Driven-BYD SEAL7.

Drove the BYD SEAL7 last week, which was manufactured by BYD, a leading player in the electric vehicle (EV) market. We drove from Central Jhb out to Pont du Val near Parys. We also experienced the ATTO3 & Dolphin models.

The sleek lines of the SEAL7 is the first thing noticeable about the car, very sporty and fast looking. Fully electric, it felt poised to showcase it’s performance like many other quick electric cars that we have driven recently. The unit we drove pushes out 390kw & 670 Nm so it’s pretty rapid. It boasts a range of 520 km as opposed to the 570km of the lesser performance model.

The range is one of the features, as it touts a 570km range, which is pretty good. But this is a claimed figure, and we would need a longer test period to test this. As a global leader in electric vehicles, BYD has a rich history spanning over two decades.

Founded in 1995, BYD (Build Your Dreams) began as a battery manufacturer and expanded into the automotive sector in 2003. Today, BYD is at the forefront of the EV revolution, with a presence in over 50 countries and a commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

These models we drove feature BYD’s innovative Blade Battery technology, coupled with the e-platform 3.0, ensuring safety, efficiency, and superior performance. Regarding performance, the SEAL7 has very good acceleration, and offers a smooth quiet ride. We drove four up, and with four fair sized men we had decent space in the car. The rear area has a seat going right to the floor, which restricts a bit as you can’t stretch your toes under the seat.

Quoting Steve Chang of BYD, “We are here to ensure South Africans are no longer left behind with the global electric vehicle trend. It is vital for the public to get the opportunity to test drive BYD’s latest technology and to experience the new EV lifestyle.

In line with this vision, BYD aims to decrease the rise in global temperature by 1 degree through its extensive product lineup and innovative technologies. The company’s electric vehicles eliminate tailpipe emissions, significantly reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.



In South Africa, where loadshedding is a pressing concern, BYD’s EVs offer a reliable solution. Equipped with advanced battery technology, these vehicles can be charged via solar, AC, or DC, ensuring uninterrupted mobility.





The all-new BYD SEAL 7, ATTO 3, and DOLPHIN are available in South Africa, offering consumers a range of benefits, including:

Reduced operating costs

Lower carbon emissions

Smooth, quiet ride

Advanced safety features

PRICING.

SEAL 7 230KW R999 900

SEAL7 390 KW R1 199 900

Summation.

We had a relatively short drive in the vehicles, so we will be getting them on test in the near future. The SEAL7 looks the part and feels the part, let’s see?