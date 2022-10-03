Driven-Hyundai Staria Panel Van.

Drove the Hyundai South Africa all-new STARIA Panel Van which is not only longer, wider and taller than the H1 van which it replaces, but also offers more luxury features and better fuel economy.

The all-new 3-seater Panel Van will complete its futuristic-looking STARIA range, which also consists of the 7-, 9- and 11-seater buses and the 5-seater Multicab with its separate cargo compartment.

The H1 Van seems to have been around for ever, but according to Hyundai, the time was ripe to replace it with the STARIA Panel Van, which offers newer technology, more space and luxury features that make a journey in it more enjoyable.

Under the bonnet of the new Panel Van is the same 2,2-litre turbodiesel engine that delivers excellent fuel economy in the people-carrying STARIA variants and which will make it a very popular choice considering the high fuel prices.

The H1 Van did very well and was in the upper echelon of it’s segment, but signs so far indicate that the Staria has a hit a high note with SA buyers.

Longer, wider and taller

Compared to its H1 forerunner, the all-new STARIA Panel Van has grown in overall length, width and height:

Specification Hyundai STARIA Panel Van Hyundai H1 Panel Van Difference Length (mm) 5 253 5 150 +103 Width (mm) 1 997 1 920 +77 Height (mm) 2 000 1 935 +65 Wheelbase (mm) 3 273 3 200 +73 Ground clearance (mm) 186 190 -4

Cargo Area (STARIA, H1, Difference) Load volume / capacity (litre) 4 935 4 426 +509 Cargo length (mm) 2 500 2 375 +125 Cargo width (mm) 1 640 1 620 +20 Cargo height (mm) 1 436 1 340 +96 Loading height (mm) 573 614 -41

Its long 3 273 mm wheelbase helps to ensure an outstanding ride quality in the STARIA Panel Van.

The sliding door opening width has increased to 870 mm, while the loading height is lower at 573 mm for convenience. The cargo load capacity is 900 kg – an increase of 100 kg versus the previous H1.

Styling at the front and rear is the same as the eye-catching, futuristic looks of its range siblings. Two side sliding doors and the rear swing-type barn doors make access to the cargo area practical and easy.

The Staria is built to carry cargo no doubt, but it carried by bicycle to the Magalies just as well. And I am sure it could carry lots of luggage to the bush as well.

Engine and transmission

The frugal 2,2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine in the STARIA Panel Van delivers 130 kW maximum power and 430 Nm torque, using an 8-speed automatic gearbox to drive the vehicle through the front wheels. The Staria has got some zip, and I enjoyed swanning around the Magalies carrying vegetables for my family.

The very efficient turbocharger, which increases low-speed torque, and lighter engine components helps to give the STARIA Panel Van a realistic overall ‘’claimed’’fuel consumption of 8,7 litres per 100 km. Its maximum towing capacity is 2 500 kg (braked) and 750 kg (unbraked).

MacPherson struts in front and a rigid rear axle with heavy duty leaf springs to carry big loads serves the STARIA Panel Van well, and its ride quality belies the fact that this is a commercial, cargo-carrying vehicle.

Features

Panel vans are workhorses and usually a bit thin on the luxuries built into them, but the STARIA boasts several added features compared to the one it replaces. These include:

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as a safety feature;

Auto-adjusting headlights;

Daytime running lights;

17-inch alloy wheels;

Heated and electrically adjusted outside rear-view mirrors; and

Audio and Bluetooth remote control buttons on the steering wheel in addition to cruise control.

Twin swing-type barn doors at the rear for the luggage area replaces the previous lift-type door, and Hill-assist Control makes pulling off easier on an incline.

The back rest of the middle seat in the cabin can fold forward to create a convenience storage tray for odds and ends.

Apart from the 17-inch alloy wheels, the exterior styling enhancements include body-coloured bumpers and outside mirror housings.

Price

The suggested retail price of the STARIA Panel Van is R599 900, which includes a 7-year / 200 000 km warranty; 6-year / 90 000 km service plan; and roadside assistance for 5 years or 150 000 km. The service interval is 15 000 km.

In summation, the Staria van, is very nimble, quite quick and very frugal on its fuel use. It has comfort and space, a few standard features that make it easy to use. What’s not to love??