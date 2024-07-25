Toyota Starlet Cross delivers a distinctive look.

Drove the All New Toyota Starlet Cross this week. By now everyone knows that Toyota & Suzuki have a JV relationship, that extends to them building passenger cars on the same platforms in Maruti in India. Some models like Brezza/ Urban Cruiser, Starlet/ Baleno are examples.

But the Suzuki Fronx which is the Baleno SUV, was launched in SA 11 months ago, has gained traction and come second in the Old Mutual Insure Car of the Year competition. So it would definitely seem that they would have a leg up at present.

Not so says Toyota, as they have differentiated the Starlet Cross quite substantially in terms of Styling, and I have to admit, it is a darling-looking SUV. Also, the Starlet nameplate, already well known, is also better than Fronx, which is considered a bit weird. Toyota has had great success with the Corolla Cross, and has high hopes of the new model.

Not only will the Starlet Cross bolster TSAM’s Crossover & SUV lineup, but it will also grow and cement Toyota’s stake in the compact car segment as well as in the Passenger category. It joins other affordable models in the compact car classification – including Vitz, Starlet and Urban Cruiser.

Exterior

I have already alluded to the fact that the Starlet Cross is a looker, but let’s unpack that a little more. It is quite sculpted and has a striking front grille with chrome garnish, which is flanked by LED headlamps, that add illumination and add a sophisticated air.

On the sides, the Starlet Cross boasts a dynamic 3-dimensional surface that contrasts light and shade, accentuating its athletic profile. At the rear, the Starlet Cross is characterized by connected LED taillights (with a Starlet-specific light signature) that seamlessly extend from end to end, complemented by a sporty rear skid plate and roof end spoiler for a sporty yet functional finish. It boasts a 170mm ground clearance, which helps with some gravel and some soft off-roading.

Inadvertently taking an incorrect route, we put this to the test in some challenging soft and thick sand with lots of humps. It performed admirably.

Equipped with 16” wheels featuring a unique finish, the vehicle strikes a perfect balance between flair and functionality.

The Cabin.

The cabin is also quintessentially Toyota, with the dash area being functions meets with form.

We drove with leather upholstery, but on some models you have cloth. It has a nice leather multi-function steering wheel. Always expect a Toyota to be tech savvy, and the Starlet Cross does not disappoint. It has an infotainment system with a centrally mounted display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity (9” in XR, 7” in XS models), ensuring seamless integration with smartphones and enhancing the driving experience with access to navigation, music, and hands-free communication.

Engines

Not for everyone’s taste, the Starlet Cross is driven by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, but these engines are for driving, so don’t be afraid to push it. It pops out 77kw at 6000rpm, which was straining a little in the thin air at times, but mostly it did the job well.

Customers have the choice between a dynamic 5-speed manual transmission or a smooth 4-speed automatic transmission, tailored to suit different driving preferences. The manual variant delivered slightly better fuel consumption, but we preferred the 4-speed auto variant. The claimed consumption is 5.6L/100km for manual, and 5.8L for auto. We got just over six, pushing it somewhat.

Safety Features.

Standard across all variants are features such as Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), and ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), providing enhanced stability and control.

The vehicle is equipped with six airbags, including front, side, and curtain airbags in XR models, ensuring comprehensive protection in the event of a collision. The XS comes with Driver and Passenger airbags.

Additional safety features include Electric Demister as well as ISOFIX points for secure child seat mounting -offering peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.

Generous Offerings: Abundance of Features

The vehicle is available in a variety of monochrome and bi-tone colours, including exclusive options featuring contrasting black roofs and power door mirrors for XR models, allowing customers to personalise their SUV experience.

Features.

All XS models come generously kitted with 3 USB chargers, cruise control, leather tilt steering wheel, 4 speakers and 16” black-painted alloy wheels. The XR model builds on these features – adding a raft of bells and whistles – including tilt/telescopic steering wheel, electrochromic rearview mirror, colour multi-information display, wireless charger, Driver seat height adjustment, Push Start + Smart Entry, Heads-Up Display, 360-degree panoramic view monitor reverse camera and 16” machined alloy wheels.

Connected Service

All Toyota owners can sign up for a personal MyToyota profile. MyToyota is designed by Toyota SA to provide a platform for owners to quickly and conveniently access all information and services related to their vehicle(s). Additionally, all new Toyota vehicles are fitted with a device that opens up a whole new world of features. Simply opt in and you have access to in-car WiFi capability (with a complimentary 25Gb), along with a host of supplementary Connect services.

Toyota Starlet Cross Pricing

1.5 Xs Manual Transmission – R299 900

1.5 Xs Automatic Transmission – R322 300

1.5 XR Manual Transmission – R339 300

1.5 XR Automatic Transmission – R359 300

– All Toyota Starlet Cross models come standard with 4-services/60 000km service plan and a 3-year/100 000km warranty.

SUMMATION.

Toyota will always have the edge on Suzuki and other competitors with their large dealer footprint and servicing ability. Their offering here is keenly priced, very close to the Fronx, and this will make the Starlet Cross another success for them.

The styling is distinctive and attractive, well specced and with a good engine and gearbox. What’s not to love?