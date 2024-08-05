Driven-Isuzu D-MAX 1.9L LS.

Drove the Isuzu D-MAX 1.9L diesel LS variant last week. Always been a fan of Izuzu bakkies, forget what they say about plastics blah blah. These bakkies go forever, they are reliable, and are extremely capable off-road. I have had many opportunities to test their abilities.

The D-Max comes with an aggressive front end and a butch looking rear end, it just screams powerful. The grille is now larger and of course the distinctive dragon motif in the front lights inspires. It has aero sports bars to give style & sportiness. A big ground clearance also helps with going off the beaten path.

Let’s pop into the cabin.

Lot’s of space inside, front & rear, so comfort is top of mind. It is packed to the brim with tech, starting with a 7 or 9 inch HD infotainment screen. Apple Car Play and Android compatibility is available. And then you have in vehicle wi-fi to keep you connected.

The dual zone climate control is great to keep everyone cool or heated in Winter. It has loads of storage space for cups, bottles etc as well.

Engine.

It features the 1.9L diesel engine punching 110kw & 350 Nm. Not a performance bakkie by any means, it’s more suited to cruising the open roads or low-speed local commutes. Has plenty of power to perform tasks, and has a towing capacity of 3500kg.

Mated to either a 6-speed manual or a six speed auto gearbox, it delivers decent fuel economy. With a claimed 7.5L/100km it got us around 8.3 L. It has good low down torque so cruising uphill is no issue at all.

Safety.

Equipped with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features like lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. Reinforced safety cell construction enhances occupant protection. It also comes with the following;

Reversing Camera with Rear Traffic Alert.

Intuitive active alerts and passive safety features.

ISUZU ADAS monitors the surrounding environment.

Warranty & Service.

Izuzu offer a 5-year/120 000km warranty & a 5-year/ 90 000km service plan.

Summation.

Isuzu have a winner in the D-MAX LS variant as it is well priced and you get a lot of bakkie for your buck. Good looks, reliability and large dealer footprint are advantages of buying this bakkie.