Locally produced Toyota Corolla Cross

The Corolla name has a rich and diverse history spanning 12 generations*, having racked up over 50 million global sales – making it one of the most successful vehicle model ranges ever. Last week we attended the much acclaimed launch of the locally produced Corolla Cross. Yes, that’s right, Toyota SA hosted our President Cyril Ramaphosa in Durban to celebrate the occasion of the move to produce these cars in our country.

The Cross thus continues the legacy of producing Corollas in Mzansi, making it #ProudlySouthAfrican. Securing the manufacturing contract for this model, carries considerable importance – having a direct impact on job creation, industry viability and economic support for not only South Africa, but Africa as a whole.

Underpinning the ‘Cross’ is Toyota’s acclaimed TNGA platform. TNGA stands for Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) and represents a modular platform, capable of underpinning hatch, sedan and SUV model ranges as seen in C-HR, Prius, RAV4 and 12th-generation Corolla models.

The Exterior

The Corolla Cross first attracted my attention with it’s big trapezoidal grille, which gives it a confident look and makes it stand out in a crowd. The large elongated headlamps & elliptical taillamps, also with trapezoidal detailing, enhance the look of confidence.

The Cabin.

The interior of the cabin feels premium, and that is saying something, as we will come to the great pricing for this Cross later. It punches above it’s weight in what it delivers. Soft-touch materials abound, with the seats having the enviable double-stitch detail we all want.

It has a huge centrally mounted infotainment system, that has Touchscreen audio with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dependent on Grade. Space is premium, with good space front, rear and boot(440 litres), with large doors for easy entry & exit. Visibility is good and the elevated drive height assists in this regard.

Engine.

So the big news is that there is a hybrid Petrol-Electric model available, at only a R24 k extra price, which personally I preferred. The petrol only model, is a 1.8L VVTi engine punching a 103kw & 173 Nm , which gives a claimed 6.8L /100km. It has a CVT transmission, which is better than most I have encountered.

The 1.8L 2zr-fxe engine for the hybrid model pushes 72kw& 142Nm, but truly feels like more. Bear in mind the launch was in Cape Town at sea-level, so it needs a more comprehensive test at the thinner air of the Highveld. It automatically recharges the battery pack either via regenerative braking, or by the petrol engine.

Fuel consumption is an eye watering 4.4 L/100km claimed.

The Grade Line-up

A three-grade strategy has been adopted, using Toyota’s familiar Xi, Xs and Xr nomenclature (also found on the Cross’ Corolla stablemates and other Toyota passenger vehicles).

Xi denotes the entry-level model, which is aimed at customers seeking core-value motoring

Mid-tier Xs adds additional comfort and convenience specification

Flagship Xr grade receives upgraded exterior aesthetics, larger alloy wheels and added features

The Specification List

The Corolla Cross comes comprehensively equipped – no matter which grade you choose. The standard specification fare includes the following:

Xi standard specification:

Colour coding, keyless entry, power-adjustable and auto-retractable exterior mirrors

17″ alloy wheels shod with 215/60/R17 tyres

LED taillamps and automatic light control.

Four cupholders, stowage binnacles, 60/40 fold-down rear seats and steering switches.

Cruise Control, air-conditioning, 12-volt power outlet & all-round one-touch power windows

Multi-Information Display (MID) for the driver

Toyota Connect

Xs standard specification:

Foglamps & Upgraded LED headlamps

Park Distance Control (PDC) and rain-sensing wipers.

Black Leather Interior

Air-conditioning upgraded to dual-zone variant

Multi-Information Display (MID) is upgraded to the TFT-type.

Touchscreen audio with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Two additional USB ports

Reverse camera

Toyota Connect

XR standard specification:

18″ alloy wheels shod with 225/50/R18 tyres

Black and grey radiator grille

Toyota Safety Sense

Choice of Black or ‘Terra Rossa’ (Red) Leather interior

LED interior Illumination

Toyota Connect

The Safety Systems

All Corolla Cross models offer buyers a comprehensive safety and security package.

All models:

Anti-theft system

Auto door-lock

ISOFIX anchor points

Driver + Passenger + Side airbags across the board

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

ABS + EBD + Hill Assist Control

XR models:

Toyota Safety Sense which comprises:

Adaptive Cruise Control,

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Lane Trace Assist (LTA)

Pre-Collision System (PCS)

The Models & Pricing

As referenced, the Corolla Cross employs a two engine strategy (a 1.8-litre petrol engine and ultra-fuel-efficient 1.8-litre Hybrid). This in combination with the aforementioned three-grade strategy results in a five-model matrix:

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi – R 349 900

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs – R 390 100

Corolla Cross 1.8 XR – R 425 400

Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid Xs – R 413 000

Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XR – R 448 300

The Service Plan & Warranty

A six-services/90 000 km service plan is standard on all Corolla Cross models

Service intervals of 12-months/15 000 km

A 3-year/100 000 km warranty is included

Hybrid model carries an 8-year warranty on the Hybrid battery



The drive though the Cape interior was fun and the Cross handled well, and the hybrid showed why it will outstrip it’s fellow variant, in the fuel consumption stakes. We believe the Cross is very competitively priced, and will find many happy buyers who believe in the large dealer footprint Toyota has, with competitive parts and service levels as well. This is probably one of the most important launches from this marque, in recent history, and we believe they have thrown down a gauntlet. And with many other Manufacturers, like Ford, seeming to stumble, with many of it’s popular models no longer being available, Toyota should return to heading the passenger car segments, that they dominated in past years.