, Collision Avoidance and Mitigation, Intersection Autobrake, Road Sign Information, and more.

The EX90 introduces Volvo’s invisible safety shield, thanks to its integration of cutting-edge sensing technology, including radars, LiDAR, and cameras, to ensure maximum protection for the vehicle and its occupants. These systems are seamlessly connected to the EX90’s vehicle computers, powered by NVIDIA DRIVE technology and Volvo’s proprietary software.

Additional safety features include driver and passenger airbags, a driver’s knee airbag, inflatable curtain airbags, side-impact protection airbags, whiplash protection (WHIPS), and ISOFIX anchors for the outer rear seats.

Power & Range.

The EX90 delivers a healthy 380 kW of power and 910 N.m of torque, enabling it to sprint silently from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Its 111 kWh battery pack provides a generous range: up to 751 km in urban driving and 604 km on the combined cycle. When plugged into a 250 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be recharged in 30 minutes (10-80%). That’s very quick and unfortunately we were unable to find enough road where we were to test this properly.

Offered in Ultra specification with the Twin Performance electric drivetrain, the EX90 is powered by dual electric motors, delivering power to all four wheels through a single-speed automatic transmission. Built from the ground up on the SPA2 platform, the EX90 prioritises comfort and safety, with an active chassis and air suspension ensuring an exceptionally smooth and refined ride.

Pricing.

The Volvo EX90 will be available at dealerships in April, with a price tag of R2,650,000. This includes a three-year/60,000 km maintenance plan, a five-year/100,000 km warranty, an eight-year battery warranty, and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance. Volvo will also provide new EX90 owners with two years of free public charging, a GridCars wallbox with installation, and 10 GB of Vodacom data per month for three years.

Summation.

Undeniably a beautiful package, the current state of the market with multiple Chinese brands entering and disrupting, as well as the electric king BYD having just launched three models, it’s difficult to imagine the EX90 at the above price doing well. It will garner the loyal buyer, but down to nine dealerships with four groups, it seems like they are feeling the Chinese pinch. They aren’t alone as Mercedes Benz and Audi are also under the pump.