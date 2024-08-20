GAC GS3 EMZOOM-Driven.

We attended a launch with GAC, which is GAC Motor, a subsidiary of GAC Group, who have a formed an agreement with Salvador Caetano Group in SA to distribute their cars.

We were to drive the GS3 Emzoom, which was launched globally last year. Referred to as ‘’next generation SUV’’ the Emzoom is hoped that it will captivate SA hearts, like some other brands from China. Designed with the style-conscious South African driver in mind, the GS3 EMZOOM features a sporty, dynamic design that resonates with the market’s preferences. From its sharp lines and eye-catching taillights to the sporty rear wing and hidden door handles, the vehicle exudes a sense of motion and power.

Styling.

The GS3 EMZOOM’s flying-mecha front face design is distinctive, the exterior design is very angular, and has been likened to a diamond. Integrated LED headlights, featuring 18 LED bulbs for daytime running lights, ensure high brightness, long-term durability, and enhanced nighttime safety. The vehicle’s sleek sides are accentuated by a double waistline element, and the stylish taillights, with 66 LED bulbs, create a striking 3D effect, complemented by the sporty rear wing.

Into the Cabin.

The interior is elegant and comfortable, with ergonomic seating which ensures a stress-free ride. The cabin comfortably seats five occupants, with impressive backseat legroom thanks to a flat floor, and offers 21 flexible storage compartments.

The GS3 EMZOOM’s advanced dual-screen dashboard includes a high-performance central console powered by an 8-core chipset and a 10.25-inch multi-functional touchscreen. The range also features an LCD instrument cluster up to 7 inches, a surround-view camera system, and a suite of Level 2 ADAS functions, ensuring a safe and intuitive driving experience.

The GS3 EMZOOM is designed with functionality in mind, offering keyless entry, push-button start, ambient cabin lighting, numerous charging ports, and dual-zone automatic air-conditioning. The vehicle’s design not only looks good but also meets the daily needs of its drivers, ensuring a seamless and comfortable driving experience.

With attention to detail in areas like air quality, convenience features, and aesthetics, GAC Motor remains committed to providing customers with a top-tier mobile life experience.

The R-Style model which we drove, with its diamond-designed gear shift, sporty 18-inch wheels, and super-size openable panoramic sunroof, adds extra flair, offering a great view of the stars and the sunny South African skies.

Engine.

The GS3 EMZOOM is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four- cylinder PETROL engine, generating 130 kW and 270 Nm of torque. This felt like more to us, and it is very zippy off the mark as well.

This engine, combined with GAC’s MegaWave Power technology, allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 8 seconds, while maintaining a claimed fuel efficiency of 6.2L/100km (WLTP). Drivers can choose between three driving modes: Eco, Comfort, and Sport, catering to various driving preferences.

The GS3 EMZOOM’s 7-speed automatic transmission with wet dual-clutch ensures smooth, rapid gear shifts, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Additionally, the vehicle comes with a 5-year/150,000km Warranty and a 5-year/60,000km Service Plan, offering peace of mind with service intervals every 15,000km.

GS3 EMZOOM Pricing:

GS3 EMZOOM 1.5L T Comfort – R469,900

GS3 EMZOOM 1.5L T Executive – R499,900

GS3 EMZOOM 1.5L T R-Style – R549,900

Summation.

Impressive looks, nice tech inside with enhanced safety. The engine was powerful and promised decent fuel consumption, not a hallmark of Chinese cars. The handling was tight and the performance was zippy indeed.