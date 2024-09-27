GAC EMKOO looks like a winner.

So, last week we attended another launch from Salvador Caetano, the official distributor of GAC MOTOR in South Africa, where they revealed their Emkoo SUV, a medium size that is also packed with features and the build quality is very good.

Available in two models, the Executive and that “little something more” the Executive-Plus, the EMKOO is set to populate Joburg’s suburbs.

Styling.

Its flat design, with 12 bars arranged in a “V” shape and decorated with titanium-tungsten alloy strips, highlights the vehicle’s refined craftsmanship. And the rhythmic lighting effect enhances its striking appearance, making it a visual centrepiece.

When it comes to the lights of the vehicle, the matrix LED headlights are notable for their sleek design, with a thickness of less than 20mm. The rear has “lightsaber-inspired” LED taillights, arranged vertically in an “X” pattern, feature 128 embedded LED bulbs, and include a music sync function, adding a dynamic touch.

Love the MECHA-STYLE spoiler, further enhancing the vehicle’s aggressive and cutting-edge appearance.

The Cabin.

The EMKOO has a comfortable cabin being Oriental styled to create a soothing effect. It has space and function combined. It has plenty of high-tech features, starting with a interactive display system composed of three screens: a 10.1” touch screen, up to a 10” LCD instrument cluster display, and a Head-Up Display (HUD) on the Executive-Plus. This array of screens not only enhances functionality but also adds a dynamic and immersive element to the driving experience, making it engaging and enjoyable.

A panoramic sunroof (standard on the EMKOO range), is equipped with electric sunshades and offers an unobstructed view of the night sky, letting you enjoy the stars.

Complementing this feature, the dynamic ambient lighting creates a vibrant atmosphere inside the cabin, enhancing your mood and confidence during every drive..

The EMKOO’s 1 901mm ultra-wide bodywork delivers a powerful sense of movement and enhances driving stability while also providing a spacious cabin. With a super long 2 750mm wheelbase, it offers generous legroom – 1 059mm in the front seats and 990mm in the rear – ensuring ample space for passengers to stretch out comfortably. Boot space is a whopping 638 litres making use of the seat fold-down options.

Engine.

The EMKOO features the same robust and efficient powertrain with its 1.5 TGDI MegaWave engine paired with a 7WDCT transmission. We found it to be responsive and nippy even up on the Highveld.

Delivering a nifty 130kw of power, with a maximum torque of 270 Nm. This combination guarantees an exhilarating driving experience while keeping fuel usage economical at 6.4L/100km (NEDC). This is claimed of course, but a longer test will be a more accurate assessment. It looked good on the drive though.

Drive was smooth and quiet thanks to the McPherson Independent Suspension in front, which provides superior stability and responsiveness, enhancing handling and ride comfort, and a Multi-Link Independent Suspension at the rear, which reduces impact and residual vibrations, contributing to a smoother ride and better control.

The EMKOO is engineered to maintain stability across diverse driving conditions, ensuring a safe and secure driving experience. Its advanced safety technologies and comprehensive protection features include:

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) : Integrates features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking to enhance safety and prevent accidents.

: Integrates features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking to enhance safety and prevent accidents. 360-Degree Camera System : Provides a complete view around the vehicle, aiding in parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces.

: Provides a complete view around the vehicle, aiding in parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces. Traction Control System : Helps prevent wheel spins and maintains grip on challenging road surfaces, improving overall control.

: Helps prevent wheel spins and maintains grip on challenging road surfaces, improving overall control. Airbag System: Includes 6 airbags strategically placed to provide maximum protection in the event of a collision.

Pricing.

EMKOO Executive 1.5l TGDI: R599 900

R599 900 EMKOO Executive-Plus 1.5l TGDI: R659 900

R659 900

Summation.

Another winner from GAC SA, with an SUV that has great build quality, attention to detail and good spec level.