TANK 500 makes a bold statement.

Drove the all-new TANK 500 Hybrid SUV last week in the Eastern Cape. A genuine 7-seater with an electric hybrid engine, it comes with unparalleled tech and luxury within their models, from GWM.

Having experienced the TANK 300 earlier this year, we knew that it was going to be good, but how much better was a revelation. GWM have not been shy in saying that all this extra tech, premium quality etc will reflect in the price, and it is up to a gulping R1 222 900. Whether or not the SA market will pay this for a Chinese model, will be tested for sure.

One of three models to be launched this year in SA, The TANK 500 is the latest in the series of the new GWM vehicles to be introduced. As the flagship model, the TANK 500 stands as a true testament of the growth of GWM as a manufacturer of world class luxury vehicles.

The TANK 500 HEV is a technological tour de force with advanced features aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and safety, on and off-road driving capabilities and ease of use.

The Cabin.

The TANK 500 HEV is a genuine 7-seater, and offers soft touch material, premium Nappa leather seats, which have massage functionality and electric shifting capability, as well as being heated and cooled. Space and comfort are a hallmark, and the rear seats have plenty of legroom.

A 14.6 inch multi-Media touchscreen display dominates the interior of the TANK 500. The Tank’s user interface offers the option of both tactile physical buttons as well as touch screen controls for high use features such as air conditioning, infotainment, and drive mode selection.

The second-row passengers enjoy similar comforts with reclining seat backs, two-way adjustable headrests, separate climate control, seat cooling, and charging points. Second row legroom can be improved by sliding the seats backwards if there are no third-row passengers.

The third row seats can be folded or raised electronically and have their own roof mounted aircon vents.

The interior of the TANK 500 really comes alive at night with a star theme lit dashboard panel ahead of the front passenger providing a welcome addition to the ambience. There is unlimited customisation of the ambient lighting system which can be set to the rhythm of music from the sound system.

The large 14.6-inch LED Colour Touchscreen offers seamless infotainment, while the Infinity® 12-Speaker System provides superior audio quality. The Heads-Up Display projects crucial information such as speed, vehicle data and navigation directions onto the windshield, enhancing your driving experience. The TANK 500 has a lushly upholstered luggage area with a luggage cover and tinted windows for added security. Luggage space is cavernous at 795L with the third row of seats folded and 1459L with both back rows of seats folded flat.

Exterior Styling.

The front grille is a bold statement, and the 20 inch alloy wheels are good looking. It has side running boards for easy entry and exit. Side profile is elegant with the roof rails and the multi spoke alloy wheels.

The large LED headlamps are adjacent to the prominent front grille. The rear light cluster is also impressive, and the spare tyre is enclosed on the rear door which has a handle to open it.

Engine & Transmission.

Under the hood, the TANK 500 boasts a Direct-Injection, 2.0-Litre Turbocharged Four-Cylinder Petrol powerplant, combined with the latest in electric driving technology and delivering a combined 255kW of power and an eye-watering 648Nm of torque.

This sounds a lot, but the TANK 500 is a big unit, and the engine was delivering at sea level, but at the Highveld it struggles a bit, which leads to higher fuel consumption. It can tow up to 2.5 tonnes and accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 8.3 seconds, despite its robust 2 605kg weight.

It has an advanced 9-Speed automatic gearbox, combined with 11 All-Terrain driving modes – including Sports, Snow, Sand, Rock, and Expert – ensures that the TANK 500 can navigate any terrain you may encounter.

We drove the TANK 500 over challenging terrain, namely the Swartberg Pass, and it handled well, despite it’s bulky size. The performance was good in those areas.

Safety.

Safety is a top priority in the TANK 500, and the vehicle boasts a 5-Star ANCAP Rating. This SUV is equipped with a very comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Collision Warning, Cross Traffic Alert, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, and Auto Intelligent Parking. These systems work together to ensure maximum protection for you and your passengers.

In the TANK 500, you’ll always be aware of your surroundings. Its 360-Degree Camera, Auto Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure Warning systems provide a complete view of what’s ahead, behind, and beside you, enhancing your driving experience and safety on the road.

GWM Care begins the moment you receive your TANK 500 and continues throughout your ownership experience.

ALL-NEW GWM TANK 500 PRICING.

The TANK 500 comes with a 7 Year / 200 000 km Warranty, an 8 Year / 150 000 km High-Voltage Battery Pack Warranty, a 7 Year / Unlimited km Roadside Assistance plan, and a 5 Year / 75 000 km Service Plan. This comprehensive care package ensures your TANK 500 stays in peak condition for years to come.

TANK 500 2.0T 9HAT 4×4 Ultra Luxury @ R 1 222 900

Summation.

Really enjoyed the powerful, smooth and comfy drive. It has great safety and tech features as well. The price is not your typical cheaper Chinese offering. GWM are confident that this vehicle can match competitors like the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Time will tell whether this perception is correct. All we can say is that it has great build quality and if there is a negative, it’s that it is still a tad thirsty.