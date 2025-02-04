MGSA launched in SA/ Driven-ZS & HS models.

We attended a glittering event recently, where MG Motor was re introduced to SA. Attended by the media, it was also graced by the presence of his Excellency Wu Peng, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, to the Republic of SA. He said it was a landmark event in that it showed the growing bond between the two nations.

Sky Zhang, the General Manager of MG SA also expressed his delight and said that they look to ‘’Exceed Expectation’’

Recounting the history of MG, Zhang traced the marque’s lineage back to British motoring pioneer, William Morris, who established Morris Garages in 1920. It was his General Manager, Cecil Kimber, however, who was working behind the scenes to produce faster cars with a sportier look. To do this, Kimber re-bodied and tuned up contemporary Morris car models. The first MG to break cover – was the 14/28 Super Sports. With a top speed of 65mph (104,6km/h), it was class-leading for its time.

Fast forward over 100 years, and MG is stronger than ever under the stewardship of SAIC Motor (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation), China’s largest automotive company based in Shanghai. Since becoming the custodian of the iconic MG octagon in 2007, SAIC has propelled the brand to new heights. As the number one automotive OEM in China and ranked 84th on the Fortune Global 500, SAIC is among the top 10 automotive companies worldwide, boasting 332 affiliated companies, 207,000 global employees, and 5.02 million vehicle sales in 2023. Notably, MG contributed 840,000 sales globally, with 88% of those outside China, underscoring its growing international appeal.

Further reinforcing confidence in the brand, MG will provide a leading warranty of 7 years and 200,000km (5 years/150,000km plus an additional introductory 2 years/50,000km) and a comprehensive service plan, aiming to set a new standard for after-sales support and reliability. Additionally, MG is committed to expanding its presence, aiming to grow its dealer network from 30 to 60 by the end of 2025, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for customers nationwide.

Fast forward to last week and we were in Cape Town to drive and experience the model line-up. The smaller ZS & the larger and more premium HS were driven.

The HS features the now-characteristic ultra-slim ‘hammer-head shark’ front design that first appeared on the groundbreaking MG4, a model that garnered the trophy for the UK Car of the Year in 2023. It will be available with several powertrain options, including Hybrid variants. We drove the variant with the 1.5-litre turbo. It was also just recently awarded five stars in the latest Euro NCAP test.

But the model that will reignite that classic MG passion is the remarkable all-electric Cyberster. It’s been described as a ‘thoroughly forward-thinking take’ on the traditional MG roadster and a fitting tribute to the pioneering sports cars that made MG a staple of the roadster market.

ZS

A chunky sub-compact SUV with head-turning looks defined by a prominent mesh grille and flanked by feline-inspired headlight clusters featuring projector headlamps and LED DRLs. Rear elongated wedge-shaped taillights imbue the MG ZS with a well-planted stance, reinforced by standard 17-inch alloys (machined on the Luxury and silver finish on the Comfort). Passive safety is top-notch thanks to a full suite of six airbags.

2 variants – Comfort and Luxury

1.5-litre petrol

4-speed Auto

84kW / 150Nm

Top speed 195km/h

Boot space seats up / seats down – 359L / 1166L

Fuel consumption 7.1 l/100km

Full Active Safety package including ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBA (Electronic Brake Assist), HLA (Hill Launch Assist) and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring)

Full Passive Safety package including front and rear seatbelt warning reminders, 6 airbags (driver/passenger/side/curtain), rear ISOFIX and immobiliser

8-inch Touchscreen with reverse camera (Luxury), USB port, Bluetooth and Apple Carplay/Android Auto usability

Comfort and Convenience features include rear PDC, remote central locking, speed-activated door locking, electric windows (one-touch for driver), electric and heated door mirrors, remote audio steering wheel controls, 4-speaker sound system on the Comfort and 6-speaker system with 3D sound for the Luxury, Cruise Control and AC

Cloth Fabric upholstery on the Comfort and leatherette on the Luxury

Side sill moulding, side garnish, spoiler and roof rails

Class-leading 7-year / warranty (5 years / 200 000km vehicle & 7 years unlimited on engine)

5-year / 60 000km service plan

We found the ZS to be slightly under powered, and this was at sea level, so it may struggle at altitude. But it really is a value for money offering, and the drive was good.

