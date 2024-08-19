GWM P500 bakkie gets to play with the big boys.

Drove the GWM full Petrol Electric Hybrid Bakkie last week, a first in SA, the all-new P-Series P500 Double-Cab bakkie is the first bakkie to have a 325-volt electric motor in South Africa, and the second most powerful double cab bakkie in the segment.

First revealed at the 2024 NAMPO trade show in May, the all-new GWM P500 is part of GWM’s consolidated brand portfolio. GWM P500 is the latest product in GWM’s rapidly expanding portfolio which now includes the Tank 300 and 500 SUVs, ORA fully electric models, H6 HEV and the new Jolion SUV PRO.

The new P500 bakkie will be offered with the option of a 2-litre turbocharged petrol self-charging hybrid, and an all-new 2.4L Turbo Diesel.

Bold Exterior Design

This is a big unit, the P500 has an imposing presence measuring a staggering 5400mm nose to tail, and 1991mm across. The wheelbase is 3350mm, making for a practical go anywhere vehicle with room for five passengers and a substantial amount of cargo.

GWM’s innovative spirit is present in the load area as well, as seen with the introduction of exciting new features such as an electrically operated rear sliding window, a loadbox equipped with 28 anchor points, loadbox lamp, and a unique split rear tailgate with conventional drop down opening or 40:60 barndoor-style opening for easier loading.

It has a large imposing grille, that oozes confidence. The grille houses the front camera and sensors of the 360-view camera which are integrated into a large P-Series logo. Sensors for the intelligent drive system and anti-collision radar are positioned lower down on the front bumper which also houses the LED front fog lamps.

Two more cameras can be found on the large electronically adjusted, body coloured side view mirrors. These mirrors also have an auto fold function, auto adjust for reversing, blind spot alert, integrated turn signal, and demister.

Standard roof rails and fixed side steps finish off the adventure-ready-look of the P500. A rear-view camera which is integrated into 360 degree view camera is positioned on the easy lift tailgate which has a unique split rear tailgate with conventional drop down opening or barn door style opening for easier loading.

LED taillights with smoked black glass, and a high mounted brake light add to the premium feel of the P500’s design. The P500 is also the first bakkie in South Africa with a panoramic sunroof with tilt and slide function.

The Cabin.

Soft touch materials abound, and the interior comes in Knight Black with appealing woodgrain-style trim on some panels.

The newly designed three-spoke leather covered steering wheel is the perfect size for spirited driving. We did this over the challenging Swartberg Pass. The steering column is electronically adjustable with 4-way adjustment for rake and reach with a memory function. Steering mounted controls allow easy access to key vehicle features and information including the Head-Up Display, multi-media infotainment screen, and virtual instrument cluster.

A 12.3 inch or class leading 14.6 inch multi-media touchscreen display takes center stage in the cabin. The display has an intuitive, easy to use interface which allows access to key vehicle features, functions, and settings.

The P500 Ultra Luxury double cab bakkie has a standard 10-speaker Harman Infinity™ audio system for unsurpassed sound quality. The wide and thickly cushioned seats are covered in high quality black Nappa leather for added comfort on long drives. Driver and front passenger seats are electrically adjusted with heating and cooling as well as an 8-option massage function.

The P500’s considerable exterior size results in a particularly spacious cabin, which allows for uncompromised space and comfort for rear seat occupants. Some of the high-end features available for rear seat passengers include electronically adjustable rear seats with adjustable headrests, heating and cooling, and welcome adjustment for easier ingress and egress. AND this is a bakkie??

The Powertrain.

The P500 Hybrid’s intelligent hybrid drive system makes use of a 78kW (268Nm) electric motor, a 2-liter 180kW (380Nm) petrol engine for a combined output of 255kW of power and a class leading 648Nm of torque ensuring exceptional performance and efficiency. The powertrain combinations reflect GWM’s commitment in New Energy Vehicle leadership.

Combined fuel consumption is a claimed 9.8 l/100km, with CO2 Emissions of 225g/km. It is coupled to a smooth shifting 9 speed automatic transmission.

The caveat is, that the actual fuel consumption we got was a bit higher at 12.6L/100km. It has a towing capacity of up to 3500kg.

For the more traditional bakkie customer the P500 is also available in an all-new 2.4L Turbo Diesel with a power output of 135kW and 480Nm of torque with a claimed fuel consumption of 8.6l/100km.

This P500 is not just about luxury however, it is a fully equipped 4×4 vehicle with selectable low range gears, front and rear differential locks giving it the ability take on any terrain. We did not have a lot of technical off-road obstacles to navigate, so we will report back after a week test of the vehicle. The fact remains that it is sturdy and performed well over a difficult mountain pass.

