Driven-VW Polo.

Drove the updated Volkswagen Polo recently, which was first launched in South Africa in 1996, and remains one of Mzanzi’s much loved passenger cars. Second only to it’s sibling, the Polo Vivo in monthly sales figures, held a creditable 22.6% of the AO hatch segment in 2021. I drove the 1.0 L and the 2.0L GTI, which will always be my pick of the bunch.

The Polo, which is built in Kariega in the Eastern Cape, is exported to all right-hand-drive markets worldwide. Volkswagen also supplements production for left-hand-drive markets. The Kariega plant is also the sole manufacturer of the Polo GTI. In South Africa, 78 848 units of the sixth generation Polo have been sold since the vehicle was launched in 2018.

What’s New?

The new Polo sports a new exterior design, with new bumper and tailgate, and the headlights and tail light clusters which come standard with LED technology. The Polo has a distinctive day time and night time light signature which includes a new LED light strip along the radiator grille in conjunction with the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights.

The Cabin.

The cabin now is a Digital cockpit, with a re-designed multi-function steering wheel, new-generation infotainment systems and wireless App-Connect (optional feature).

The Digital Cockpit and infotainment system create a coherent digital cockpit landscape. In the R-Line and Polo GTI derivatives, the two-zone climatronic air conditioner now has touch panels and sliders which replace the knobs and buttons in the previous generation.

The Polo range is available with a choice of three infotainment systems; Composition Colour with a 6.5-inch display (standard in the 70kW and 85kW Polo and Life), Composition Media with an 8.0-inch display (standard in the 85kW R-Line and Polo GTI) and an 8.0-inch Discover Media system with navigation, wireless App-Connect, Voice Control, inductive mobile charging and a multi-colour Digital Cockpit Pro (optional feature on the Life, R-Line and GTI models). These are all easy to use.

New naming convention for the Polo specification lines

The Polo has moved to Volkswagen’s new naming convention. Previously, the Polo was available in the Trendline (base model), Comfortline (mid-level) and Highline (premium) versions. The new naming convention features the Polo version (base model), Polo Life (mid-level) and R-Line (premium). The new Polo will also be available in a GTI derivative.

Some features of the newly named derivatives.

Polo – entry level derivative, previously known as the Trendline

The entry-level Polo boasts LED headlights, LED tail light clusters and a new multi-function steering wheel. In the entry-level Polo there is a range of features which come standard; App-Connect, Composition Colour system, 14-inch steel wheels, a Bluetooth mobile phone interface, electronically adjusted and heated exterior mirrors, electric windows, door handles and exterior mirror caps in the vehicle colour as well as a high quality dashboard panel. The entry level Polo can be customised with 15-inch Essex alloy wheels and a smoker’s package.

Polo Life – previously known as the Comfortline

The Polo Life includes additional standard features such as 15-inch Essex alloy wheels, a centre armrest with an additional USB-C port in the middle of the passenger compartment and leather trim on the steering wheel and gear knob.

Polo R-Line – previously a package option on the Comfortline and Highline

The R-Line’s bumpers are distinguished from all other Polo versions by their striking R design. In the front bumper, the gloss black cross and longitudinal bars of the air intakes convey a unique and dynamic character. A diffuser with chrome integrated exhaust panels in the lower part of the rear also distinguishes this model from the Polo and Life equipment versions. Standard features in the R-Line include 16-inch Valencia alloy wheels, two-zone climatronic air conditioner and the Composition Media system with inductive mobile charging. The dashboard trim is a Grey Anodised Matte with ‘R-Line’ fabric seats.

Polo GTI – the halo derivative of the range

Loved driving the Polo GTI, which always leads the range in terms of power, technology and sportiness. Present are features like the legendary GTI insignia, the red strip in the radiator grille, the honeycomb structure of the air intake grille, and red brake callipers. Lastly the iconic GTI lettering on the radiator grille.

The new Polo GTI is equipped with sports suspension that is specially tuned for the vehicle. Driving profile selection is standard in the new Polo GTI and offers four driving modes of Eco, Individual, Normal and Sport. Within defined limits, the modes allow the driver to make individual settings that have a direct effect on vehicle handling.

The interior of the Polo GTI is just as unmistakable as its exterior. The dominating colours in the interior are black, red, grey and chrome. As typical for GTI models, the roof pillars and headliner are Titanium Black. The trim on the dash panel is now finished in a striking Kings Red glossy colour.

Standard features in the new Polo GTI are the two-zone climatronic air conditioning, IQ. Light LED matrix headlights, 17-inch Milton Keynes alloy wheels and the Composition Media system with inductive mobile charging. The pace and handling are the hallmarks of the Polo GTI, and testing these in the Magalies hills, did not disappoint.

Optional driver assistance systems in the new Polo include Front Assist and Pedestrian Monitoring. In its class, the new Polo is a leader when it comes to the innovative spectrum of driver assistance systems on offer.

Engines.

In South Africa, the new Volkswagen Polo will be available in three turbo-charged petrol engines.

The 1.0 TSI 70kW engine will be available in the Polo and Polo Life specifications. The three-cylinder engine, which is coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission, delivers 70kW of power and maximum torque of 175Nm. It takes 10.8 seconds to complete the zero to 100km/h sprint. We drove this variant, and would have liked a six gear or possibly the DSG gearbox.

The 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG engine is only available in the Polo Life and Polo R-Line specifications. The three-cylinder engine, which is coupled with a 7-speed DSG transmission, delivers 85kW of power and maximum torque of 200Nm. It takes 11.3 seconds to complete the zero to 100km/h sprint.

The new Polo GTI is a front-wheel drive. The 2.0 TSI turbo-charged engine delivers a power output of 147kW. The maximum torque is 320Nm at 1 500 to 4 500 rpm. It completes the zero to 100km/h sprint in just 6.7 seconds. This for me was the pick of the three, as I enjoy a performance car. It never lacked power.

In summation, the Polo remains as is it’s larger sibling, the Golf 8, a much loved car amaongst a major portion of SA buyers. It drives well, looks great and in the case of the GTI, remains a true performance car in it’s weight class.

Pricing.

Polo 1.0 SI 70KW Manual R311 800

Polo 2.0 SI GTI R489 400