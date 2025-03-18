Driven-All New Renault Duster.

Had the opportunity to be the first media to drive the All-New Renault Duster in the Cape, first launched globally in 2010, with a major update in 2017, the Renault Duster has consistently redefined the SUV landscape. The diesel variant was a fuel economy icon and won may accolades. It was also considered tough by all that drove her. That variant will be missed, as the World is wanting cleaner fuels to power it’s cars.

The Duster was popular Globally, and sold approx. 26 000 units to date in the country. Many ignorant motorists used to diss the Duster name, and my response was the same, drive it and you will see the light. So, enough waxing lyrical about the previous Generation Duster, what does the new one bring to the party?

Well at first glance, it certainly has become more handsome, sculpted lines and a squarer shape had a family member asking if the evening silhouette was ‘’dare I say it’ a Prado.

No Sir, this in all its splendour is the New Duster. The new Renault Duster represents the next chapter in the story of a model that has become a true Renault icon. It embodies everything the Duster brand stands for: Robust, Practical and Eco-Savvy.

The 3rd generation Renault Duster is a major overhaul of the popular SUV. Built on the CMF-8 platform, it brings modernised styling, improved technology and more efficient powertrains while maintaining the Duster’s rugged appeal.

So, let’s have a look at the styling of the Duster.

Exterior Styling.

It has the same superlatives as the old, bold, muscular and now modern, and it retains its tough stance as well. It boasts a larger grille which carries the Renault nameplate proudly. It has black cladding on the bumper and wheel arches, as well as skid plates for aesthetic appeal. The Y-shaped LED headlights and taillights look great and the modular roof rails add character and carry load of 70kg.

The side underbody shields, wheel arch guards and other exterior elements are crafted from Starkle®, a durable material containing up to 20% recycled content. The higher ground clearance (up to 217mm (4WD)) makes it more capable off-road and gives it a more dominant stance, and the flush rear door handles on the c-pillar make it look stylish.

Into the Cabin.

The cabin is roomier than before with lots of leg room front & rear, and a bigger boot with 472L. The dash area is more digital & driver- centric. It has a ten inch infotainment screenwith Renaults latest User interface. The Youclip 3 in 1 system which is a modular accessory attachment system will amuse some people for hours.

The 7-inch digital driving screen offers all relevant driving info needed. The new Y-shaped signature design cues connect the interior and exterior: Y-shaped air vents and trim elements inside and Y-shaped LED headlights and rear lights outside.

Engine.

We drove the 1.2L petrol mild hybrid version on launch, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. It was pretty zippy and seemed more than the 96kw it says it has. I was able to drive the 1.3L edc auto version as well, which gives similar power and for me was more convenient to drive in traffic.

The mild-hybrid powertrain combines a new-generation 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V battery and an electric motor (starter generator) to assist the internal combustion engine. For fuel efficiency and driving smoothness, the mild hybrid engine, with a 6-speed manual transmission, yields 96kW and increased torque efficiency through the electric assistance.

The Duster 4X2 EDC models are equipped with a 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine, paired with the EDC automatic transmission in a front wheel drive 4X2 configuration. Power output equates to 113kW, with 250Nm torque at 1,700 rpm. Depending on driving conditions and trim, fuel consumption is between 6.5L/ 100km, with CO2 emissions at 147g/ km.

I alluded to the 1.2L EDC being my favourite, but some people like to drive a manual gearbox car, so it is subjective.

The CMF-B Advantage

The highly adaptable Common Module Family-B build platform has been utilized across several of Renault’s latest models, namely the Clio (5th Generation), Captur (2nd Generation), Arkana, Austral, Kardian and now the 3rd Generation Duster.

This platform allows for more passenger and luggage space compared to the previous generation, with only a slight increase in overall length (+2mm). Its advanced engineering also minimizes road noise and vibrations, enhancing driver comfort while maintaining a compact footprint.

The new Duster’s dynamic behaviour is significantly improved through optimized anti-roll bars, resulting in reduced body roll and greater stability. Chassis stiffness is balanced for off-road driving by a new electronic management system. Refined damping settings, steering ratio and tuning, and tyre enhancements contribute to a more precise response in various driving conditions.

The rolling noise is significantly reduced, creating a quieter and more enjoyable cabin experience. The CMF-B platform paves the way for electrification, accommodating the mild-hybrid powertrain.

