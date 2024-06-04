Driven- Mercedes Benz GLC

Been driving the stylish & dynamic new GLC Coupé this last week. It’s the sportier sibling of the GLC SUV, it really is quite striking, with it’s sleek looks and moulded edges.

As Mark Raine from Mercedes Benz SA says, ‘’it is made for the affluent clientelle, with a sense of adventure, who can enjoy it in urban or rural settings.

Let’s look at the Styling.

Oozing sportiness, the new GLC Coupé is immediately recognisable as a member of the Mercedes-Benz SUV family. Standard equipment includes the AVANTGARDE exterior with 18‑inch light alloy wheels and the chrome package. The Mercedes-Benz pattern is standard on the radiator grille cover.

The dramatic surfaces continue to define the exterior design. It is enhanced with precisely moulded edges that accentuate the proportions and the muscular wheel arches. They also strike a balance between elegance and power. The airtakes either side of the grille add width, and give a sporty air as well. The rear light cluster is another good looking feature.

The interior of the new GLC Coupé is equipped with the modern AVANTGARDE line as standard. The dashboard is clearly structured. The upper section has a wing-like profile with new, flattened vent outlets. The lower section has a generous trim area that flows seamlessly into the curved centre console. The 12.3-inch (31.2 cm) high-resolution LCD screen in front of the driver appears to float freely above the wing profile and trim surface. The 11.9-inch (30.2 cm) central display rises from the centre console and likewise appears to float above the trim surface. Like the dashboard, the screen surface is slightly angled towards the driver.

The Cabin.

Smaller than it’s GLE counterpart, the GLC is still quite spacious & is a favourite of my wife. I prefer the bigger GLE, but each to his or her own. It is quite luxurious with the oval air vents, which are nice looking. Reflecting the design of the centre console, the front section takes the form of a metallic high-tech element. It can be used as a grab or closing handle and houses the power window controls.

A new feature is the floating control cluster, into which the door opener and seat adjustment controls are integrated, with the dashboard horizontally divided into two sections, generous trim surfaces, and a portrait-format central display that appears to float above them. The avant-garde seat design and door panels emphasise the high quality of the interior. For the first time the GLC Coupé is now offered with a Panoramic sunroof.

The seat design plays with layers and contoured surfaces, lending them visual lightness. The head restraints and their connection to the backrest with an enclosed cover have been redesigned. It has the MBUX system where you can ask hey Mercedes to do some stuff for you. Most commands are met.

Brilliant images in the driver and central display make it easy to control vehicle and comfort functions. The two LCD screens present clear and structured information. The full-screen navigation gives the driver the best possible route guidance.

Upgrades to standard equipment.

Standard equipment of the new GLC Coupé already includes the AVANTGARDE Line, among other features. This includes large displays, smartphone integration, wireless phone charging and heated seats for drivers and passengers. In addition, the package logic has been considerably simplified.

Features frequently combined by customers in the past are now offered as packages. Where design options such as paint finish, upholstery, trim and wheels are concerned, our customers can configure their vehicles individually as before.

With even more boot volume than before, the GLC Coupé is ready for big road trips: 545 litres (45 litres more than the preceding model) to 1,490 litres (a plus of 90 litres) in the mild hybrid models. The EASY-PACK tailgate is standard. This opens or closes conveniently at the touch of a button using the ignition key, the switch in the driver’s door or the unlocking handle on the tailgate.

Engines: Electrified four-cylinder units

All models are equipped with electric drive technology, in the form of a mild hybrid system with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator for an extra boost and energy recuperation. And the new GLC Coupé is at home on almost any terrain. Whether on or off the road, it impresses with its comfort and agility. The sports suspension is standard. The performance was adequate in the 220d, and exhilarating in the 300d, no prizes won for guessing my top pick.

GLC 220 d

4MATIC GLC 300 d

4MATIC Displacement cm3 1,993 1,993 Rated output KW/hp 145/197 198/269 at engine speed 1/min 3,600 4,200 Add. elect. output (boost) KW/hp 17/23 17/23 Rated torque Nm 440 550 Add. torque (boost) Nm 200 200 Combined fuel consumption

(WLTP)3 l/100 km 5.8-5.1 6.1-5.5 Combined CO2 emissions

(WLTP)3 g/km 152-135 160-145 Acceleration

0-100 km/h s 8.1 6.4 Top speed km/h 225 249

The GLC delivers a great drive experience, thanks largely due to the dynamically designed suspension system, which is based on a new four-link front suspension and a multi-link independent rear suspension mounted to a subframe. All other variants are equipped with a sport suspension. The variable steering ratio is also standard across the board.

Assistance systems & Safety.

When danger threatens, the DISTRONIC active distance assist can maintain a pre-set distance to vehicles ahead on all road types: on motorways, country roads or in town. The current speed limit can be selected as the speed setting at the push of a button.

The active brake assist uses the sensors installed in the vehicle to detect imminent collisions with crossing or oncoming traffic or rear-end collisions. In case of danger, the system can issue an acoustic and visual alert. If the driver fails to brake hard enough, it can also assist by appropriately increasing the braking force or initiating an emergency stop.

We did not test the GLC off-road but it has some features that will safeguard you if you do so. Standard equipment includes an off-road driving mode and DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation). In off-road mode, the GLC Coupé with the 360° camera offers a “transparent bonnet”. The central display shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle, including the front wheels and their steering position. This enables the driver to recognise obstacles such as large stones or deep potholes sooner and more easily.

Passive safety.

When it comes to crash safety, all models meet the stringent Mercedes safety standards. Together with the familiar PRE-SAFE® protection concepts for frontal and rear impacts, the PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side function forms a virtual crumple zone around the vehicle. It is optionally available with Driver Assistance Package Plus.

It has an intelligently designed body with a particularly rigid passenger cell, selectively deformable crash structures and situational interaction between the seat belts, belt tensioners and airbag systems. In addition to legal requirements, the vehicle also fulfils internal Mercedes-Benz test requirements and test criteria derived from real accidents.

Pricing

GLC 220D (Including VAT & Service & Maintenance): R1,392,350.00

GLC 300D (Including VAT & Service & Maintenance): R1,447,350.00

Summation.

The 300d was my favourite, but the 220d was better suited to my wife, and might be a real option as a buy when she tires of her Toyota Rav 4 hybrid. Might be a toss up between that and the new Prado though, if we go by price.