Driven-Toyota Hilux GR-SPORT.

The exciting day came that I was able to drive the 2022 Hilux GR Sport, which is the second GR iteration of South Africa’s best-selling vehicle, following the debut model introduced in 2019. It features a host of unique design and dynamic features to differentiate it from its stablemates and position the Hilux GR-S as the hero model of the range. The so-called ‘’bakkie’’wars are fierce in SA currently, with challenges from the Ford and VW brands, so Hilux, which has long been SA best selling bakkie, needed something more to keep it’s appeal and popularity.

GR Brand Credentials

The GR product hierarchy comprises four levels; represented as a pyramid, the first layer is GR Parts (currently under investigation for SA) which allows customers to inject their normal model variant with GR flavour, followed by the GR-Sport moniker which offers cosmetic and dynamic handling enhancements (Corolla Cross, Hilux, Land Cruiser 300). The third tier is occupied by fully-fledged GR performance models (GR86, GR Yaris, GR Supra), while the fourth and final layer is GRMN – which represents the highest level of performance tuning.

Exterior Design

The Hilux GR-S needed to be a tough and sporty looking bakkie, and it delivers in spades on this level, with a large & prominent black grille, horizontal cross bar finished in a carbon-fibre pattern, and chrome Toyota lettering (a GR Sport trademark) The LED headlights, alongside vertically-stacked air ducts with integrated LED fog lamps add a great touch.

The GR-S Hilux looks aggressive, with wider bumpers, strangely based on the Raider, and not the Legend model, but it works well. Black mirror caps, black door handles, graphite-coloured side steps and rear styling bar with GR branding – create a sporty contrast.

Four exterior colours are offered mimicking the GR brand colours: Arizona Red, Graphite Grey, Attitude Black and Glacier White. These in turn are offset by the contrasting inlay in the overfender (red, black or silver depending on paintwork choice). We had the red and it was keenly watched by many a person passing by.

The Cabin.

A nice new instrument cluster with a cog-like metallic bezel, red needles and unique gauge face is present in the cabin. Liked the bespoke, perforated leather-trim steering wheel with red contrast stitching and GR badging, and the sporty aluminium pedals (with rubber inserts). GR branding has also been applied to the Push Start button and centre console.

Striking carbon-fibre trim replaces the brushed finish in Legend models, which is complemented by red accent trim signalling the GR-S’ performance credentials. The racing-inspired front seats feature Alcantara inserts, GR badging on the headrests, red accent panels plus power adjustment for the driver’s seat. The cabin is comfortable as well, and of course has room in the front & rear.

The familiar touchscreen infotainment system is retained which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, along with steering wheel switch integration, Bluetooth and USB inputs.

Ride & Handling

Under the skin, new monotube shock absorbers are paired with stiffer coil springs to deliver improved high-speed stability and handling response. On the road, depending on the state of them, it could become a little bumpy, but off-road it settles in nicely.

The wheel and tyre package features bespoke 17″ alloy wheels in a Titanium finish – while the tyre package has been revised with taller profile 265-65-R17 rubber, to offer enhanced off-road performance.

Engine & Drivetrain

This is where there has been a good change, where power output has been increased to 165 kW (+15) and torque ramped up by 50 Nm to a peak of 550 Nm. I say this often, but even on the Reef, it seemed like more. And not a moment too soon, as very powerful variants are coming from Ford and VW. My opinion is that 295kw is ridiculously over specced for those cars, and fuel consumption will be an issue. Fuel consumption for the Hilux GR-S was a sedate 10.8 l/100km combined, which is excellent.

This has been accomplished via a special ECU calibration which interfaces with revised 6-speed automatic transmission mapping and lock-up control – to ensure optimised power delivery. These improvements result in a 0-100 km/h sprint time reduction of 0.65 seconds. Top speed is quoted as 175 km/h.

Aluminium paddle shifters have been added to the mix, allowing the driver to select gears on their own accord, while the transmission mapping also holds onto the selected gear for longer, and assists with downshift engine braking.

Drive Mode Select offers Power and Eco modes to tailor the GR Sport’s power delivery and engine response, with Power mode making maximum use of the increased power and torque outputs. Fuel consumption obviously goes up in Power mode, but it really says giddyup.

Features

The features are plentiful & include keyless entry, retractable and power-adjustable side mirrors, automatic headlights, auto door lock, park distance control (PDC), reverse camera, dual-zone climate control, air-conditioned upper glove box, Multi-Information Display (MID), one-touch power windows and integrated power outlets (in 220 and 12-volt format).

A new feature is the panoramic view monitor, which provides surround camera as well as a bird’s eye view of the vehicle surroundings. This feature is particularly handy when traversing obstacles.

Towing capacity is rated as 750 kg (unbraked) and 3500 kg (braked), with a payload of 790 kg. The Hilux GR-S carries a maximum GCM of 5850 kg. A fuel tank of 80 litres is provided.

Safety & Security

The Hilux GR-S is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), which offers a full suite of active safety aids including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and Pre-Collision System (PCS). These are joined by the obligatory ABS, VSC, EBD, Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Brake Assist systems, as well as passive safety aids such as ISOFIX and a full airbag array.

Pricing

Hilux GR-S 2.8 GD-6 4×4 6AT – R 865,400

All Hilux models are sold with a 9-services/90 000 km service plan (intervals set at 10 000 km) and 3-year/100 000km warranty. Service and warranty plan extensions can also be purchased from any Toyota dealer (220 outlets).

All Toyota models come equipped with Toyota Connect, including a complimentary 15 Gb in car Wi-Fi allocation, vehicle telematics and enhanced user features via the MyToyota app.

Summary.

A good upgrade and enhancement, especially with the extra power & performance. The general opinion of scribes is very positive, and it’s the same from me, I think buyers will take to it very nicely.