Safety specs.

The GWM P500 offers the most advanced active and passive safety features in its class. Features that are normally only found in high-end luxury road vehicles include (but are not limited to) Automatic Emergency Braking which activates in critical situations to prevent collisions, Lane Keep Assist, ensuring the vehicle stays within its lane and a Driver Fatigue Monitoring System.

Typical GWM features like cross traffic alert, smart dodge (automatic emergency lane change), a 360-degree camera system and adaptive cruise control are also present. In addition, seven airbags including a center airbag that helps to keep the front passenger and driver from colliding in the event of an accident.

Grade Walk of the New GWM P500 Range.

New GWM P500 2.4T 9AT 4X4 Luxury

18x8J Alloy Wheel Rim & 265/60 R18 Tires

Auto Frameless Wipers

Manual Tilt & Telescopic Steering (4-Way) & Steering Wheel Straighten Reminder

Rear Door Privacy Glass & Soundproof Glass (Rear Door, Front/Rear Windshield)

Independent Split Rear Seat Folding

12.3” Colour Multi-touchscreen

360° Panoramic View Monitor

6 Speakers & Integrated Amplifier

Speed Sensing Volume Adjustment & Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto

Rear Cabin Lamp

Trailer Sway Mitigation & Adaptive Cruise + Intelligent Cruise Assist + Traffic Jam Assist + Intelligent Turning

Front and Rear Parking Sensor x4

Parking Distance Control & Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Rear Cross Brake System

Lane Change Assist

Front Collision Warning+ Auto Emergency Braking System + Pedestrian Safety Assist + Bicycle Safety Assist

Dual Front & Front Side & Curtain & Front Centre airbag

Engine Immobilizer

Indirect Driver Fatigue Monitor System

Keyless Entry & Auto Door Lock

Auto Collision Unlocking

Brake Assist & Uphill and Downhill Assist

New GWM P500 2.4T 9AT 4X4 Super Luxury

Front And Rear Axle Electronically Controlled Differential Locks

Soundproof Glass (Rear Door, Front Windshield)

Electric Rear Sliding Window

Sun Visors With Mirror & Lamp

Electronic Antiglare Rearview Mirror (Inside)

Roof Trim Panel – Faux Suede

Driver Seat – Electric + Memory + 8 Way Adjustment + Welcome Function

Driver Seat – Electric 4-Way Adjustment Lumbar Support

Front Passenger Seat – Electric + 6 Way Adjustment & Side Seat Electric Adjustment

Front Seats – Ventilation & 8 Vibration setting Massage + Heating

Nappa Leather Seat

Driver Seat Welcome Function

14.6” Colour Multi-touchscreen

Side Cabin Lamp

Glove Box Lamp

Panoramic Sunroof

Front Wireless Charger

220V Power Outlet (120W)

Outside Rearview Mirrors: Memory + Auto Fold + Electric Adjustment + Turn Signal

Easy Lift Tailgate

Multifunction 40:60 Split Tailgate

Front Fog Lamp (With Steering Auto Directional)

New GWM P500 2.0T 9HAT 4X4 Ultra Luxury

Electronic Cooling Fan

Steering Wheel Heating

Storage Trays Under Rear Seat x2 (1kg)

Rear Seats – Ventilation + Heating

Rear Seat: Electric 2 Way Adjustment

Rear Seat Welcome Function

Multi-Colour Ambient Lamp-Rhythm

Foot Lamp

Rear Wireless Charger

Head-Up Display & Central Console Retro Classic Clock

10 Harman Infinity Speakers & Independent Harman Infinity Amplifier

Fully Automated Parking Assist

Adjustable Brake Energy Recovery

Front & Rear Parking Sensor x6

Outside Rearview Mirrors including a demister

Pricing.

The model lineup consists of three models:

the GWM P500 2.4T 9AT 4X4 Luxury at R799 900,

the GWM P500 2.4T 9AT 4X4 Super Luxury at R889 900 and

the GWM P500 2.0T HEV 9HAT 4X4 Ultra Luxury at R999 900.

The P500 range further adds peace of mind ownership to drivers with:

5 Year/ 75 000 km Service Plan

7 Year / 200,000 km Warranty,

5 Year unlimited km Body & Paint Warranty,

8 Year / 150,000km High Voltage Warranty (HEV)

7 Year, unlimited km Roadside Assist plan.

Summation.

The P500 is a massive improvement on the previous generation, and now it gets to play with the big boys. Things that buyers will consider are trade-in value, dealer footprint, reliability and of course price.

Time will tell whether SA buyers will put a hand in the pocket for a just under a million rand bakkie. Based on what we experienced alone, there is no reason not to.