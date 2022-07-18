Driven-Kia Sorento.

Got to drive the other premium SUV from Kia, the all powerful SORENTO last week. This is the flagship of the SUV range from Kia, and with sharper lines, high-tech details, and elongated proportions, it gives it a more confident and mature presence.

The new Sorento is the first vehicle to be based on Kia’s new-generation large SUV platform. The new Sorento is one of the most advanced vehicles ever thanks to its progressive connectivity, driver assistance and infotainment technologies

Styling.

Noticeably more sculpted than its more rounded-edged predecessor, the result is a more confident, more mature and more desirable design than ever. With it’s distinctive ‘tiger nose’ grille, displaying a wider shape which organically wraps around the integrated headlamps on each side.

The headlamps themselves feature a new ‘tiger eyeline’ LED daytime running light, adding extra focus to the design by depicting the intense impression of the lines around a tiger’s eyes. This sharper, more assertive appearance is complemented by a wide, rectangular lower air intake, bookended by wing-shaped air curtains to channel air around the car.

Similar to the iconic Telluride, the Sorento adopts new vertical tail lamps which wrap around the side of the body. Trim on the sporty lower rear bumper embodies the appearance of dual tailpipes and, like the front, features a skid plate to add to its tough SUV aesthetic. It comes with 18- or 19-inch aluminium alloy wheels depending on the trim grade.

Cabin.

The interior of the fourth-generation Sorento is a big step up on it’s predecessor. Way more premium and with more up to date tech as well. It is extremely comfy, with up market leather, and soft touch materials all round.

The new Sorento is fitted with cutting-edge infotainment. At the same time, it retains the spaciousness and versatility that has characterised the Sorento over its two-decade existence.

The attractive, upscale cabin introduces a sophisticated next-generation design, based around twin digital displays in the dashboard. The 12.3-inch digital driver instrument cluster is twinned with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system at the centre of the dashboard. These display information clearly within the driver’s line of sight, and create an innovative wide-screen user experience.

The car’s many functions can also be controlled with new haptic buttons on either side of the screen, which also feature further down the dashboard for the climate control system. The focal point of the dashboard is the eye-catching vertical ventilation stack, with a chrome-effect surround that extends onto the centre console below.

The cabin of the new Sorento subtly integrates a range of other technologies, including an available Mood Lamp system. This emits soft ambient downlighting from beneath the dashboard and door trim, creating a lounge-like feeling and greater sense of space.

A wireless smartphone charger also sits at the base of the centre console, while a powerful BOSE surround-sound system is also available to provide a more immersive in-car audio experience. It is a genuine 7-seater and offers a cavernous 821 L of boot space.

Efficient engines.

The Sorento boasts a new four-cylinder, 2.2-litre ‘Smartstream’ diesel engine, that produces 148kw and 440Nm of torque. Furthermore, it is paired with Kia’s new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission (8DCT). Designed to offer the smooth shifting characteristics of a conventional automatic, the 8DCT enhances fuel efficiency over a conventional eight-speed automatic, depending on application. I found this engine very powerful and didn’t disappoint in overtaking etc. This was tested in the Highveld.

New for the fourth generation, the latest Sorento AWD models offer enhanced all-terrain capability over their forebears thanks to a new Terrain Mode. Paired with the all-wheel-drive system, Terrain Mode makes the Sorento more capable in mud, snow and sand.

Depending on specification (more details below), the cabin incorporates Kia’s latest 10.25- inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering audio-visual navigation, and a new 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster. Combined, the two twin digital displays deliver information to the driver with absolute clarity. All infotainment systems enable full, seamless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Sorento is also available with a head-up display, which projects driving information onto the base of the windscreen in the driver’s line of sight. The system displays alerts from the car’s numerous driver assistance technologies, details of vehicle speed, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

The Sorento offers higher levels of standard-fitment active and passive safety than many of its rivals thanks to an enhanced range of driver-assistance systems. Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) help to reduce many of the inherent hazards and stresses of driving, protecting occupants and other road users on every journey.

Depending on specification, the ADAS range in the new Sorento includes Kia’s latest Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) technology with pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle detection. This also detects oncoming traffic when making a turn at a junction. The Sorento is also available with Blindspot View Monitor (BVM), Around View Monitor (AVM) and Blindspot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Driver Attention Warning (DAW).

The Sorento is fitted with six airbags (dual front airbags, dual front seat-mounted side airbags, and side curtain airbags with rollover sensor). All Sorento models are equipped as standard with Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Electronic Stability Control systems to help drivers maintain control under braking and cornering.

Manufactured in Korea for the world

Like its predecessor, the new Sorento will be built for South Africa and many other global markets at Kia’s Hwasung manufacturing facility in Korea. It comes in three distinctive derivatives-namely the EX, EX+ AND THE SXL.

Pricing.

Sorento 2.2 CRDi 7-Seater EX+ 2WD 8DCT R809,995

Sorento 2.2 CRDi 7-Seater EX+ AWD 8DCT R849,995

Sorento 2.2 CRDi 7-Seater SX AWD 8DCT R914,995

Sorento 2.2 CRDi 7-Seater SXL AWD 8DCT R988,995

All Sorento models ship as standard with Kia’s industry-leading Unlimited Kilometre, 5-year warranty (inclusive of roadside assistance), as well as a 6-year / 90,000 km maintenance plan.

In summation, the Sorento is way more advanced and desirable than the previous generation model. Kia and Hyundai have moved into top gear with producing award winning cars. The only issue is that pricing has moved up in parallel, so buyers need to shop around.