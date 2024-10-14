Mahindra XUV 3XO Touches Down in SA.

Spent two days driving the All-New Mahindra XUV 3XO last week. The previous generation model had many fans, but the latest iteration takes it to a new level. Showing the importance of the SA market to India, the XUV 3XO is the first country other than India, to be launched into.

So where does it fit?

The all-new XUV 3XO sets new benchmarks in the compact sport utility vehicle (C-SUV) segment, and comes with a standout design, premium interiors, a truly comfortable ride, cutting-edge technology, thrilling performance and the highest level of safety.

Says Rajesh Gupta CEO of South Africa for Mahindra, “It is very fitting that in our twentieth year of operations in South Africa, we launch this new Authentic SUV, offering advanced technology but at the same time maintaining our value proposition for the South Africa Customer.

It follows other Suv’s such as the hugely underrated XUV 700, how this car was not nominated as a finalist in Car the Year in SA is a mystery to me. It’s more butch sibling made more of a splash, and was a category winner in the Adventure segment.

So, we know already that India can build quality cars, so let’s unpack the XUV 3XO.

Styling.

The XUV 3XO introduces a bold, athletic silhouette that commands attention. It features a distinctive front grille and headlamp design with a piano black finish on the grille and LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. Several unique wheel designs have been penned for the different XUV 3XO models, including a stylish 17” diamond-cut alloy wheel on luxury models.

At the rear, the infinity LED tail lamp, which stretches across the rear of the vehicle, emphasises the wide and stable stance of the XUV 3XO. Bold wheel arches and large tyres underscore its ruggedness, with the largest tyre outside diameter (OD) in its class. Complementing these features are the segment-leading R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, which further accentuate its authoritative presence.

The XUV 3XO’s interior complements its striking exterior with a blend of premium finishes and modern design elements and equipment. A plethora of exciting colours are available, and we received many admiring glances on our launch drive..

The Cabin.

Its cabin boasts premium interiors with a soft-touch leatherette dashboard that extends to the door trims and leatherette seat upholstery to elevate the sense of sophistication. Leather accents on the steering wheel, gear knob and front armrest further enhance the premium feel.

It has decent space, including the rear seating, and all controls are easily accessible. The boot area whilst not tiny was a little cramped though.

Tech is the order of the day with automotive technology twin 26.03 cm (10.25”) HD screens, and wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility..

The first-in-segment features, like a 65 W USB-C charging point and Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, are tailored for tech-savvy users seeking convenience on the go.

Pride of place in this type of model is a Harman Kardon Premium Audio with a dedicated amplifier and sub-woofer that also offers Sonic Expanse, Bass Enhancer, a nine-band equaliser and four Ambient Sound Modes. The beats were thumping on the way to Sun City.

Dependent on model, the one we drove had Level 2 ADAS with 10 features ensures enhanced driving assistance and safety measures. The inclusion of radar technology aids the ability to detect obstacles in challenging weather conditions such as heavy rain or dense fog, thereby offering crucial collision warnings and facilitating Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB).

It features a largest-in-class SkyroofTM, which not only enhances the vehicle’s visual appeal but also enriches the driving experience. The 360-degree surround view system with blind view monitor further adds to the comfort and convenience of the driver. The cooled glovebox came in handy with the warmer weather we have had lately.

Safety

Comes with new-generation Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with hill hold control and hill descent control, ensuring superior control in challenging driving conditions. Furthermore, the vehicle comes standard with six airbags, four disc brakes, 3-point seat belts and seat-belt reminder for all seats along with passenger airbag on/off for child safety, ISOFIX child seats with top-tether, among others, providing comprehensive protection for all occupants.

Engine & Performance:

Powered by the 1.2L mStallion TCMPFi turbo-petrol engine which delivers 82 kW and 200 Nm of torque, the performance felt good, even taking into account the thinner air of the Highveld. Fuel consumption is expected to be low as it is mated to a very good 6-speed AISIN Third Generation Automatic Transmission, which was smooth changing. Other models offer the manual transmission as well.

The XUV 3XO is equipped with an advanced suspension system that includes a MacPherson Strut Fully Independent Front Suspension and a Twist Beam Semi-independent Rear Suspension.

This set-up ensures a ride quality that is quiet and comfortable, this we can attest to, and very little wind noise if at all as well. The SUV also features custom drive modes—Zip, Zap and Zoom—specifically in the Petrol Automatic variants, each designed to enhance the driving dynamics on varying terrains by adjusting the vehicle’s performance characteristics.

The Mahindra 3XO is sold with a 5-year / 150 000-kilometre mechanical warranty. MX models are offered with a 3-year / 55 000-kilometre service plan, and the AX models have a 5-year / 100 000-kilometre service plan.

Model pricing

MODEL TRANS-MISSION SERVICE PLAN WARRANTY PRICE 1 1.2T MX2 MT 6MT 3yr / 55K km 5yr / 150K km R 254 999 2 1.2T MX2 AT 6AT 3yr / 55K km 5yr / 150K km R274 999 3 1.2T MX3 MT 6MT 3yr / 55K km 5yr / 150K km R274 999 4 1.2T MX3 AT 6AT 3yr / 55K km 5yr / 150K km R294 999 5 1.2T AX5 MT 6MT 5yr / 100K km 5yr / 150K km R319 999 6 1.2T AX5 AT 6AT 5yr / 100K km 5yr / 150K km R344 999 7 1.2T AX5L AT 6AT 5yr / 100K km 5yr / 150K km R374 999 8 1.2T AX7L AT 6AT 5yr / 100K km 5yr / 150K km R404 999

Summation.

Another winner from the Mahindra stable, the marque is becoming very established in the SA motoring arena, and feature consistently in the Naamsa figures for sales. They have ambitious forecasts for the sales of the XUV 3XO which will be great if they reach them. The package is good, they just might!

Below is the grade-walk per model.

Variant Walk MX Series:

MX2 MX3 1.2 TCMPFi MT, AT 1.2 TCMPFi MT, AT • Bi-Halogen Projector Headlamps • LED Signature lamp with front turn indicator • LED Indicator on ORVM • LED Tail Lamp • 6 Airbags • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) • ISOFIX • R16 Steel Wheels • Electrically Adjustable ORVM • Engine Start/Stop • Smart Steering Modes • Power Window – Front & Rear • Power windows: 1- Touch Down (Driver) • Front Armrest with Storage • 60:40 split rear seat • Rear AC Vents • Front USB – A, Rear USB – C • 12V socket • Adjustable headrest for 2nd row • Electronic trumpet horn • Reverse parking sensors • Seat belt reminder for all passengers • Front height adjustable seat belt • 3-point seat belt for all passengers • 9” Infotainment • 4 Speakers • Steering Audio Control • Remote Keyless Entry • Follow Me Home Headlamp • Rear wiper and defogger • Rear spoiler In addition to features of MX2 • Single Pane Sunroof • 26.03 cm HD Infotainment • Wireless Android Auto & • Wired Apple CarPlay • Cruise Control • Wireless Charger • Versa wheel Cover

Variant Walk AX Series: