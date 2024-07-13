Driven-Kia Sonet.

Had the opportunity to drive the updated Kia Sonet this week, and it again reinforced with me what a quality brand this is. Trendy and compact, whilst giving off bigger car vibes is what the Sonet is all about. This is the first update to the model launched in

Exterior Styling.

The new Kia Sonet’s exterior design, like the recently introduced new Picanto and Seltos, is inspired by Kia’s award-winning ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Some of the new features include a new front bumper, updated ‘’tigernose’’grille and a new light signature.

It has been made took wider at the rear with the redesigned lights. Two derivatives both have 16 inch wheels, and some new colours are added to the mix. Glacial white and red, both with contrasting roofs.

The Cabin.

The cabin is quite roomy and the SUV seems bigger than it is actually. A sizeable boot of 365 L carries decent luggage. Sonet retains its high-quality, high-technology interior, with the familiar layout left largely unchanged. Two infotainment screen sizes are on offer – an 8-inch colour touchscreen and a 10.25-inch integrated colour touchscreen – depending on the grade are in use.

Engines.

The new Kia Sonet retains the familiar, reliable naturally aspirated 1.5-litre MPI and turbocharged 1.0-litre GDi petrol engines the range is known for. The overwhelming success of the 1.5-litre powertrain has resulted in the range offering a broader variety of models with this engine, with the number of derivatives powered by the 1.0-litre T-GDi reduced.

The fuel-efficient 1.5 MPI three-cylinder engine produces 85 kW of power at 6,300 r/min and 144 Nm torque at 4,500 r/min, while the four-cylinder 1.0-litre T-GDi engine develops 88 kW of power at 6,000 r/min and 172 Nm of torque between 1,500- and 4,000 r/min. Customers have a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission or CVT when opting for the 1.5-litre engine, or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) when opting for the 1.0 T-GDi.

We drove the 1.5L option and the fuel efficiency was very evident. The power is good, and you have three modes to use. It has very decent power for the thinner air of the Highveld.

Safety.

The inherent ‘big car’ engineering of the Sonet is complemented by additional features such as an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), ISOFIX child seat anchors and dual front airbags as standard across the range. Central locking with an immobiliser is also standard.

Grade Walk.

Four derivatives are available.

The Sonet LX.

LX models come standard with body-coloured bumpers and trim for the electrically adjustable side mirrors, as well as a new 16-inch styled wheel that adds a modern, sporty touch to the exterior. Inside, black cloth upholstery combined artificial leather is standard, with height adjustment for the driver’s seat. Electric windows are on offer all around, with manual air-conditioning is included as standard. Automatic headlight control (with escort and ‘welcome home’ functionality) provides illumination.

An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes pride of place on the dashboard, incorporating a reverse camera that is activated when the vehicle is in Reverse and features dynamic guidance lines for reverse parking. The Sonet infotainment system includes Bluetooth connectivity with voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with steering wheel-mounted controls for telephony and audio. Six speakers are standard, as is a USB port in the front (with additional charging ports front and rear).

The Sonet EX.

The popular Sonet EX builds on the solid foundation of the LX model, carrying over the same exterior styling while adding rear parking sensors. Exterior enhancements include the addition of rear fog lamps and roof rails, while the electric side mirrors gain integrated indicator signal lamps and an auto folding functionality. The high-mounted stop lamp in the rear spoiler, the rear combination lights, the positioning lamps and the front Daytime Running Lights are also updated from bulb to LED.

The Sonet EX Plus.

The Sonet EX Plus adds a range of high-grade additional features to the extensive EX grade specification. Most notably, this includes an upgrade of the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen to a 10.25-inch unit integrated with a 10.25-inch TFT LCD ‘Supervision’ instrument cluster. EX Plus models also gain full artificial leather upholstery, the addition of an electrochromatic rearview mirror and a wireless charging pad for mobile devices.

The Sonet SX.

The SX grade is new to the Sonet range and presents the highest possible specification available. It builds on the exceptional EX Plus package through the additional of a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which presents a very unique proposition in the segment. These include Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA).

Drive Mode Select is also added to the SX-grade, allowing the driver to select from Comfort, Eco, Sport or Smart sub-settings.

Kia Sonet 1.5 LX Manual: R 366,995

Kia Sonet 1.5 LX CVT: R 391,995

Kia Sonet 1.5 EX CVT: R 411,995

Kia Sonet 1.0 T-GDi EX DCT: R 436,995

Kia Sonet 1.5 EX Plus CVT: R 454,995

Kia Sonet 1.5 SX CVT: R 484,995

All Sonet models ship as standard with Kia’s industry-leading Unlimited Kilometre/5-year warranty, inclusive of Roadside Assistance. In addition, a pre-paid 4-year / 60,000 km service plan is included.

Summation.

The Kia Sonet definitely feels like a bigger SUV, more like a medium instead of a small/medium. It is well built, feels solid and has looks and comfort and tech inside. Priced decently as well.