Driven-Hyundai I20.

Drove Hyundai’s new I20 last week that has a refreshed design. Hatchbacks aren’t as popular as they used to be, as SUV’s now rule the roost, but the I20 has all the attributes to make it onto a buyers list. Coming in three spec levels and a mix of engines that give customers options, it is one of the better hatches around.

“The Hyundai i20 has been a solid competitor over the years in the hatchback market segment. It is a car for many tastes and budgets and offers a comprehensive motoring package, even at its basic trim level,” says Stanley Anderson, sales and operations director of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

“We know that it is also a popular vehicle for fleet buyers, who will be attracted by the excellent fuel efficiency of the 1,2- and 1,4-litre petrol engines in the Premium and Executive variants, while the sporty character of the i20 N Line derivative with its powerful turbo-engine occupies a special place in the range.

Let’s look at the styling.

Exterior.

Coming with a new front bumper and refreshed shape, coupled with a glossy black grille, it paints a sporty picture. Shod with 16 inch alloy wheels for the Executive and N Line derivativesand a unique taillight design, the front lights also give it presence.

Even with its compact B-segment dimensions of 3 995 mm (length) by 1 775 mm (width), the new i20 offers customers plenty of interior room, as well as 311 litres of boot space.

The i20 Premium is available in 5 exterior colours – Titan Grey Metallic, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Typhoon Silver Metallic, and Moonlight Blue Pearl – while the Executive variants come in either Fiery Red or Atlas White, both with a black roof. Atlas White and a beautiful deep Thunder Blue, also combined with a black roof, are reserved for the flagship N Line derivative.

Into the cabin.

Nice and roomy inside, two men over 180 cm in height fitted quite comfortably. It comes with a mixture of cloth & acritical leather amongst models, it has a 3.5 inch digital instrument cluster with an 8 inch infotainment screen for all your vital info. The infotainment system links wirelessly to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay applications.

A wireless cell phone charger is added to the list of convenience features of the Executive and N Line variants. Two cable charging points – USB and USB-C – are also provided, with a standard 12V power socket positioned between them.

The steering wheel in the i20 Premium and Executive contains remote control buttons for the infotainment system’s volume, for Bluetooth-linked telephone calls, and different mode settings. The different trip computer and car settings displays can also be controlled and adjusted with remote buttons on the steering wheel.

Engines and transmissions

Hyundai’s 4-cylinder 1,2-litre and 1,4-litre petrol engines are the powerplants of choice for the i20 Premium and Executive versions. We drove the latter and found the power plant to be efficient and powerful enough for the thinner air of the Highveld.

The 1,4-litre Kappa engine with 73,3 kW maximum power output and 133,4 Nm peak torque, linked in the i20 1.4 Executive to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Its combined cycle fuel consumption figure is 6,9 litres/100 km.

The i20 1.2 Premium comes with the smaller 1,2-litre Kappa engine that delivers 61 kW maximum power and 114,7 Nm peak torque. It is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox and push the i20 to a top speed of 169 km/h. The same engine-gearbox combination, which produces fuel economy of 5,9 litres per 100 km, is used in the i20 1.2 Executive version with its higher trim level.

But there is a third engine for the sporty N line variant which is the most powerful of all. It delivers up to 89,5 kW at 6 000 r/min. and 171,6 Nm maximum torque between 1 500 and 4 000 engine revolutions per minute.

When the horses are kept on a short rein, overall fuel consumption of 6,9 litres/100 km is achievable. However, the sporty character of the i20 N Line comes to the fore when the reins are loosened, and the driver plays with the 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission paddle shifts on the steering column.

My driving partner was well known motoring journalist Dennis Droppa, and he put the car through some corners that proved it’s mettle.

The new i20 N Line model embodies the signature N-specific design elements crafted to elevate both the driving experience and visual appeal. These features include the iconic N Line logo adorning the radiator grille and tailgate. At the front, LED headlamps with signature LED Day Running Lights complete the dynamic picture.

The new i20 N Line enhancements include a newly designed set of 16-inch alloy wheels and an updated pattern for the front radiator grille. Additionally, N Line-specific design elements such as the bumper and inserts add a distinctive flair to the car’s appearance, further enhanced by projection-type fog lamps. At the rear, visible twin exhaust pipes and a sporty tailgate spoiler with side wings differentiates the N Line from the other variants.





The Bose Premium Sound System in the i20 N Line is a collaboration between Hyundai and Bose engineers and features eight high performance speakers including a subwoofer. The system is equipped with dynamic speed compensation technology, which monitors vehicle speed and automatically adjusts music levels, ensuring a more consistent listening experience and reducing the need for drivers to make manual adjustments while on the road.

Safety

Apart from seat belts, all new i20 variants have upper and lower ISOFIX attachment points for child seats. The Premium and Executive versions come with airbag protection in case of a crash for the driver and front passenger, while the i20 N Line version also features side impact airbags for the front occupants, as well as curtain airbags that extend to the rear of the car.

Pricing

The prices of the new i20 derivatives with its respective standard specification packages are:

i20 1.2 Premium (manual) R309 900 i20 1.2 Executive (manual) R329 900 i20 1.4 Premium (automatic) R329 900 i20 1.4 Executive (automatic) R349 900 i20 1.0 N Line (Dual-Clutch Transmission) R467 500

All i20s are sold with an industry-leading 7-years/200 000 km manufacturer’s warranty, a 4-years/60 000 km service plan, and 7 years/150 000 km roadside assistance. The service interval is 15 000 km, or annual.

Summation.

The Hyundai I20 will attract buyers for the various models as it offers features for young business people, boy racers in the N Line which is affordable, without being very performance driven. Even the lower model has attributes coveted by buyers in that price range.