Driven-Kia Picanto.

Drove the new Picanto last week, always been a fan of this little runner, and the latest iteration did not disappoint. It comes with a range of new colours and other new features. It has sold over 100 000 since it was introduced back in 2004, the new model looks to build on this legacy.

New Styling.

The new Picanto gains a new light signature, a new front bumper, an updated iteration of Kia’s signature ‘tiger nose’ grille, and a revised fender and bonnet, so a new silhouette to give it a sturdy and confident pose.

The rear brings a wider look, coupled with a new light signature to set the tone. Dimensions remain the same but the Picanto still has a a bigger look to it all the same. Coming with 14 inch or 15 inch steel wheels, dependent on model.

Into the Cabin.

Well specced inside it has a floating 8 inch touch screen which makes control easy. A combo of black upholstery and leather for upper models are standard. Th cabin is relatively roomy and comfy for a smaller car and it feels like a upmarket small car.

Engines.

The new Kia Picanto retains the familiar, reliable 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines the range is renowned for. Both engines feature improved exhaust gas recirculation lines and optimised intake valve timing. The fuel-efficient 1.0 MPI three-cylinder engine produces 49 kW of power at 5,500 r/min and 95 Nm torque at 3,750 r/min, while the four-cylinder 1.25-litre engine develops 62 kW of power at 6,000 r/min and 122 Nm of torque at 4,000 r/min. Customers have a choice between a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission.

We found our test model to be powerful enough to zip around in traffic, parking is a breeze as well.

Safety.

The new Picanto remains what is arguably the safest vehicle in the A-segment. As much as 44% of the Picanto’s bodyshell is cast in Advanced High-strength Steel (AHSS), specifically to reinforce the floor pan, roof rails, A- and B-pillars and engine bay to strengthen the car’s core structure and passenger cell through hot-stamping technology. The inherent ‘big car’ engineering of the Picanto is complemented by additional features such as an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), ISOFIX child seat anchors and dual front airbags as standard across the range.

Grade Walk.

The Picanto LX.

LX models come standard with body-coloured bumpers and trim for the electrically adjustable, heated side mirrors. Remote central locking is a standard inclusion, along with an alarm and immobiliser, as is keyless entry. Inside, black cloth upholstery is standard, with height adjustment for the driver’s seat. The leather-clad steering wheel can be adjusted for rake, with the second-row seatbacks split 60: 40 to create more or less cargo space as required.

Electric windows are on offer all around, with automatic up/down functionality for the driver’s window, as well as a safety function that stops the window from closing fully if it detects something in the way. Manual air-conditioning is also included as standard.

An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes pride of place on the dashboard, incorporating a reverse camera that is activated when the vehicle is in Reverse and features dynamic guidance lines for reverse parking. The Picanto infotainment system includes Bluetooth connectivity with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with steering wheel-mounted controls for telephony and audio. Four speakers are standard, as is a USB port in the front.

The Picanto EX.

The mid-tier Picanto EX replaces the outgoing Picanto Style model and builds on the solid foundation its new LX sibling has laid. Exterior enhancements are limited to the standard inclusion of a new 14-inch alloy wheel and side repeater lamps that are incorporated into the electric folding side mirrors. Inside, a storage box is added between the two front seats, while the rear seats gain a rear occupant alert function. Drivers also gain the benefit of an upgraded 4,2-inch Supervision TFT cluster and automatic light control, with two additional tweeter speakers included as well. From a safety perspective, Picanto EX models also gain ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and HAC (Hill-start Assist Control).

The Picanto EX Plus.

The EX Plus retains all the features available in the Picanto EX and gains a Smart Key with push-button start/stop, an illuminated vanity mirror for the driver, automatic climate control, park distance warning sensors at the rear, artificial leather upholstery, and high-gloss trims on the centre fascia. On the outside, the EX Plus model gains LED rear combination lights and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Pricing.

Kia Picanto 1.0 LX Manual: R 260,995 Kia Picanto 1.0 LX Auto: R 278,995 Kia Picanto 1.2 EX Manual: R 284,995 Kia Picanto 1.2 EX Auto: R 302,995 Kia Picanto 1.2 EX Plus Manual: R 307,995 Kia Picanto 1.2 EX Plus Auto: R 325,995

All Picanto models ship as standard with Kia’s industry-leading Unlimited Kilometre/5-year warranty, inclusive of Roadside Assistance. In addition, a pre-paid 2-year / 30,000 km service plan is included.

Summation.

A perennial favourite with SA buyers, the updated Picanto looks to carry forth the legacy already built by the 100 000 buyers that have come before. It has looks and spec, drives well and buyers have confidence in it.