We drove the 4×4 manual variant in the dunes at Atlantis in Cape Town, and they can be pretty challenging to say the least. The 4WD version offers 4WD Terrain Control with five driving modes: AUTO, SNOW, MUD/SAND, OFF-ROAD and ECO. A generous ground clearance of 217 mm (between axles) in the 4WD version, along with class-leading optimized approach and departure angles, ensures exceptional off-road performance.

Downhill speed control provides added confidence on steep slopes. Off-road driving information, such as lateral tilt, uphill/downhill pitch, and torque distribution, is displayed on the 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen. It acquitted itself well and most times when a car was stuck in sand it was driver error to blame.

The new Duster is available in three derivatives: Zen 6MT 4WD Mild Hybrid, Zen EDC 4×2, and the top-tier option, Intens EDC 4×2.

Safety.

at the core

Improved chassis rigidity for better safety

Features include: 6 airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain), Blind Spot Detection, Tyre Pressure Detector, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), and paddle shift levers on the steering wheel

A hands-free Keycard for a more convenient and seamless way to access and start the vehicle (Intens EDC 4×2)

Safety matters

The 4WD monitor in the Duster 4WD model is a real-time off-road assistance system that helps drivers navigate challenging terrains more effectively, providing key off-road data on the infotainment system, making it easier to handle rough and unpredictable surfaces.

The new YouClip Accessory System, consisting of square-shaped supports placed throughout the cabin, allows for versatile storage.

These mounting points allow users to attach storage accessories, making the interior more adaptable and functional for different needs.

With safety of paramount importance, the new Renault Duster range has been upgraded in terms of safety and structural improvements for better crash protection. The New Renault Duster model range is equipped standard with 6 Airbags – Driver, Passenger (front), Side and Curtain.

Additional safety features include:

Multiview camera (with 360 sensors), enhancing driver visibility and maneuverability.

Tyre Pressure Detector (TPD), designed to improve safety, fuel efficiency, and tyre lifespan.

Blind Spot Detection (BSD), an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) designed to improve safety by alerting the driver to vehicles in their blind spot.

Grade Walk.

Zen 6MT 4WD Mild Hybrid & Zen EDC 4×2 features

Auto Headlamps (LED), Daytime Running Lights, Auto Wipers, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen with Wireless Smartphone Replication, Reverse camera, Rear Parking Radar, Electric Parking Brake, 6 Airbags, Seatbelt Reminder (All-Round), 4WD Selector with 5 Modes, Modular roof bars (4WD), Mild Hybrid Engine (4WD), Automatic climate control, YouClip 3-in-1 accessory system.

In addition, the Intens EDC 4×2 model offers:

Blind Spot Detection, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) designed to improve safety by alerting the driver to vehicles in their blind spot.

Multiview camera (with a 360 View), enhancing driver visibility and manoeuvrability.

Auto fold Outside Rear view Mirrors add convenience and protection to the SUV’s design.

360 Sensors (Front, Rear & Side), as part of the Advanced Driver Assistance systems, enhancing safety and manoeuvrability.

18-inch Diamond Cut Dual-Tone alloy wheels.

A hands-free Keycard for a more convenient and seamless way to access and start the vehicle.

Wireless Charging, for handy charging on the go.

Arkamys 3D Sound System, providing a more immersive sound experience.

A Modular Boot Divider, enhancing cargo space, organisation, and practicality.

COLOUR SPECTRUM

The Renault Duster is available in the following exterior paint colours:

Sandstone Beige, Terracotta Brown, Cedar Green, Glacier White, Dusty Grey, Mercury Silver and Pearl Black (4×2). The Cedar Green in particular garnered a lot of interest on the Cape roads.

SERVICING AND WARRANTY

The new Renault Duster is backed by a 5-year/150,000 km mechanical warranty, a 3-year/ 45,000 km service plan, and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty.

Servicing is required every 12 months or 15,000km, whichever comes first.

PRICING

(Excludes R 2 999 metallic paint)

New Renault Duster Zen EDC 4×2 R489 999

New Renault Duster Intens 4×2 R519 999

New Renault Duster Zen 6MT 4WD Mild Hybrid R549 999

Summation.

The Renault Duster has taken a while to get here, but it is a good offering. The lack of a diesel variant created vigourous discussion, but that is the way of the World currently. There is a lot more competition now with numerous Chinese brands squarely placed in the segment that it plays in, so time will tell if it resonates with buyers. We certainly thought it did.