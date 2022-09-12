Driven-Honda B-RV.

Drove the Honda B-RV 7-seater SUV last week, which adds to the already busy segment in SA. Popular with motorists for the space afforded, as well as the ability to carry more passengers. This is the second generation B-RV, compared to its predecessor, the new model represents a significant improvement in exterior design, standard features, technology and increased interior space.

Offering attractive new styling, a practical and versatile cabin, good performance and handling, and an extensive list of standard features. The All-New Honda BR-V combines the characteristics of an SUV with the space and utility offered by an MPV. The range offers three specification levels, one engine option and a choice between manual or CVT (model dependent).

Styling.

The new generation B-RV is very attractive looking, and will attract it’s fair share of admiring glances on the road. Looking more now like an SUV, than an MPV, And has the third row of seats to make it a genuine 7-seater SUV.

With completely designed front end, it looks quite rugged, and has a sporty grille with LED daytime running lights & headlamps, as well as rear LED tail lights. Sporty Roof rails and alloy wheels (16-inch on Trend and Comfort models and 17-inch on the Elegance) round off the All-New BR-V’s rugged new look.

Cabin.

The cabin has a good amount of space and comfort, and there are three different derivative to choose from. Fabric seats on the Trend & Comfort, whilst the Elegance gets leather seats The redesign of the interior also sees leather-like materials being added to more areas of the cabin – including the armrests, door panels, and dashboard – to create a more upmarket, high-quality feel.

The rearmost seats have a 50/50 split and the second row a 60/40 split, allowing for a variety of practical seating and cargo configurations. Occupant comfort is bolstered by the addition of power outlets in all three rows (Elegance derivative) to facilitate the charging of smart devices. There is also air-conditioning for rear-seat passengers.

The driver has a 4.2” TFT display on the dashboard which provides information on features such as active Honda SENSING functions. The latter (offered on the Elegance model only) is adjustable via controls on the tilt-adjustable steering wheel.

The infotainment has also been upgraded for the second-generation BR-V. Fitted as standard on all models is a brand new 7-inch touch screen system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Comfort and Elegance models gain an integrated reverse parking camera for added convenience.

Engine.

The All-New BR-V has only one engine which is the latest 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine with a maximum power output of 89kW at 6 600 r/min and peak torque of 145Nm at 4 300 r/min.

The Trend model is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the Comfort has the option of either a six-speed manual or a CVT, which has been specifically tuned for the BR-V. The Elegance is available exclusively with the CVT. The drive we experienced was good when we used only Drive mode, Sport mode increased kw output, but the cvt gearbox did not perform well with this, and howled somewhat.

With a fuel tank capacity of 42 litres, models with manual transmission (Trend and Comfort) use 6.8 litres/100km in a combined cycle, while CVT models (Comfort and Elegance) return consumption figures of 6.3 litres/100 km .Handling of the SUV was good around some challenging bends.

Safety.

The All-New BR-V features Honda’s premium suite of active safety features, collectively known as Honda SENSING. The enhanced Honda SENSING suite of technologies, which is only available on the Elegance, includes:

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)

Auto High-Beam (AHB)

Lane Watch Camera (LWC)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

The entire BR-V range now also features Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Anti‑lock Braking System (ABS) and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Dual front and side airbags are standard across the range, with the Comfort and Elegance models gaining curtain airbags as well.

In summation, the B-RV is an attractive SUV, that has been modernized from a standard MPV. It has some good tech, space & comfort, a decent engine which gives good fuel consumption, and can carry 7 passengers, or take more luggage.

Warranty and pricing

Pricing is quite good in relation to some opposition brands.

Pricing:

1.5 Trend MT: R379, 900

1.5L Comfort MT: R409, 900

1.5L Comfort CVT: R434, 900

1.5L Elegance CVT: R459, 900

All models come standard with a 5 year 200 000km warranty, with the Comfort and Elegance including a 4 year 60 000km service plan as standard. Also included is 3 year AA roadside assistance.