HS

For us this was the pick of the bunch as far as quality of car and the enjoyment of the drive. Now into its second generation, the striking all-new MG HS takes an evolutionary step forward aesthetically, practically and dynamically by delivering an extensive range of new features, increased cabin space and enhanced styling. Little details here make all the difference – from the LED headlights and taillights inspired by the famous Shard Building in London to the 19-inch multi-spoke machine-finished alloy wheels. While moving in an upmarket direction, the MG HS still delivers unbeatable value and safety (5-star Euro NCAP).

2 Grade variants – Comfort and Luxury – and 2 Engine choices

1.5-litre Turbo Petrol / 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT / new wet-clutch design for smoother shifts) / 125kW/275Nm

2.0-litre Turbo Petrol / 9-speed Auto Transmission (new high-efficiency oil pump) / 170kW/370Nm

FWD

Full Active Safety package including ESP (Electronic Stability), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution, CBC (Corner Brake Control), TCS (Traction Control), VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control), HAZ (Hazard Control), HHC (Hill Hold Control), BDW (Brake Disc Washing), HAC (Hill Assist Control) and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring)

Latest Driver Assistance Safety Aids include Front and Rear Collision warning, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Braking, Driver Monitoring System and Intelligent Cruise Assist

Full Passive Safety package including front and rear seatbelt warning reminders, driver/passenger/side/curtain/far side airbags (7 in total), ISOFIX+Toptether anchorage (x3) and immobiliser

On top of the extensive menu of comfort and convenience features standard on this model, some worthy of special mention are the 12.3-inch dual screen entertainment system, virtual cockpit, electronic parking brake, rain sensor wipers, 360-degree HD view camera, keyless entry, perforated leatherette upholstery, Adaptive Cruise Control as well as Apple Carplay/Android Auto

If that’s not enough, the Luxury variant gets even more kit in the form of an electric panoramic sunroof, rear privacy glass, 8-speaker audio system (compared to 6 on the Comfort), front parking sensors (in addition to rear sensors which both models receive), electric adjustment with seat heating for the front seats, dual-zone climate control and a wireless charger to name just a few of the extra niceties

Class-leading 7-year/ unlimited km warranty (5 years / 200 000km vehicle & 7 years unlimited on engine)

5-year / 90 000km Service Plan

5-Star Euro NCAP (2024)

More expensive than the ZS, it is still well priced and will appeal to car buyers.

Cyberster

WE did not drive this model, so we cannot speak to the drive or performance. It certainly looks the part however, and will appeal to sportscar fans.

Dual electric motors / AWD

375kW front, 250kW rear

725Nm (250Nm front, 475Nm rear)

0-100km/h in 3,2 seconds

Top speed 208km/h

Battery type – Lithium-ion

Battery Capacity – 77kWh

Maximum AC charge rate – 7kW

Maximum DC charge rate – 144kW

Driving range (WLTP) – 443km

Energy consumption (WLTP) – 19,1kWh/100km

Some other mouth-watering specs:

Double wishbone front suspension

5-link rear suspension

Launch Control

Electronic Diff Lock

One-pedal drive mode

Four drive modes (Comfort, Sport, Custom, Super Sport)

Four regenerative braking modes

20-inch machine-faceted alloys

Class-leading 7-year / unlimited km warranty (5 years / 200 000km vehicle & 7 years / 250 000km on powertrain)

5-year / 100 000km Maintenance Plan

As is to be expected from a model in supercar territory, it comes standard with every conceivable bell and whistle both on the luxury and safety front (please refer to the spec sheet for the full list of features).

Price List, Warranties & Service