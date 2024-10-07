Driven-Volvo XC 90 T8 Recharge.

Drove the Volvo XC 90 Recharge T8 last week. Although it has good looks, it is by no means a particularly sporty looking car. I mean, after all, it’s a hybrid electric car. But this is a wolf in sheeps clothing, it has superb performance, which comes at the detriment of it’s fuel economy sometimes.

Styling.

It has an elegant look about it with clean lines that are timeless. With the distinctive Thors hammer LED headlights, it creates a recognizable front profile, and the grille features the iconic Volvo logo, whilst the recharge badge denotes it’s hybrid tech. It comes with options of alloy wheels from 19 to 22 inch.

The Cabin.

A number of superlatives come to mind like Premium and minimalist. Premium for the materials used in the cabin, and the minimilast way it is done. Very Volvo. Soft Nappa leather, genuine wood inlays and crystal gear shifter.

The ambient lighting creates a mood, and the space and comfort on offer is sublime. We drove the Charcoal colour which was very understated.

Harmonious Design : The overall aesthetic of the XC90 Recharge T8 is one of harmony and balance. Every element, from the exterior lines to the interior finishes, is designed to create a cohesive and luxurious experience.

The Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 offers a comprehensive suite of infotainment and connectivity features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are some of the key features:

Google-Based System : The XC90 comes with a Google-based infotainment system, which includes Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play built-in.

Audio Systems

Engine.

A 2.0 Liter four-cylinder turbo-charged engine coupled with a 107 kw electric motor, producing 340kw & 708 Nm of torque power the XC 90. The performance is electric, excuse the pun. It really can say giddyup. Handling is good as well, and of course fuel economy is also good. We got about 8.2L /100km, which is good considering how it can shift.

A nice quiet and smooth drive is experienced on road, and we did not venture off-road at all.

Safety.

Adaptive Cruise Control: Maintains a set speed and distance from the vehicle in front, adjusting the speed as necessary to keep a safe following distance.

Pricing.

Volvo XC 90 T8 RECHARGE R1808 900.00

Summation.

The Volvo XC 90 T8 Recharge is a great car, it drives well, has good fuel economy, excellent tech and premium build quality. The performance is breath taking as well.