LDV T60 Bakkie Road trip to Kruger Park.

We had the opportunity to go on a road trip with LDV, who are the importers of the LDV range of bakkies or pickups into SA. A perennial favourite in Australia, they now grace our shores.

The company, part of the global SAIC automotive group, recently announced the introduction of the LDV T60 double cab pick-up range. This will be the first model in its line-up, and it has already started shipping vehicles to dealers prior to its launch in May.

We set off from the LDV offices on a sunny Sunday morning, driving one of the three models that were available. We got into the Max variant. Probably the best of the three, the LDV T60 MAX crowns the model range with the choice of a LDV T60 MAX PRO and LDV T60 MAX LUXE.

This model is fitted with a dual-turbo diesel engine of 2.0 litres that delivers no less than 160 kW and 500 Nm of torque. This makes the LDV T60 MAX models one of the most powerful pick-ups on the market. So, it can definitely say giddyup on the road. It is quiet for a bakkie and doesn’t have too much vibration and bumpiness. Very comfy seats and quite a lot of room in the rear.

The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission or 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF. Great gear changing in this box. All MAX models are 4WD and is fitted with an electronic selector to shift between 2WD, 4WD and 4WD in Low Range. A self-locking mechanical differential lock is standard.

There is no mistaking the T60 MAX for any other pick-up on the South African market. The model has a bold central grille that stretches from the creased bonnet to the lower section of the bumper. Shaped LED automatic headlamps with daytime running lights flank the grille.

LDV’s designers added a chrome sports bar on the T60 MAX PRO and a moulded polyurethane sports bar on the range-topping T60 MAX LUXE. All MAX models have thick rubberising on the load bin and a soft-close tailgates flanked by LED rear lights.

Finally, T60 MAX LUXE has dark fender moulding, dark 19” alloy wheels (17” silver alloys on the PRO) and door protection strips to differentiate it from its sibling.

Inside the cabin, both T60 MAX models are equipped with a comprehensive set of luxury and active and passive safety features.

Starting with the T60 MAX PRO, the cabin is trimmed in a high-grade cloth with multi-adjustable seats, a dark trim on the dash and additional ADAS systems such as Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist. The rear window is heated, there are rain sensing wipers and a smart entry and exit system.

After a leisurely lunch in Nelspruit, we arrived at our accommodation in Marloth Park for a bush braai and some cold ones.

Early next morning after the media session, we jumped into the Elite entry level model and headed for the Kruger Park. We had a lunch in Lower Sabie and drove the Park for the day.

The T60 Elite offers the most affordable entry into the range. Customers have the choice of both two- or four-wheel drivetrains and six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. These models are powered by a new generation Euro IV turbo-diesel engine that delivers 120 kW and 375 Nm of torque. The engine meets Euro IV emission standards, and its performance characteristics can be changed with a knob selector between ECO, NORMAL and POWER, depending on the driver’s needs.

The two 4×4 T60 Elite models, with the choice of 6-speed manual or 6-speed auto transmission are also fitted with an electronic shift-on-the fly selector between 2H (two-wheel drive, high range) and 4H (four-wheel drive high range). The driver can also select 4L (full four-wheel drive, low range) when stationary.

Ideal for the Park as you don’t need a lot of speed to traverse the terrain, it can however get going as well. Just seemed to run out of puff on the hills.

Inside the cabin, the T60 Elite range is fitted with a 7” touch screen and infotainment system. The screen offers phone connectivity and displays the image from the standard reverse camera. A USB data and charging port is also included, as is a 12V power socket for auxiliary equipment.

That evening we had an Italian styled meal and reminisced about the trip. The following morning it was time to hit the road back to Jozi, and we hopped into the third variant. The Pro which is available exclusively in 4×4, is immediately recognisable from its larger grille, which is flanked by large headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps. This model also has integrated fog lamps in the body-coloured bumper.

