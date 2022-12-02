Driven- Alfa Romeo Tonale.

We Drove the new Alfa Romeo Tonale hybrid last week. Been looking forward to this for a while. Great looking SUV, with all the Alfa styling that you would expect. From the sides which are notable for their extended curve below the waistline, named “GT Line” by Alfa Romeo designers, which runs from the rear to the headlights, giving definition to the car’s body and its “attitude” in profile.

In the lower part of the sides, special modeling of the surfaces conveys sensuality and athleticism in the car’s body. All these characteristic elements are deeply rooted in the brand’s DNA. For example, the “GT Line” is a clear evocation of the simple, iconic forms of the Giulia GT, while the “modeling” of its full volumes and sensuality is inspired by the 8C Competizione and other brand icons.

On the front, the new “floating” shield stands out, no longer as part of the bumpers but as a distinctive element. The lower part includes two main side air intakes; together with the shield, they create what has been known for several generations as the “Trilobo”.

The light unit is once again the star of the rear. It reworks the proposal made in the concept car, in a kind of sine curve that passes from side to side of the rear and becomes the unequivocal “light signature” of the Tonale. Such a beautiful outfit also needs great shoes, so the Tonale’s alloy wheels – available in 18”, 19” and 20” – enhance the model’s silhouette.We received may admiring glances on our launch drive through the Cape Winelands.

In the Cabin.

The Tonale’s interior design draws inspiration from Alfa Romeo’s racing history, but in saying that, it is by no means a performance SUV like the Stelvio. It looks quick, but puts out a more sedate kw output. The cabin is well set out, the standouts are the “telescopic” instrument panel, with its clear Alfa Romeo stylistic matrix, and the compact steering wheel with a sporty shape, which ensures a precise and direct feeling from the steering. Veloce and Speciale models are also embellished by the exclusive aluminum shift paddles.

The central tunnel houses an essential Alfa Romeo feature: the new D.N.A. driving mode selector. The “driver-oriented” dashboard is characterised by the slim central air conditioning vents and distinctive turbine side vents.

The ergonomic seats are the perfect fit for everyday use, in a young and dynamic style resulting from the use of neoprene fabrics commonly seen in sportswear. So the scene is set, and we had a blast driving over the various Cape passes like Bain’s and Du Toit’s Kloof in complete comfort.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale comes with a new infotainment system consisting of two large displays – totaling 22.5”, a record in the segment – and a sophisticated, smooth, and intuitive Human Machine Interface (HMI), to put all the features at your fingertips.

In the middle of the instrument panel, featuring the historical “telescopic” design, the standout is the new fully digital 12.3” TFT screen, to access all the car’s data and the settings for the autonomous driving technologies.

With a simple horizontal scroll, the screens for Alfa D.N.A., radio, media, phone, satnav, aircon, connected services and ADAS can be arranged the way you want. The dash area is very driver focused. And the voice recognition and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto is great. A 14 speaker Harmon Kardon sound system keeps the beats, and an electronic tailgate helps when your arms are full of parcels.

Safety

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale comes with active and passive safety features, suitable for everyday driving needs. It comes with side and curtain airbags,

Emergency Braking with Vulnerable Road Users” to alert the driver of danger and bring the vehicle to a complete stop to avoid or mitigate a collision with and recognise the presence of a pedestrian or cyclist; and “Drowsy Driver Detection”, which checks the vehicle’s movements to detect any driver fatigue. Once a certain threshold has been exceeded, the system emits beeps and/or visual warnings.

Optional extras include “Blind Spot Detection”, which monitors rear blind spots and reports any approaching vehicles; “Rear Cross Path Detection”, for notifications of vehicles approaching on the sides when reversing; and “360° View Camera”, offering an all-round view of the car’s surroundings on the 10.25” digital touchscreen with dynamic grid. Four high-definition cameras positioned on the front grille, rearview mirrors and tailgate.

New ADAS systems heighten the emotions of Level 2 autonomous driving

The Tonale is equipped with new Alfa Romeo Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Level 2 autonomous driving, for automatic handling of acceleration, braking and remaining within lane while maintaining maximum driving safety and the pleasure of sitting behind the wheel.

Engine.

So, the Tonale is a hybrid, and as such has an electric motor as well as the 1.5 L petrol engine, which punches 118kw on a good day.

The new four-cylinder turbocharged engine has been designed to be the best fit for hybrid use allowing improvements in fuel economy.

This new hybrid technology means Alfa Romeo Tonale can provide customers with an authentic ‘hybrid experience’ in the name of top performance and high efficiency. The pairing of the new 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor provides an extra boost to optimise responsiveness. The driving experience also becomes genuinely versatile and relaxing, given the various features available, including:

“Silent Start”, to start up the vehicle with no need to turn on the petrol engine, using EV mode only

“Energy Recovery”, to recover energy that would otherwise be wasted as the car decelerates (e-Coasting) and during braking (Regenerative Braking)

Boost & Load Point Shift, “e-Boosting” allows increased torque on the wheels thanks to the electric motor that supports the petrol engine; moreover, by calibrating the (engine or braking) torque delivered by the electric motor, it is possible to optimise the operating point of the petrol engine to its most efficient

Electric Drive, enabling the vehicle to travel using only the electric motor, with the petrol engine turned off.

The drive was good, with plenty of power, and the handling was great through the twisty turns of the two passes we went over.

This technology does not come cheap, and pricing for the Tonale starts at R739k, but it is a car that exudes styling and passion, and should excite the Alfistas