GWM P300 shows it’s mettle on launch.

We had the opportunity last week to drive the newly launched GWM P300 bakkie which follows hot on the heels of the award winning GWM P500 that was introduced in spring 2024. The P300 brings with it a bit of a work horse label, also good for long-hauls and a bit of off-road activity.

But if you are expecting some bumpy ill-designed bakkie, you will be sorely mistaken. The P300 has the same hallmark as it’s sibling, which is a sublime ride quality. Smooth and quiet, it delivers on the comfort front in spades.

GWM has been at the forefront of China’s bakkie industry for decades. Since the launch of the GWM Deer bakkie in 1996, it has grown to dominate the country’s bakkie segment for 26 consecutive years, and is now aiming for global dominance in the segment with its latest offering, the P300. This as we know is easier said than done, as Toyota Hilux to date has ruled the roads in SA. GWM are making quite a fist of it though as they now have build quality, and price is also weighted in their favour.

Styling.

Thie P300 shows off with bold and good looks. It has a prominent front grille, quite distinctive, with LED headlamps, 18 inch alloys and attractive wheel arches.

For ease of use, fixed Off-Road Sidesteps and a handy Tailgate Step provide easier access, ( This is great for older buyers) and it boasts a standard sun roof which could be an industry first.

The Cabin.

Attractive is the word. It has a nice dash panel. Loads of front and decent rear space. Comfy leather seats that are ventilated and heated in front, and the drive is super smooth and quiet, another hallmark of it’s sibling the P500. Another feature is the 12.3-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System, seamlessly integrating Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto for effortless connectivity.

A 7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster keeps key information front and centre, while Wireless Charging, Push-Button Start and Keyless Entry ensure modern convenience without the clutter.

The Engine.

It comes with 2.4L Turbo Diesel heart churns out 135 kW of power and 480 Nm of torque, that had a lot of oomph on the road, we briefly went off-road and it handled it well, but was slightly bumpy.

Matched to an intelligent 9-Speed Automatic Shifter, that again is smooth as silk, it delivers power effortlessly.

With a maximum permissible towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes – ideal for towing caravans, boats, trailers or heavy equipment, this bakkie seems to have it covered. Combined with an exceptional payload capacity, it’s built to take on the toughest tasks without flinching.

Off-road, the new P300 should be able to adapt instantly with its Intelligent 4WD System, ensuring smooth navigation through extreme conditions. Equipped with Electronic Differential Locks, Off-Road Expert Mode, a Front Winch with the LTD model also featuring Crawl Control, it’s built to conquer the toughest terrain and tackle unpredictable environments with absolute confidence.

The LT model also features Torque on Demand (TOD), which detects wheel slippage based on speed differences between the wheels, and automatically adjusts torque distribution. This intelligent system enhances grip and stability, allowing the new P300 to maintain control on loose surfaces, steep inclines and challenging off-road tracks.

When it comes to the suspension, the new P300 is equipped with Double Wishbone at the front and Leaf Spring Rigid Axle at the rear, which will give you a balanced, controlled ride for confident handling across any terrain. We will need a longer testing time to validate these claims,

Safety.

The all-new P300 comes with a raft of safety features:

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Departure Warning

Driver Fatigue Monitoring

Traffic Sign Recognition

360° Panoramic Camera System

Blind Spot Monitoring & Lane Change Assist

With Comprehensive Airbag Protection, Intelligent Cruise Assistance and Collision Avoidance Systems, this bakkie is designed to keep you moving forward—securely and confidently. Whether you’re navigating city streets or tackling untamed landscapes, you can rest assured that the P300’s advanced safety systems have got your back.

Pricing.

The Range:

P300 D-CAB 2.4TD LT 2WD -R599 900

P300 D-CAB 2.4TD LT 4WD—R649 900

P300 D-CAB 2.4TD LTD 4WD -R699 900

7 Years / 200 000 km Warranty

7 Years of Unlimited Roadside Assistance

7 Years / 75 000 km Service Plan

12 Months / 15 000 km Service Intervals



Summation.

GWM have proven themselves over their 18 years in SA, and now boast a record that is enviable. They build quality cars, have a good dealer footprint, and have a name for being reliable. Certainly the pick of the Chinese manufacturers currently.