The Pro models are further distinguishable by the larger 18” alloy wheels with a unique six spoke design with contrasting dark and chrome sections. LDV has also added a chrome sports bar on the rubberised load bin, side steps and roof rails as standard on this model.

Inside, the T60 Pro features all of the creature comforts of the Elite models and then adds more. This includes vegan leather seat upholstery, a larger 10.25” infotainment screen and a reverse radar system to complement the reverse camera.

The T60 Pro adds even more advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features such as a system that monitors driver fatigue, a lane departure warning (LDW) system and active tyre pressure monitoring sensors (TPMS).

We found this one better than the Elite, and in terms of price and value, possibly is the sweet spot. Drove well and we were on tar most of the way, but drove through three hectic thunderstorms, where it held the road well in very wet conditions.

At the media sesh at Marloth Park we covered some other models that LDV are bringing to market this year. A second model that is expected on local soil is the D90 SUV. This seven-seater SUV is another best-seller for the LDV brand in Australia, thanks in no small part to its range of powerful diesel engines, its choice of 4×4 and 4×2 drive trains and its 5-star Safety Rating.

For the South African market, the D90 will be equipped with a 160 kW bi-turbo diesel engine. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and an intelligent all-terrain response system for sure-footed performance, regardless of the road conditions.

Another model on the menu for South Africa is the G90 MPV. This model range offers a new level of luxury in the MPV segment. This includes, depending on the model chosen, independently adjustable rear seats, quilted leather upholstery, an oversized panoramic sunroof, a multi-screen infotainment system that stretches across the breadth of the front dashboard and next generation assisted driving technology.

The G90 MPV will arrive in South Africa with the choice of seven or eight seats, with the former offering a unique and highly adjustable captain seat configuration.

For large and small businesses alike, LDV South Africa is finalising a line-up of commercial vehicles.

The first model planned for South Africa is the G10+ Delivery Van. This medium-sized panel van is yet another top-seller in Australia, thanks to its 5.2 m3 of securable cargo space, its 2-litre diesel engine, its automatic transmission and dual sliding doors.

While it is designed exclusively as a panel van with a 1-tonne weight carrying capacity, it still has a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, a powerful diesel engine, smartphone connectivity and a reverse camera for ease of operation.

LDV South Africa will offer all these models with a full 5-year / 200 000 km factory warranty and a service plan for five years / 100 000 km.

Eventually there will be ten distinct LDV T60 double cab pick-ups available to choose from, with model grades offering a choice of either manual or automatic transmission and with a 4×4 drivetrain available as optional on the Elite and Pro ranges and standard on the MAX model range.

All models are also equipped with a comprehensive range of comfort and safety features, including front and side bolster airbags, disc brakes all round, three multi-point seatbelts in the rear with ISOFIX anchor points and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with all-round ABS and emergency brake assistance (EBD).

Standard creature comforts include cruise control, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity with steering controls, air conditioning, power steering and electric windows across the range.

All LDV T60 Double Cabs are sold with a comprehensive 5-year / 200 000 km mechanical warranty and a 5-year / 100 000 km service plan.

The range is priced as follows:

T60 Elite 2WD manual — R480,000

T60 Elite 2WD 6AT — R520,000

T60 Elite 4WD M/T — R520,000

T60 Elite 4WD 6AT — R560,000.00

T60 Pro 4WD 6MT — R610,000

T60 Pro 4WD 6AT – R640 000

T60 MAX Pro 4WD 6MT – R670 000

T60 MAX Pro DC 4WD 8AT — R710,000

T60 MAX LUXE 4WD 6MT – R750 000

T60 MAX LUXE 4WD 8AT — R790,000

We had a great trip in the T60 bakkies and all of the models resonated with us very well. Pricing is key with bakkies, and time will tell whether LDV have got that right. But the build quality is there, and they are improving their dealer footprint in SA. We were advised that parts are available. Competition is healthy so the consumer should enjoy having more options, and LDV will offer bakkies a cut above.