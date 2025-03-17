Toyota Fortuner GR-sport shows it’s got what it takes.

This week we had the dual pleasure of driving the Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport, the Fortuner which is a segment leader in its class for many months now, and spectating at the gruelling Fortuner Challenge, where athletes compete with allocated Heroes who help them navigate the difficult challenges to ultimately win a Toyota Fortuner.

The Gr badge is not given lightly, and some notable others like the Hilux, Land Cruiser, Yaris & Corolla Cross have been bestowed with it. This new variant puts the Fortuner into that esteemed echelon, blending unmatched off-road capability with refined performance and bold, sporty styling.

The Fortuner now boasts its most powerful diesel engine yet and, for the first time, wears the coveted GR-S badge – matching the style and performance of its Toyota Hilux sibling.

The GR Performance Hierarchy

Toyota’s GR (Gazoo Racing) product lineup follows a structured, four-tiered hierarchy, designed to cater to different levels of performance enthusiasts:

GR Parts: At the base of the pyramid, GR Parts allow customers to enhance their standard models with GR-inspired accessories.

GR-Sport (GR-S): The next level introduces cosmetic upgrades and dynamic handling improvements, seen in models like the Corolla Cross, Hilux, and Land Cruiser 300.

GR Performance Models: Moving up the ladder, fully engineered performance models such as the GR86, GR Yaris, GR Corolla, and GR Supra deliver a more intense driving experience.

GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring): Sitting at the very top, GRMN represents the pinnacle of Toyota’s motorsport expertise, featuring extreme performance tuning for track-focused driving.

The Fortuner GR-S Styling.

The Fortuner GR-S makes a bold statement with it’s new front bumper and reworked lower grille, it boasts new fog lam bezels, a black front spoiler, and at the rear it has a sporty diffuser. Just the looks to carry off it’s segment leader status.

Coming in two striking new colours the Attitude Black and Platinum Pearl White, the white colour got the gold star for my liking. It’s shod with 18 inch alloys, and the drive feel is very sure-footed on gravel or tar. On gravel it felt very nimble indeed.

Sporty Cabin.

Into the cabin and it has the soft feel materials you would expect, no hard plastics here. The black-and-red interior theme is complemented by smoke silver metallic and matte carbon trims, exuding a sleek, modern aesthetic.

The exclusive GR sports seats, upholstered in perforated leather and suede with striking red stitching, offer outstanding comfort and support, while the GR-branded headrests add a distinctive touch.

It has a GR-badged steering wheel features a bold red centre mark, and the GR-start button serves as a constant reminder of its sporty credentials Completing the sporty interior, aluminium sport pedals come standard, reinforcing the car’s dynamic character.

Engine & Performance.

Boasting the 2.8 GD-6 diesel engine, which delivers an impressive 165kW of power and 550Nm of torque. Power is transferred to all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox, making this the most powerful Fortuner variant to date. The engine is responsive in gears five and six, and although it has a Sport mode, we rarely used it.

Further enhancing its driving dynamics, the Fortuner GR-S is equipped with a monotube shock absorber system, delivering exceptional ride comfort and precise handling. This gave the ride we experienced on the gravel, a different level, and many comments of flattery were heard after that.

So, to sum up, the Fortuner retains it’s crown for premium SUV, with some sporty and performance enhancements to take it to the next level. Buyers who like that feel will be very comfortable with the purchase of the Fortuner GR-S.

Off-road Capabilities: A key factor behind the Fortuner’s success is its exceptional 4X4 and all-wheel-drive (AWD) capabilities, making it the go-to choice for adventure seekers. Built on a rugged ladder-on-frame chassis, the SUV is designed to withstand the harshest conditions, providing unmatched durability and resilience when the road gets rough.

Fortuner GR-S Pricing

The Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4×4 GR Sport is competitively priced at R999 000. It also comes standard with 9-services/90 000km service plan (with intervals of 10 000 km) and a 3-year/100 000km warranty.

MyToyota

All Toyota owners can sign up for a personal MyToyota profile. MyToyota is designed by Toyota SA to provide a platform for owners to quickly and conveniently access all information and services related to their vehicle(s). Additionally, all new Toyota vehicles are fitted with a device that opens up a whole new world of features. Simply opt in and you have access to in-car WiFi capability (with a complimentary 25Gb), along with a host of supplementary Connect services.

Competitors.

The competitors that come to mind are the Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, and the Fortuner comfortably tops these models. It will continue to add to the regular Fortuners sales.