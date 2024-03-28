Nissan SA Navara Daring Africa Odyssey.

This week some media gathered at the Nissan SA plant in Rosslyn, for some important announcements. They advised that a convoy of all the Navara pick-ups, or bakkies as they are called in SA ,were to make an arduous journey from Pretoria, all the way up Africa, that would culiminate in Cairo in Egypt. Stopovers would be made on the way in eight African countries, that include Zimbabwe , Zambia and Nairobi.

Rosslyn is Nissan’s African LCDV manufacturing hub, , which is an enduring symbol of Nissan’s ties to South Africa and Africa as a whole.

Today Rosslyn has evolved into Nissan’s LCV manufacturing hub for Africa, with the Navaras that are built here sold across Africa and, since the end of last year, in the new markets of Algeria and Libya. Soon, the vehicle range will be introduced to Egypt.

Dubbed Daring Africa, the tough Navara was chosen to lead the way, and the media were doing the first leg to Mbombela, close to the Mozambique border. The odyssey will allow Nissan to showcase a vehicle that they are very proud of in a series of immersive events literally all the way to Cairo.

The Navara’s called on two huge multi-franchise dealerships in Menlyn, and again in the Produkta dealer in Mbombela, finally making their way to the end of the leg in White River.

The Navara is a pick-up that does not really drive like one, and it is a drive quality more suited to an SUV. Smooth and spacious, we had two employees of Nissan in the rear seats, one a chief of pricing, and the other from the welding shop, to be a part of this wonderful journey.

The Navara has great tech, and our routes were shown on the infotainment screen, guiding us on the journey. Luggage was accommodated in the bin at the back, and surprisingly, did not bash all over the place.

The Navara is a good looking bakkie, and has full 4×4 capability as well, certainly in the double cab that we were driving. So the roads of Africa should hold no fear for the Nissan Navara.

The next leg will see the expedition heading into Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and Kenya, being met and accompanied by a team from each country’s media, before ending the adventure in Egypt.

Throughout their African odyssey, the Navaras will be shadowed by a Nissan X-Trail acting as an expedition support vehicle, which will also give the X-Trail an opportunity to prove its adventure credentials on some of Africa’s highways. This trip will show customers and fans exactly that in real life, real-time situations as we celebrate the best that Africa has to offer.

The vehicle is not just tropicalised for the African market, it literally has been built for market conditions, with a reinforced chassis a very different suspension and the best roll over angle in the market. “It literally is built of more,” he says.

Africa is a vital market for Nissan, & the continent is regarded as the world’s last remaining automotive frontier because of the low level of vehicle ownership, which Nissan is well placed to serve through its unique manufacturing footprint in Egypt and South Africa and its wide range of mobility solutions.

We enjoyed the first leg of the odyssey immensely, and will watch the progress with interest.