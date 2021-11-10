Peugeot Landtrek lands in SA.

South Africa is the land of the bakkie, or Pick-up, as it is known in many countries. So, if you are pondering entering this fiercely contested market, you better bring some game. Peugeot, the well known French marque, that is now part of the Stellantis behemoth of brands, launched their Landtrek bakkie into the SA market yesterday.

First off, it has quite a cool name, one that inspires confidence, not like the Fullback from Fiat, which just never sounded catchy. Secondly, it has some looks, which also goes a long way to quickening a bakkie man’s heart. It has some good tech, and based on our drive experience yesterday, it can go off-road very well indeed.

In the engine dept, it boasts a 1.9L engine that pushes out 110kw, not exactly matching it’s much vaunted competitors, whom are sitting at the 150kw mark. Peugeot explained that they have gone for the veritable ‘’sweet spot’’ based on sales data, where most bakkies are sold, which is the 2nd tier , if you can call it that, of these competitors have in smaller engines like the 2.4L and 2.0L. There is time of course to introduce more powerful engines.

The strange thing is that this isn’t Peugeots first foray into the bakkie segment, in fact, the brand has an enviable and successful legacy, especially in Africa. The 404 and 504 pick-ups comes to mind, having done service in many African countries with aplomb.

With one of the longest histories in the automotive market, PEUGEOT celebrated its 210th anniversary in 2020. During that time, it has entrenched core values in its products that share the resilience of the brand – factors that have made PEUGEOT particularly well-suited to the African market: robustness, durability and adaptability.

Over nearly a century, PEUGEOT has been a formidable force in Africa. The new LANDTREK enables PEUGEOT to make a strong comeback in a market where it has a very strong heritage, fuelled by numerous racing victories. It personifies the DNA of legendary models such the 404 wagon and the 504 Pick-Up.

South Africa certainly is an important market for PEUGEOT. The brand has opened 15 new dealerships in the past 18 months and boasts one of the freshest product ranges on the market today, with 80% of the passenger car range refreshed in the last year alone. The writer can attest to attending many launches this year over a number of Stellantis models.

Lets look at the Styling.

As I said, the Landtrek is good looking, with the front grille giving it a confident air, and the Lion logo going well with the Landtrek signage in the rear. The LED light signatures also give a prescence to this bakkie. The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK is available in 4×2 and 4×4 diesel Double Cab, meeting both professional and family needs, with one of the most accommodating bodies in its category and meeting the most discerning demands of the South African bakkie market.

It offers up to three tons of towing capacity and a payload that exceeds one ton.

The Cabin.

In terms of comfort, LANDTREK comes with state-of-the-art on-board technology, advanced adaptability and SUV-like driving pleasure. The 10 inch HD screen was made a lot of at the briefing, and as they say, size counts sometimes. The piano toggle switches, are also all Peugeot signature. The space inside is great, with front and rear having a lot of room and comfort.

The modularity of the rear bench seat in the LANDTREK Double Cab adds enormous versatility to the cabin, with the possibility of folding the backrest in 60/40 or 100%. In addition, the rear seat cushions can also tip-up in a 60/40 split to allow for numerous and flexible loading configurations. When folded down, the backrests can support a load of up to 100kg. In addition, two ISOFIX fasteners ensure the safety and docking of child seats.

Climbing on board is easy with seven grab handles in the passenger compartment, this came in handy on the undulating 4×4 course we tested the Landtrek on.

Technology

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK features the latest generation comfort equipment from the brand’s SUVs: advanced connectivity, automatic dual zone air conditioning, 10” HD touch screen compatible Apple CarPlay™ /Android Auto™ and 10 GB hard drive. This is great for long road trips, to store music etc.

Safety is ensured by six airbags and an Electronic Stability Programme that includes Hill Descent Control that keeps the vehicle at a very controlled speed allowing the driver to concentrate solely on steering, Hill Start Assist – helps with uphill pull-offs – and Trailer Swing Control that acts automatically as soon as the trailer veers out of line. Drivers can also count on the Lane Departure Warning on the range-topping 4Action. I found the hill descent control a little quick, which makes you go for the brakes, but possibly, you can slow it down

The headlamps are equipped with LED light signatures on both the front and rear. The PEUGEOT LANDTREK is fitted with rear reverse cameras and parking sensors. The off-road camera (in the passenger rear-view mirror) and 360° panoramic vision support the driver when negotiating obstacles or narrow lanes on the 4Action 4×4, further aided by additional front obstacle sensors. We found this helped us a lot on the course, and often you don’t have people outside the car to guide you.

Engine.

The 1.9-litre turbodiesel develops 110kW thanks to a variable turbine geometry with 16 valves. With a generous torque of 350Nm LANDTREK adapts to the prevailing terrain through Manual, Sport, or Eco modes. Sport gave you quite a bit of oomph.

The 235mm of ground clearance came in handy on the 4×4 course, and the entry and departure angles which are listed, were adequate for the job.

fording: 600 mm,

approach angle: 29° or 30° (depending on version),

departure angle: 27° or 26° (depending on version),

break-over angle: 25°,

ground clearance: up to 235 mm (17”/18” wheels).

For 4×4 versions, the rear differential is equipped with a mechanical rear differential lock providing extra traction when one wheel slips. The Borg-Warner Transfer case allows for easy transfer between 2-high, 4-high and 4-low modes with the simple turn of the rotary switch. The 4×2 version drove well on the road, but lacks a diff-lock, so you have to buy 4×4 to rough it.

The PEUGEOT LANDTREK is covered by a five years/100 000 km Warranty and Service Plan with maintenance intervals every 10,000km with a view to optimising reliability and running costs, key elements for professionals and buyers of Pick-Ups.

Pricing:

Allure Double Cab 4×2: R 579 900

4Action Double Cab 4×4: R 669 900

The PEUGEOT LANDTREK goes on sale in South Africa from the 9th November 2021.

This pricing is very attractive, but the bakkie market is fickle, just ask Volkswagen, who make a good bakkie in the Amarok, and that one does not feature on the monthly sales lists much. But we found the Landtrek an attractive proposition, and the rest is up to Peugeot, as to how they go about marketing this baby. It certainly got our thumbs -up.