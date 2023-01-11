Had the privilege of driving the Toyota Corolla Hybrid over the December holidays. Of course we give our impressions on the car afterwards. And the over whelming feeling was relief & being impressed at the excellent fuel economy achieved over the period. Relief obviously at having not to spend much money on fuel.

Other observations are the very chic styling of the exterior, which really looks great in two tone silver/ black. The very smooth drive, and yes, the very zippy performance as well, albeit it not one of it’s touted features. But let’s get into the nitty gritty, and unpack the features separately.

Exterior.

Launched in 2020, the 12th-generation Corolla sedan adopted the striking new design language and TNGA platform shared with its hatchback sibling. Offering an all-new platform, new engines and daring design, the new variant says hello with panache, and will appeal to a more varied market. I did a stint on Ignition Tv, and reviewed the hybrid, and my co-presenter was a young black journalist, whom certainly waxed lyrical about a number of things, not withstanding the looks.

New horizontal slats in the front bumper replace the current mesh design, with revised lower moulding further differentiating the two models. Fitted with 16-inch alloy wheels shod with 205-55-R16 rubber. Revised headlamp clusters feature Bi-LED lighting elements with new larger, J-shaped DRL elements. For the first time, the DRL and turn-signal functions are performed by the same lighting diodes – adding a touch of visual flair.

Interior.

The bucket seats are very comfortable, and room in the front is good, the rear is very tight indeed, and the driver has to move his seat forward to ensure some comfort for those behind. Boot space is also limited, and a large suitcase and one or two bags is it. So not suitable for a family of three or four for a long trip from that perspective.

A revised digital instrument cluster on the Xs grade features an enlarged 7-inch Multi-Information Display (MID). Xr variants retain the existing digital instrument cluster.

A new, black and red interior trim option offers buyers additional personalisation alongside traditional black. All grades now feature leather trim. Visibility can be a bit challenging with the slanted windows. Xs models feature a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with capacitive switchgear for ease of use. Xr models boast a new generation system with Voice Recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and built-in navigation functionality. Occupants can also select from different display modes and designs.

New Powertrain

So let’s get to the heart of the matter, the latest iteration is powered by a 5th-generation 1.8-litre Petrol-Electric Hybrid powertrain offering enhanced performance, refinement and efficiency. A new Lithium-Ion battery with enhanced cooling capacity, sits at the core of the upgrade.

It drives great and feels very zippy, despite the claimed 103kw output. Handling was very good, and the fuel consumption was a creditable 4.9L/100km with better consumption being had on an urban cycle than on the open road. But the overall figure was impressive.

Paired with a CVT gearbox, it behaves well and doesn’t seem to oscillate between gears much.

Hybrid models ride while the 2.0 Xr (petrol) sports stylish turbine-shaped 18-inch alloy wheels paired with 225-40-R18 tyres. Models equipped with 16-inch versions feature a full-size spare wheel while 18-inch alloys use a space saver spare.

Safety & Security

Another key change is the inclusion of Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 on all Corolla models. TSS 3.0 represents the latest advancement of Toyota’s active safety system – which incorporates semi-autonomous driving aids. Camera sensor resolution is increased, while using a wider-angle lens. The radar sensors have also been enhanced helping to increase the detection range and recognition.

As before the system consists of Pre-Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Auto High Beam (AHB). In addition, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Safe Exit Assist (SEA) also forms part of the Xr grade package.

Pricing

Corolla 1.8 Xs Hybrid – R 502 600

Corolla 1.8 Xr Hybrid – R 521 800

All models are sold with a 6-services/90 000 km service plan (intervals set at 15 000 km). Petrol models carry a 3-year/100 000km warranty, while hybrid models hold an 8-year/195 000 km warranty plan

All Toyota models come equipped with Toyota Connect, including a complimentary 15 Gb in car Wi-Fi allocation, vehicle telematics and enhanced user features via the MyToyota app.

In summation, the Corolla Hybrid was a good holiday car, it achieved great fuel consumption and drove great, unfortunately the area we travelled to in the Drakensberg was full of potholes and bad roads, so it did not make the cut for the road trip.