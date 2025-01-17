GWM H7 Flagship breaks cover.

Had the opportunity to attend the launch of the much-anticipated GWM H7 and drive it this week. Well, it knocked our socks off, with it’s bold & rugged looks, smooth drive and powerful engine.

This new flagship for the HAVAL range – slots in above the perennially popular HAVAL H6.

Styling.

From the first glance, it is clear that there is nothing else quite like the GWM HAVAL H7 on South African roads. It almost seems like a hybrid of the TANK 300 & the H6 as there are styling cues from both. It’s quite a unit and has been widened (1 908mm), lengthened (4 705mm) and lifted higher off the ground (1 780mm high with a 210mm ground clearance).

Shod with 19” alloy wheels with a futuristic, dual-spoke design. The wheels are housed in squared-off wheel arches with riveted over fenders.( All versions)Driving lights are all LED-powered, and the headlights feature unique deep-wall technology that has, to date, only been used on premium German vehicles. The headlamps and fog lamps are recessed in black surrounds on the split front bumper.

Buyers have the choice of four colours – Hamilton White, Sun Black, Grey and Orange. A set of functional roof rails rounds off the exterior highlights. It is an impressive package, and definitely garners attention on the road.

Interior.

The cabin is dominated by the huge floating 14.6” infotainment system and the 12.3” instrument cluster. Both screens have a brightness of over 1,000 nits, which is double that of most modern laptop screens. You cannot miss seeing info on this screen. The infotainment screen is not only one of the largest of its kind in this vehicle segment, but also one of the brightest and with the densest pixel count (1920 x 1080). It features a full wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto experience

The instrument cluster is, as can be expected from HAVAL, fully customisable with a dedicated off-road screen mode on models with four-wheel drive. This screen is complemented by a large head-up display system on the Super luxury models.

Lower down, the centre-console is dominated by a unique aviation-style gearshift with controls for the drivetrain, terrain assist system and some of the many dynamic safety features that are standard across the range.

With its focus on practicality and off-road capability, the HAVAL H7 has integrated grab-handles for the front and rear passengers, doors that offer the widest opening in its segment (over one metre from head to toe for both front and rear doors), and many storage spaces that include multiple cup holders, hidden storage compartments and even a removable rear luggage floor that can double as a camping table, complete with retractable legs. All of this gives the cabin a very premium feel.

The rear luggage compartment can extend from a large 483 litres to 1 362 litres with the seats folded away. Space is in abundance inside and the seats have beautiful leather, and are very comfortable.

Super Luxury models add additional features, which include front seat cooling, an inductive function for opening the tailgate when your hands are full as well as seat and mirror adjustment with memory function (all models have electrically adjustable seats and mirrors and a fully adjustable steering wheel).

Power and Performance

Two different powertrain options will be available at the launch of the GWM HAVAL H7. While both powertrains are used in different GWM models and in different applications, the performance profile and engine management of these powertrains are unique to the H7.

The first engine is the high-power HAVAL 4N20A two-litre turbo engine, which was designed by GWM and which has won the Chinese Heart Award for engine technology multiple times.

The engine delivers a maximum of 170kW and 380Nm of torque, which is 6% higher than the average power output for the segment. The power on these models is very evident, and the handling on such a big unit is sublime. This engine will be offered with the choice of a 4WD or standard 2WD system, with the latter offering its power through the transmission to the front wheels.

The transmission is a unique, self-developed 9-speed wet dual-clutch transmission that is smaller than the DCT transmissions that precede it. Smooth as silk came to mind, that’s how good the gearbox is.

The second drivetrain configuration on offer (in 2WD only) is GWM’s Turbo-petrol Hybrid powertrain with its unique Dual Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

In the H7, this system delivers combined power of 179kW and 530Nm for truly impressive acceleration and overtaking performance at the lowest possible consumption. We truly could not pick a favourite, they were both that good.

Off-road driving

The HAVAL H7 will be offered to buyers with the choice of either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. The latter will only be offered on the 2.0T model in Super Luxury specification.

Buyers of the 4×4 model will receive a unique Off-Road Mode on their instrument cluster, which will offer a low-speed bird’s-eye view of the surroundings, as well as an AI-enhanced image of the surface below the vehicle. This effectively removes the vehicle from the on-screen image and gives the driver the best possible vantage point for technical off-road driving.

Under the skin, the all-wheel drive system on the HAVAL H7 is controlled by an All-Terrain Mode system.

This system adjusts all the features of the vehicle, including the power settings, steering sensitivity and engine mapping to match the road conditions and driver intentions. It caters for Grass/Gravel, Convex Roads, Sand, Snow, Mud and for Sporty, Standard or Economical driving.

In addition to this system, an electronic button controls a jaw-type rear differential lock, which can be engaged at will. This, combined with a unique Off-Road Cruise Control function, effectively offers the same features as a traditional low-range system.

The GWM HAVAL H7 still has an impressive approach angle of 24 degrees, a departure angle of 30 degrees and a crossover angle of 19 degrees.

The ground clearance of 210mm was measured while the vehicle was fully laden. We drove the vehicle over a very easy gravel road, so testing of the off-road piece will be done on the 7-day test.

Safety.

Safety is now a hallmark of GWM models, & Standard safety features include six airbags and seatbelt safety warnings on both rows of seats. All models also feature Electronic Stability Control (ESP), Traction Control (TCS), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), ABS brakes with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and even Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPMS).

Every H7 also has Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control, a USB port for linking a dashcam, reverse radar and a full 360-degree camera system with an additional 180-degree electronically created view of the road surface beneath the vehicle for a full 560-degree view.

A full array of ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance Systems – is featured as standard across the HAVAL H7 range.

With many other features on offer as standard across the range, future owners can of course also count on Adaptive Intelligent Cruise Control, which will allow the driver to set a speed and leave all vehicle controls to the intelligent systems included in the HAVAL H7.

Range, service plan and warranty

Two models of the GWM HAVAL H7 will be available from the onset.

GWM HAVAL H7 2.0T Luxury 9DCT – R601 950

GWM HAVAL H7 2.0T Super Luxury 9DCT 4WD – R671 950

Available in Q2 of this year:

GWM HAVAL H7 1.5T Super Luxury DHT Hybrid – R730 950

Warranty plan details:

7-year 200 000km Warranty

7-year unlimited road-side assistance

7-year/75 000km Service Plan

8-year/150 000km Hybrid High Voltage components Warranty.

Summation.

My drive partner & I were mightily impressed with the new flagship model in the GWM range. It is very good value for money and a great package all round. Dealerships can expect to be busy.