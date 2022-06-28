Jeep Gladiator- We were entertained.

Had the enviable privilege to drive the all-new Jeep Gladiator, touted as the most capable Jeep pickup ever, last week. And it did not disappoint at all. From the rugged good looks, to the 4×4 cred oozing from the body, it delivered on all fronts. And if you gulped, when you saw the almost R1.3 million rand price tag, bear in mind that Jeep aficionados are fighting each other to buy the limited stock available in SA.

According to the Jeep family it is “Unquestionably a double cab and instantly recognisable as a Jeep, the all-new Gladiator is the ultimate vehicle for any outdoor adventure,” And they are not wrong, in a bakkie mad nation, the Jeep will stand tall, it might not be the volume seller, but when the 4×4 community get together, this Jeep will be in the top echelon. Let’s talk a little about what it brings to the table.

Gladiator combines rugged utility, versatility and functionality resulting in the most capable Jeep brand pickup truck ever. The all-new Jeep Gladiator delivers legendary capability with composed on-road driving dynamics and passenger safety courtesy of the Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4×4 systems, third-generation Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited-slip differential, segment-exclusive sway-bar disconnect and off-road tyres.

The Jeep Gladiator is available in one model derivative in South Africa, the Rubicon, filled with every available feature the pickup has to offer to meet the demands of local customers.

Exterior Styling.

As I alluded to, the Jeep Gladiator certainly looks the part. The all-new Jeep Gladiator boasts a rugged, distinguished design aesthetic that is immediately recognisable with traditional Jeep design cues.

From the legendary seven-slot grille seen on Wrangler, they have widened the grille slots for additional air intake to assist with the increased towing capacity. The Gladiator has full set of lights, front LED’S, Headlamp & fog, to daytime running lights, and rear square LED taillamps, also LED.

The tailgate is damped and capable of stopping in three positions, while cargo is easily secured with a power-locking tailgate. The full-size spare tyre and mount is located under the bed, behind the rear axle and capable of holding up to a 35-inch tyre.

The Gladiator’s load bed is lined with a special scratch-resistant layer and a roll-up rigid loading cover.

A four-bolt design at the top of the windshield’s frame allows for the windscreen to fold down quickly and easily. A header bar connects the A-pillars and stays in place even when the windscreen is folded down. This allows the rear-view mirror to remain in place even with the windscreen folded.

Lightweight, high-strength aluminium doors feature the Torx bit size stamped directly onto the hinge to eliminate guessing which size bit is needed to remove the doors. A tool kit with the necessary Torx bits to remove the doors and lower the windscreen is provided as standard equipment.



A premium Sunrider soft top provides a segment-exclusive easy open-air option, which helps to quiet wind noise and allows for access to partial and full open top positions. The soft top features retainers that slide into a track for easy rear window removal.

There is also a black three-piece hardtop which offers even more options for open-air driving. The two Freedom panels and quick-release latches enable a fast removal and installation of the hardtop. The hardtop features a manual rear-sliding window.

Dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations allow for endless configuration possibilities. So the key word here is versatility.



Cabin.

Cabins in the Jeep Wrangler have never been that plush, but the Gladiator has a plethora of high class materials found throughout the cabin. Leather-contoured seats feature accent stitching and adjustable bolster and lumbar support. Available comfort features include heated front seats and steering wheel.

A push-button starter, featuring a weather-proof surround, is standard on the Gladiator and is easily located within the driver’s reach. Clever storage solutions are found throughout the Gladiator, including durable mesh pockets that extend the entire length of the doors and numerous phone storage areas.

The driver and front passenger vinyl-wrapped door-trim panels are soft to the touch. Lift-Assist handles under each door armrest feature an integrated pull-cup design that makes door removal quick and easy. Convenience features include passive entry with Keyless Go.

It has a 7 inch thin film LED display for various info to be displayed, n 8.4 inch touchscreen houses the U-connect system. AppleCarPlay & Android Auto are in use of course.

Engine.

The Gladiator comes with only one powerplant. The trusted & proven 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine delivering 209kW and 347Nm of torque and features ESS as standard equipment. It provided good power at the Highveld, and gave a reasonable road drive, but really comes into it’s own off-road. Where it gave a master class over articulated obstacles.

The Jeep Gladiator benefits from the popular V6 engine’s low-range torque, which is needed when out on the trails or during demanding conditions, such as hauling cargo or towing a trailer. It’s mated to an eight-speed auto transmission, that was smooth and changed seamlessly.



This SUV/bakkie will not be well known for it’s fuel economy, so prepare yourself for 12 L plus per 100km. Jeep Gladiator delivers legendary off-road capability. The Rock-Trac 4×4 system features heavy-duty third-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles with a “4LO” ratio of 4:1. A 4.10 front and rear axle ratio is standard as are Tru-Lok locking differentials.

Rock-Trac also offers full-time torque management, enabling optimal grip in low-traction conditions.



Gladiator Rubicon receives a Trail Rated badge thanks to legendary Jeep 4×4 capability, which includes features such as:

Rock-Trac 4×4 system with a “4LO” ratio of 4:1 and Tru-Lok locking differentials standard on Rubicon models

Skid plates and front and rear tow hooks

Rear steel heavy-duty off-road rear bumper and available front steel winch-ready bumper with removable end caps

Approach angle of 43.6 degrees, breakover angle of 20.3 degrees, departure angle of 26 degrees and ground clearance of 249 mm (to the rear Diff)

Up to 800 mm of water fording

Up to 2721 kg towing and 693kg 4×4 payload capacity



The rear five-link coil suspension design, exclusive to Gladiator, features two upper and two lower forged steel control arms for longitudinal control, and a track bar for lateral axle control. The control arms are located under the frame rails while the rear shocks are forward facing to provide consistent damping for ride comfort and load management.

An approach angle of 43.6 degrees, breakover angle of 20.3 degrees, departure angle of 26 degrees and a ground clearance of 249mm allows Gladiator to go anywhere.

Gladiator also benefits from up to 800mm of water fording, up to 693 kg of payload and up to 2712 kg of towing capacity with the available Max Towing Package.

Safety and security were paramount in the development of the Jeep Gladiator, which offers more than 80 available active and passive safety and security features. Available features include Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, standard Park-View rear back-up camera with dynamic grid lines, Adaptive Cruise Control and electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation.

In summation, this bakkie will have as many buyers as there are Jeeps, but it won’t be a volume seller like Hilux or Ford. But it will be the most agile performer off-road.

Retail Price: R 1,259,900

Maintenance Plan: 3yr/100,000 Km

Warranty Plan: 5yr/100,000 Km